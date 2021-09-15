cbdMD : CBD for Sleep – Tinctures vs Softgels...

If you are considering CBD capsules, CBD softgels, or CBD tinctures, we'll analyze them today. Which may be better for you on those dreadful nights when you are tossing and turning? Can CBD help? What other things can you do to get better sleep? We'll address some of this today, but primarily the use of CBD for sleep. With so many options available, this information could help you choose what nighttime CBD products are best for you.

How do you prefer to take your CBD?

How much control do you want over measurements?

Do you want the added support of herbs and botanicals?

Do you want the support of melatonin?

If you are struggling with sleep, you are not alone. While the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society recommend that adults over the age of 18 get at least seven hours of sleep per night, it is estimated that as many as one in three adults aren't doing this. It's frustrating, to say the least, and for many of us, it can be quite debilitating. If you are here looking for relief, we will do the best we can to help.

CBD benefits of taking the CBD capsules, sleep tinctures, and softgels

The key differences between CBD capsules, CBD softgels, and CBD tinctures

CBD for sleep: Which product is best?

You may have heard lots of great things about taking CBD for sleep. Coworkers and friends, your mom, even your doctor have all mentioned it, and now you're wondering if CBD for sleep may be the thing that makes all the difference for you.

We all need a healthy sleep pattern to support our daily activities and, of course, our overall wellness. Sleep is one of the most important functions of your body and going without it, or having even one night of broken or insufficient sleep, can disrupt your mood, impair your cognitive function, and ruin what might have been a wonderful day. You can't drink enough coffee to drown out a bad night of sleep!

Sleep is considered an essential function for your body. Without sleep, many of your body's other functions could be impaired or fail altogether. Even after one night of disrupted sleep, it can affect your:

Mood

Cognitive function

Memory

Ability to focus

Ability to stave off disease

Relationships - your morning 'sleepy grumpy bear' routine takes a toll, right?

Many things can disrupt your sleep. Whether you consider yourself a 'light sleeper' or sleep very deeply and soundly, we all have those nights when tossing and turning feels more like training for an Olympic sport.

One way we combat these nighttime shenanigans of the mind is to develop a nightly routine - one that helps to prepare our minds and bodies for the work of sleep. (Yes, for your body, sleep is work. Very important work!) We know some of the helpful things to do:

Turn off the devices an hour before bed. This includes your phone (Sorry, it does. Tik Tok will have to wait.), the laptop, the computer, the tablet, and yes, the television. It can all wait until tomorrow. One hour before bed it's time to tell your brain that it is nighttime and sleep is coming soon. (More on why this works in the next section on circadian rhythm.)

Do some relaxing self-care and hygiene. Wash your face or take a warm bath. Do a face mask and relax to some soft music or nature sounds. Brush your hair and your teeth. Remember not to be vigorous with your mind or your body during this important hour of restful time.

Do soothing wind-down activities. This looks a little different for everyone. Maybe you enjoy coloring or working on a knitting project. Maybe you enjoy sitting outdoors for a little while before you go to bed. If reading helps you to wind down, you can crawl into bed with a book.

Take CBDfor sleep. CBD by itself doesn't put most people to sleep, but it does help many people relax. If you want more oomph in your nighttime CBD, use a CBD sleep aid with extra ingredients that can help maintain good sleep cycles, which we'll discuss in more detail below.

Clear your mind. Do a little guided meditation with your headphones in, do a little yoga or light stretching, or say your evening prayers. Focus on clearing your mind so that sleep may come more easily for you.

What to avoid. Late-night meals and snacks (unless they are sleepytime foods like these ), nicotine, caffeine, and alcohol. Avoid socializing with others if this winds you back up and makes it difficult for you to get to sleep.

Any conversation on sleep needs to begin with an understanding of your circadian rhythm, which functions as an internal time clock that tells your body when it is time for you to sleep. All of the above activities are great, and they can help you to slip into sleep more easily, but there are also the normal rhythms of your body to consider.

When light enters your eyes it is translated through signals to your brain, which tells your brain it is time to be active, awake, and alert. When the light level drops as you turn off your devices and move into darker or dimmer spaces, this mimics the setting of the sun. Your body begins to produce hormones that help you get to sleep.

Melatonin is the most well-known natural sleep hormone that your body produces. Because melatonin helps you to get drowsy, many sleep aids include it. Some of our best CBD products for sleep include melatonin and other natural ingredients to help your body wind down and prepare for sleep.

Maintaining a healthy circadian rhythm is crucial for you to have a healthy sleep cycle, get better rest while you are sleeping, and sleep more soundly. Our formulations for CBD sleep products are designed with your body's natural chemistry in mind so that you can support that healthy circadian rhythm and get better sleep.

The CBD tinctures, CBD softgels, and CBD capsules contain the CBD you are looking for, but there are some key differences between these popular CBD forms.

To begin with, CBD tinctures, capsules, and softgels are different forms, or methods, for taking CBD. The CBD tinctures come in a small bottle with a dropper. You have to measure out the amount of CBD tincture that you want to take and then place the drops into your mouth with the dropper. It is recommended to allow the product to rest under your tongue for about 30 seconds before swallowing.

For the capsules and softgels, your serving size is not measured in drops, but by how many capsules or softgels, you take. The amount of CBD per capsule or softgel can be found on the packaging of your product. You will swallow the capsules or softgels (no reason to hold them in your mouth) with a full glass of water.

If we compare the tinctures, softgels, and capsules, there are some minor differences in ingredients. Here's a comparison of the high-quality ingredients of all three.

Note: The ones that contain melatonin are best if you need help with sleep.

Comes in several flavors and strengths

Contains cbdMD's Superior Broad Spectrum formula, which combines the CBD, CBG, and CBN with select plant terpenes to create the industry standard for precise levels of plant-based benefits

Contains melatonin

Contains soothing herbs and other helpful ingredients: Valerian root, hops flower, lemon balm, chamomile, and passionflower

MCT oil

Why choose this form?

With the added melatonin and our proprietary herbal blend, the CBD tinctures for sleep are a 'give it all you got' option for which you can control what you take. This is a great option for those who plan to get their sleep routine down to wellness science and consider sleep a strong part of their overall wellness. Because you can control all aspects - from amounts to strengths, to added micro-servings, this option puts you in charge.

Comes in several strengths

Contains Superior Broad Spectrum formula, which combines the CBD, CBG, and CBN with select plant terpenes

MCT oil

Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose (a thickening agent derived from plant fiber)

Why choose this form?

As you can see from the ingredients list, the CBD capsules are the 'no-frills' version of CBD for those that want it simple, easy to take, and scaled down to the minimum - just all the lovely CBD, if you please. If you prefer the quick and easy option of a capsule, these make a great option for you. You may even opt to keep a lower-strength CBD capsule option on hand and take one in the evening in addition to your regular CBD oil routine (with tinctures) as an added CBD boost at night to help promote calm. Remember, these capsules do not contain melatonin.

Comes in several strengths

Contains Superior Broad Spectrum formula, which combines the CBD, CBG, and CBN with select plant terpenes

Contains melatonin

Contains soothing herbs and other helpful ingredients: Valerian root, hops flower, lemon balm, chamomile, and passionflower

MCT oil, gelatin, and glycerin

Fortified with vitamin E

Why choose this form?

If you want the ease of a capsule but need the melatonin, these softgels are a win-win. You can take a softgel in place of your regular evening serving of the tinctures or take it in combination.

Now that we've gone over the different CBD for sleep options and compared the ingredients, let's get some more info on the benefits of each form. If you are still trying to decide which CBD for sleep option is best for you, you may want some more detailed information about the benefits of CBD in each of these forms.

Because we all have a biological system called the endocannabinoid system, we can process CBD in our bodies and reap the benefits. But each of us is uniquely made. For example, our body composition and size, our metabolic systems, and our own health and wellness needs may be different from another person's. For these reasons, there's no 'set amount' of CBD that works for everyone. You may need to adjust the amounts you take to find the perfect serving sizes for your body and mind.

There's no greater option for you to tailor your serving sizes to your personal needs than CBD tinctures. You have full control of strength and serving size to find the perfect CBD routine for your best bedtime routine.

The CBD tinctures come in some pretty yummy flavors. If you particularly enjoy the flavor boost, the berry or mint CBD tinctures may be your most pleasant experience for taking CBD.

More Versatile Method of CBD for Sleep

If you are taking CBD to help improve your evenings and ease your way into sleep, the CBD tinctures, when taken regularly, can set the stage. Because the tinctures are so versatile, and because you can continue to take them while adding on another CBD option in the evenings, you can design a CBD regimen that works best for you to help you get those dreamy nights of slumber you need.

If you're not into the whole CBD tincture scene and just taking a capsule seems easier for you to do, then the CBD capsules may be your best bet. They are easy and quick, and you don't have to think about how much to measure out.

For an even, pre-measured serving size, the CBD capsules are a no-brainer. You take the same amount each night, preferably at the same time each night, and these easy capsule forms can replace the measuring droppers if they aren't really your thing. They come in three strengths, each with a consistent amount of CBD per capsule, so you don't have to worry about getting micro-differences in your dropper. It's precise and no-fuss.

The CBD capsules are easy to work into your routine of taking your after-dinner or pre-bed supplements and other medications. Just add the CBD capsules to your routine and take them with a glass of water or with a sleepytime tea. Make sure to take them about an hour before you plan to go to bed, as it takes the capsules a little longer than the tinctures to take effect.

With the tinctures, you try to measure the same amount each time, but it's not as precise as taking a capsule, which contains an identical amount in each capsule. Even an extra drop or two of your CBD tincture makes a difference. If you want to eliminate this margin of error, CBD capsules may be the best CBD option for you.

Remember that the capsules do not contain the extra melatonin that the CBD for sleep tinctures and softgels do. These capsules may help with the calming of CBD but won't have that extra kick of drowsiness offered by the melatonin.

The CBD softgels contain vitamin E, melatonin to help you get sleepy, and the added proprietary blend of herbs which are found in the CBD tinctures but a pre-measured, easy-to-swallow form. For some people, softgels are easier to swallow than capsules. This is a great option for those who want the pre-measured amounts of CBD plus the blend of herbs and botanicals.

If you take a regular CBD tincture serving each evening, you can decide whether to replace that serving with a softgel, reduce the tincture amount and add a softgel, or take the two together. It is OK to take different forms of CBD together as long as you are mindful of how much CBD you are taking at each serving time.

When it comes to taking CBD for sleep or any other purpose, there are a wide variety of CBD products so that you can create the optimum regimen for yourself that suits your preferences, goals, and especially, your lifestyle. While it can be a little confusing at first, you can make adjustments or even combine CBD products for your best CBD life. We'll give a quick overview here of the options of CBD for sleep from cbdMD, an industry leader in all things CBD so that you can make an informed choice.

As a reminder, it is always good to discuss this with your doctor. They are aware of your health and wellness goals, any medications or supplements you may be taking, and your overall health needs. They are the best resource for you as you begin your CBD journey.

Note: Take a look at the strength of CBD along with the amount of CBD you are taking in each serving, and make your adjustments to get the correct amount of CBD for you with the added help of melatonin and other supportive ingredients. You can also add in some topical and bath forms of CBD for added care and a bit of pampering before bed.

Some of these have been linked in the context of the article above, but it's helpful to have a quick list of options. Here are our favorite go-to CBD options for relaxation and sleep:

CBD products to help with sleep come in a wide range of options so that you can develop the sleepy-time routine that works best for you. When you try CBD for sleep, certainly set aside a bit of time each night to also allow your body and mind the time it needs to wind down.

We hope these helpful tips and this guide on CBD for sleep have been helpful to you, but we are always here if you have questions. Follow up on more great health and wellness topics or send us your questions!

