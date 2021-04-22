Melatonin and CBD: How They Work Together to Deliver Bette...

As more Americans get vaccinated and resume busier schedules of work and travel, our sleep might require some readjustments. For the first time in over a year, you might find yourself having to wake up at the crack of dawn or hop across time zones in the space of hours. For such occasions, a CBD and melatonin sleep aid could be just the thing you need.

But what are these exactly, and how do they help people get good sleep? In this article, we'll discuss how melatonin helps to maintain normal sleep cycles, how it can harmonize with CBD, and how you can fit them into your life.

Melatonin is a hormone that your body naturally produces to regulate your sleep cycle. But since various things can throw off its production, you can take it as a supplement to keep normal sleep patterns.

Why is jet lag such a pain? Well, if we were like cats and could conk out whenever we got tired, we could probably just nap our way out of it. But most humans' sleep follows a circadian rhythm, with signals in our bodies telling us to sleep at night and be awake during the day, according to a 24-hour cycle. So when the sun doesn't match our internal clock, our signals get crossed.

One of the chief signaling mechanisms in our bodies is melatonin, a hormone that tells us when it's time to go to bed. It doesn't instantly put you to sleep - melatonin production usually starts a couple hours before you conk out - but it starts getting your body ready to rest. When you've slept for about six hours, your melatonin starts dropping again, eventually leading you to naturally wake up.

In a world without clocks, darkness and a drop in temperature were the chief signals to the body to start pumping out melatonin. Granted, not everyone naturally follows the same schedule, which is why there are early birds and night owls. There are even some people whose cycle seems to be longer than 24 hours as if they came from a slower-spinning planet.

However, even people with basically normal internal clocks can get thrown off by features of modern life - not just long-distance travel, but things like electric lights, central heating, and ubiquitous screens. So a lot of us may find ourselves in need of an extra melatonin boost once in a while.

Fortunately, there are other sources of melatonin out there, including in plants. So in the 1990s, makers of herbal supplements started selling plant-based melatonin as an over-the-counter sleep aid. It hasn't been approved by the FDA for that purpose, but research indicates that it's safe to use, non-addictive, and probably effective for jet lag and other sleep-cycle disruptions.

Many people find CBD oil relaxing, but it works in a different way from melatonin. They can therefore be compatible in sleep aids as a natural alternative to help maintain healthy sleep cycles.

CBD, a non-intoxicating extract of cannabis, works with certain bodily systems to promote feelings of calm.CBD isn't as directly connected to the sleep process as melatonin is, however. Some people say it makes them feel sleepy, but many take it with their morning coffee and go through their days just fine. So the impact of CBD alone on sleep varies a lot with the individual.

Therefore, putting melatonin in CBD oil makes a combination product that can help a wider range of people by augmenting the general calming powers of CBD with melatonin's ability to maintain circadian rhythms. And because it's herbal, you don't have to go through a doctor to get it.

To that end, cbdMD has created CBD PM, incorporating CBD plus melatonin and a special blend of herbs that have traditionally been used for relaxation. Among them are valerian root, chamomile, cascade hops, and lemon balm. You can buy the award-winning original tincture form as well as CBD melatonin capsules with the same formula, except for a somewhat lower concentration of melatonin. The tincture is faster-acting, but some find the capsules more convenient.

The CBD PM tincture works faster if you take it by sublingual absorption. That means squeezing a dropperful under your tongue and holding it there for about 30 seconds before swallowing. Since your bloodstream can absorb the ingredients straight through the mucous membrane, it starts taking effect in about 30 minutes.

You can also blend a tincture with food or beverage, but since it goes through your digestive tract it will take an hour or two to start interacting with your body.

The CBD and melatonin capsules are swallowed, which means that they're faster to take but you'll only start to feel them after an hour or two. However, they're also spill-proof, and they don't have the mint flavor of the tincture if you're not into that. Take them one at a time with a glass of water or other beverage.

It's not just humans who can get their sleep cycles disrupted; dog stress is also a thing. And since human and canine physiology has a lot in common, we've also created a formula of CBD and melatonin for dogs. Our Calming Tinctures are made with dog-safe versions of the same CBD PM formula with a blueberry flavor your pooch will love.

Just be sure to talk to your veterinarian before starting your pet on a CBD regimen. For that matter, the same goes for you: because of possible drug interactions, your doctor should know if you're adding CBD or any kinds of supplements to your daily intake.

So wherever your adventures take you in this unpredictable year, be sure to have melatonin and CBD on hand. A good night's sleep will prepare you for whatever comes next.