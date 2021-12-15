cbdMD : Can CBD Lotion Improve Your Skin?...

There isn't a single person out there that's blessed with the kind of skin that doesn't require some sort of care and maintenance to keep it looking healthy. Whether because of excessive oil or dryness, sensitivity, or proneness to blemishes, everyone's skin needs something. Even "normal" skin has to be taken care of, from both the outside and the inside.

But what exactly is it that makes your skin healthy? And how does CBD play into that?

Healthy skin is skin which is cared for based on its specific needs. There are five skin types (normal, dry, oily, sensitive, and combination) that can usually be determined through simple observation. Although your DNA plays a small part, understanding your skin type or the skin types across your body can go a long way toward achieving the healthy skin you want.

A great skin care routine can only be developed once you understand the needs of your skin and how your current environment can impact them. Once you determine your skin type, you can more easily find the right cleansers, toners, serums, and lotions for your face and body. Speaking of which, while all aspects of the skin care routine are important, for this article, we're going to focus on how lotion, or more specifically CBD lotion, can improve your skin.

If you have normal skin, your skin care routine is often easier than it is for other skin types, as you don't have to deal with excess oil or dry patches. However, it's still important to maintain a healthy level of natural oils without making your skin feel greasy. Because even if you have normal skin, you don't want to overcompensate with your skin care products. It's better to coast through your regimen with gentle products than use harsh cleansers followed by thick moisturizers.

Dry skin, on the other hand, produces less oil, or sebum, than other skin types, which often causes it to feel or appear tight or even flake. In these cases, you should focus on products and moisturizers that maintain your natural oils all while providing intense hydration with enough sunscreen to protect your skin during the day. But one of the most essential products in your skin care arsenal is a thick, nourishing night cream.

You might have oily skin if your skin produces excess oils and appears oily within just 30 minutes of washing your face. In this case, it's best to use a lightweight moisturizer with sunscreen during the day and even a thinner night cream, so as not to clog your pores.

Combination skin is a little trickier since it often consists of both dry and oily skin. Unfortunately, that might mean using two or more different moisturizers on various areas of your skin, one for the dry patches and another for the oily areas. Or using a lightweight face cream all over followed by a thicker moisturizer for the drier areas.

With so many kinds of skin types out there, and a variety of products to combat them, what does adding CBD to your face creams and lotions do for your skin?

At cbdMD, we believe your skin deserves the best, which includes clean, nourishing products made without harsh chemicals, additives, or artificial dyes. And what your skin also needs is targeted protection, as the skin across your body has varying needs and requirements. The skin on your face, for example, is often more sensitive than the skin on your arms or legs and therefore may require a slightly different formula.

Every person's skin is different from another's and even is different across their own body. Which often means that there is no "one size fits all" when it comes to your skin care routine. Rather, many people often find they need one lotion for their body, another for their hands and feet, and two or even three different kinds of moisturizers for their face, depending on their skin type.

It's also important to understand how the skin types across your body vary as well. For instance, did you know that the pores and skin cells on your face are smaller than those on the rest of your body? Or that facial lotions are specifically designed with a lighter formula and smaller particles for this very reason?

Without an adequate level of moisture, the skin on your face and the rest of your body can appear dull and flaky, or even result in a tired or drained appearance. By adding CBD to our already nourishing formulas, we guarantee that you'll receive the hydration your skin needs. Because CBD itself also acts as a moisturizer, all while delivering the many benefits of CBD directly to the receptors in your skin.

Our CBD body care products are developed with every age, gender, and skin type in mind. Made with a combination of CBD and nourishing botanicals, the real difference between our CBD oil creams and CBD lotion is their specialized target areas. One is developed specifically for the sensitive skin of your face while the other is designed as a full body (below the neck) solution to your dry skin problems.

During the day, your skin's job is to protect you from the sun and other elements while at night it works to repair any damage. That being said, sometimes your skin needs a little help - which is where CBD oil cream comes in. A good moisturizer helps keep your skin hydrated throughout the day and helps rejuvenate it through the night.

For daytime use, we recommend a CBD facial lotion designed to be lightweight and non-greasy so you barely notice it's there. Formulated with algae extract and skin-brightening botanicals such as rosehip seed oil and sunflower oil, our CBD facial lotion helps to keep your skin soft and youthful by protecting against early signs of aging.

Our CBD night cream, on the other hand, is much thicker and is designed specifically to soak into your skin throughout the night so that when you wake up, your skin feels renewed. Thanks to the blend of our specially crafted Superior Broad Spectrum formula and a series of rich, moisturizing botanicals, our night cream goes to work nourishing, sealing in moisture and brightening your skin all night long.

A combination of CBD oil cream and your daily face moisturizer or foundation has your face covered, but what about the rest of your skin? That's precisely where CBD lotion, or more specifically our CBD butter, comes in. Our thick body butter is the perfect companion to your dry winter skin, with a nourishing formula rich in nutrients, vitamins, and CBD.

Available in the soothing scents of lavender, deep sea, and coconut, our CBD lotion contains a blend of botanicals including rosemary extract, shea butter, argan oil, and coconut oil. With the renewing benefits of CBD, we make sure that you're getting the very best ingredients possible without any additives or preservatives.

However, while it's true that CBD lotion can improve your skin, you shouldn't depend on it alone.

It's all well and good to hydrate your skin from the outside in, but focusing on your internal health goes a long way toward maintaining a healthy and youthful outward appearance as well. And there are quite a few good habits you can form to keep your skin looking soft and youthful all day (and night) long.

Drinking enough water is one of the easiest ways to help brighten your skin and improve its elasticity and youthful appearance. But the word "enough" is arbitrary. So how much water should you actually be drinking every day? Although the advice to drink eight glasses of eight ounces of water a day is nice and easy to remember, it isn't always the best rule of thumb.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average adult male should consume just under a gallon of water a day, while adult women should aim for about 11 cups a day. That total includes liquid from food, which typically provides about 20 percent of it (depending on how juicy your diet is). That being said, you should always make sure to check with your doctor before beginning a new health and wellness regimen. Not everyone's body is built the same, and some people may need to drink more or less water than others in order to achieve a healthy level of hydration.

In order to achieve the most protection from the sun, it's important to wear at least SPF 15 every day and a higher SPF formula when spending a large majority of the day outside. No matter whether you're hiking in the mountains or swimming at the beach, by just taking a few minutes to apply sunscreen to your skin every couple of hours, you can greatly reduce your chances of developing wrinkles or other skin issues.

Especially if it's cloudy outside. Some of the worst sunburns happen because many don't realize that certain clouds can actually increase UV levels. And since you may not think to regularly apply sunscreen on a normal, sunny day, you definitely won't think of it when the forecast is partly cloudy.

You might think that smoking doesn't impact the health of your skin because you breathe it through your lungs, but that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, it can not only create an uneven skin tone, but smoking can also prematurely age your skin. Something that even CBD lotion will struggle to reverse.

Unsurprisingly, what you eat does indeed impact your skin. Foods high in vitamins A, C, and E play a huge role in the maintenance of healthy skin and can even help protect your skin from harmful UV rays. All of which can be found in a number of fruits and vegetables.

No matter what kind of stress you're experiencing, learning to manage and even reduce it could go a long way toward protecting the health of your skin. Stress manifests itself in a number of ways, one of which can make an appearance in the skin of your face and body. But thankfully, you can manage your stress in a number of ways including regulating your sleep schedule, practicing meditation, and even taking regular ashwagandha and CBD supplements.

