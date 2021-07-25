Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  CbdMD, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    YCBD   US12482W1018

CBDMD, INC.

(YCBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

cbdMD : 4 Ideas for Experiencing New Things This Summer...

07/25/2021 | 01:08am EDT
We started the Summer of Youby encouraging you to get back out there and reconnect socially. We even offered up some tipsfor those of you who might find the idea a little overwhelming.

As we reach the heights of summer and new opportunities present themselves, we hope to inspire you to experience new things and expand your horizons. Sure, some travel restrictions and other barriers continue to cause roadblocks for exploring the world, but there are some things you can do now to enrich your mind, body, and soul.

Let's look at a few of those things.

1. An Adventure In Your Own Backyard

No matter where you live, there's certainly unfamiliar territory to explore. For instance, there are over 400 National Park sites across the United States and its territories. Along with stunning forests and natural wonders, you'll also find historic sites that provide context to the tale of America.

Your local state parks also offer opportunities to reconnect with nature and history.

2. Finally Act on a Hobby Interest

If you think about it for a moment, there's probably something you've been meaning to try and just haven't gotten around to it. You may have even bought the necessary equipment at some point, which now collects dust somewhere in your home.

Whatever it is, do it. Practice and enjoy it. And if you don't stick with it, that's okay. Any materials you collect can be donated to charities. Musical instruments and art supplies are sorely needed in many educational programs.

3. Volunteer

An organization that helps people or animals needs your assistance. They're all around you, and many have fallen on hard times over the past year. There's no better time to pitch in than now.

You can find volunteer opportunities through volunteermatch.org, local government websites, or even job websites like LinkedIn.

4. Make Lifestyle Changes

The time to begin living a more healthful life is now. It should start with a visit to your doctor for a standard physical to better understand where you are. From there, you can make adjustments to your approach to health and wellness.

CBD products, particularly those formulated especially for exercise recovery and better sleep, are a great addition to these new, revamped routines. For instance, CBD PM with melatoninworks to help you maintain regular sleep patterns - an essential part of feeling (and looking) better every day.

cbdMD's topical line of products includes Freeze, Recover, and Relieve- all of which contain powerful pain relievers. These are especially useful if minor joint, muscle, or back pain discourages you from exercise.

And if you're like everyone else in the world, stress is something you encounter every day. Since CBD oils, capsules, and gummiespromote a sense of calm and relaxation, they're great additions to mental wellness practices like mindfulnessand meditation.

Disclaimer

cbdMD Inc. published this content on 25 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2021 05:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -26,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 19,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 153 M 153 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart CBDMD, INC.
Duration : Period :
cbdMD, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBDMD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,60 $
Average target price 5,42 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin A. Sumichrast Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Raymond Scott Coffman President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
T. Ronan Kennedy Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Sibyl Swift Vice President-Scientific & Regulatory Affairs
Bakari Sellers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CBDMD, INC.-11.86%174
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.16%432 430
ROCHE HOLDING AG12.39%325 975
PFIZER, INC.13.23%218 198
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY44.60%209 276
NOVARTIS AG1.10%207 246