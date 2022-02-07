cbdMD Becomes the First CBD Company to Earn Prestigious NSF International's Certified for Sport® Certification

The public health organization’s rigorous independent certification includes testing for potentially harmful levels of contaminants and over 280 athletic banned substances, including THC

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the world’s leading and most highly trusted and recognized health & wellness CBD companies, today announced that it is the first and only CBD company to earn the highly respected designation of NSF Certified for Sport,® which opens the door to acceptance by major sports leagues in the USA and internationally.

The Company’s award-winning, patent-pending proprietary broad spectrum hemp extract blend containing CBD, CBG and CBN passed the rigorous testing standards set forth by NSF International. Four of the Company’s flagship products containing this blend were specifically submitted for Certified for Sport® certification. The Company’s 30-count 1500 mg CBD oil softgels, 60-count 3000 mg CBD oil softgels, 30-count 500 mg PM softgels, and 60-count 1000 mg PM softgels each earned certification from NSF International’s Certified for Sport® program. The Company intends to submit additional products in the near future, and is confident that the rest of its dietary supplement portfolio will achieve approval.

NSF International is a global public health organization that tests and certifies products to help protect athletes and consumers from potentially harmful ingredients and athletic banned substances in dietary supplements. Products earning Certified for Sport® certification are tested for over 280 athletic banned substances as well as potentially harmful levels of specific contaminants like lead and arsenic. Product formulation, label claims and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance are also verified as part of this rigorous supplement certification program.

NSF International’s Certified for Sport® program helps athletes and consumers make more knowledgeable decisions when choosing supplements. MLB, NHL and CFL clubs provide and recommend products that are Certified for Sport® and players are urged to use only these certified products. The Certified for Sport® certification is also recommended by the NFL, PGA, LPGA, CCES, CPSDA and Taylor Hooton Foundation as well as many other sports organizations. This certification comes on the heels of the NFL’s recent announcement that they awarded $1 million in research funding to two teams of medical researchers at the University of California San Diego and University of Regina. The studies will investigate the effects of cannabinoids on pain management and neuroprotection in elite football players, respectively.

“NSF International welcomes cbdMD to the Certified for Sport® program as the first and only CBD company to do so to date. NSF International is committed to protecting and improving human health worldwide. By meeting our rigorous Certified for Sport® requirements, cbdMD is demonstrating its commitment to clean sport as well as quality, safety and good manufacturing processes,” said David Trosin, Managing Director, Health Sciences Certification at NSF International.

“We are beyond proud to be the first CBD company to achieve this designation. cbdMD has always maintained a focus on crafting high-quality products that are designed specifically with the safety of our consumers in mind. This prestigious honor further solidifies our stand as a leader and innovator within the industry, constantly striving to create real regulation and industry standards. We’re thrilled to offer these exclusive products to our customers, and we’re excited to see what doors this opens in the future,” said co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc. Martin Sumicharst.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S.-produced, THC-free1 CBD products. The cbdMD brand currently includes over 130 SKUs of high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD bath salts, CBD sleep aids, CBD drink mixes and full spectrum CBD options. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes over 45 SKUs of veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures, chews and topical products in varying strengths, and our cbdMD Botanicals brand of beauty and skincare products features 15 SKUs, including facial oil and serum, toner, moisturizers, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S.-grown, THC-free1 CBD oil and full spectrum products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

About NSF International

NSF International (nsf.org) is a global public health organization that facilitates standard development, and tests and certifies products for the health sciences, food, water and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. Operating in more than 175 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to the expansion of the consumer market for CBD products, our ability to increase our market share, the availability of the Amazon platform for our CBD products, our ability to expand our business and significantly increase our revenues, our ability to effectively leverage our brand partnerships and sponsorships, our ability to effectively compete in our market, our ability to achieve our net sales guidance, and our ability to report profitable operations in the future. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific methods.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005272/en/