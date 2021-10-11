cbdMD : Announces Official Multi-Year Partnership of the Wodapalooza Fitness Festival

As the exclusive CBD partner of Wodapalooza, cbdMD will provide wellness and recovery solutions for all athletes and affiliated gyms.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading, most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, announced that it has finalized a category-exclusive Official Partnership with Wodapalooza starting in 2022. The annual four-day fitness festival will take place January 13-16 in Miami, Florida. Competition at Wodapalooza is the most inclusive of its kind, featuring 41 different divisions of athletes. From the top elites of the world, to beginners, masters, and adaptive, the festival brings together competitors of all walks of life and abilities as a true representation of the CrossFit community.

cbdMD, and its pet-specific Paw CBD brand, will activate in multiple locations at the Wodapalooza and provide free product samples, educational materials, purchase incentives, and information about the company’s affiliate marketing programs to competitors, gym owners, coaches, and spectators.

"The authenticity of the Wodapalooza event, now approaching the milestone 10 year anniversary, is perfect timing for cbdMD’s continued support of the functional fitness community. cbdMD and Wodapalooza both focus on providing a unique, premier athlete and fan experience. The ability to combine two world-class brands just makes sense." - EVP Sports Marketing Hans Molenkamp

“cbdMD made huge strides towards complete brand dominance in the functional fitness space through our successful activation as the Official CBD Partner of the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in July and now, through endorsement partnerships with four of the sport’s titans, including reigning CrossFit Games Champion, Justin Medeiros. Our partnership and on-site work at Wodapalooza, which has a deep and rich history rooted in this community, is an excellent opportunity to accelerate that momentum,” said Martin A. Sumichrast, Chairman & Co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.

“This meaningful partnership between Loud And Live, and the most respected CBD brand within functional fitness speaks to the continued growth of Wodapalooza, but even further, the collective sport. Our focus is on elevating the community and ecosystem through creating a world-class experience for all. Alongside cbdMD, we plan on accomplishing that goal,” said President of Loud And Live Sports, Matt O’Keefe.

Located in downtown Miami, Wodapalooza Miami 2022 will take place at Bayfront Park and feature four days of competition as the center point of a weekend-long festival. All have the opportunity to participate in an open challenge, dubbed the Gauntlet, and have access to the Miami Fitness Festival which includes seminars with subject-matter experts and a tradeshow of 100+ exhibitors. The prize purse in 2022 will become the largest to date with a total of over $500k. The event will be streamed globally and free, and will feature the elite competition, as well as the rest of the competition to expand viewership. More information can be found at www.wodapalooza.com.

Loud And Live Sports performs at the intersection of athlete representation, sports marketing, live events, and content development. Through management of top athletes in the sport of fitness, providing marketing for brands, and owning and operating the world’s largest fitness festivals like Wodapalooza, Granite Games, and West Coast Classic, Loud And Live Sports is an agency whose mission is to create world-class experiences.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the world’s leading, most highly trusted health & wellness CBD companies, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD botanical skincare products, CBD bath bombs and CBD pet products. The company also sells a line of full spectrum products (approximately 10 SKU’s) under its cbdMD brand. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, please visit www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

