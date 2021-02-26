cbdMD : Choosing the Best CBD Treats for Cats...

CBD for pets is a growing and exciting industry that gives pet parents a whole new way to support and care for their pets. While many people have heard of or are already using CBD for their dogs, there are far fewer options available for our feline friends.

Fortunately, there are some really great CBD tinctures for cats and also CBD treats for cats. Today we'll take a look at CBD cat treats, what's in them, and why your cats like them so much. Maybe you are looking for that extra special treat for your favorite feline - one they will enjoy eating as much as you enjoy sharing your home and love with them.

Cats aren't like dogs, and they shouldn't be treated as such. Even though they don't sit and beg for a treat the same way, it doesn't mean they aren't interested in a yummy treat. Don't let their aloof disposition fool you. Cats find a tasty treat just as irresistible as your dog does, especially when it is filled with flavors that cats love, like chicken and catnip!

People love having cat treats on hand for many reasons, but mostly cat treats can be:

A way to give a reward or a special treat to your cat. We love our cats, and we just want to do something extra special to show them we care.

As an easy way to give CBD to your cats, they can be really finicky eaters, and sneaking some CBD into their food may or may not work for your kitty. If they love a treat, a CBD-infused cat treat could be the best way to get your feline companion their daily CBD oil for cats.

To train your cat. Don't laugh! Cat treats can be a part of playtime or training time with your kitty.

Because cats love them!

It's important to know what cat treats are and what they are not.

Cat treats are not a replacement for your cats' food. Think of cat treats as a snack that you give your cat and an opportunity to sneak some good ingredients into your cat that isn't in their regular cat food. Because they are used rather sparingly, cat treats will have more concentrated amounts of the ingredients, meaning you should pay attention to the recommended daily amount on the packaging.

While you're checking out the labeling, there are some other things you need to look for:

Feline-friendly ingredients

No artificial flavors or dyes

No artificial additives or preservatives

You can find CBD treats for cats and other CBD oil products for cats at online CBD stores that specialize in or carry feline-friendly products. Or you can find CBD products at local stores in your area. Most people opt for ordering their CBD cat products and treats online, possibly utilizing a convenient auto-ship service.

When it comes to CBD treats for cats, you want the best in the business. Your pets deserve only the best, and you want to be sure to work with a company that knows and prioritizes this. Since what you are looking for is more than a regular cat treat, find a well-respected company in the industry.

Reputation: Choose a company that has a good reputation for quality products and excellent customer service.

One of the best companies in the CBD for pets niche is cbdMD with the Paw CBD products line, which leads the industry in producing high-quality CBD products for cats and dogs. One of the most comprehensive lines of pet CBD products, Paw CBD features a fantastic CBD pet treat for cats that's so tasty your cat will have no idea you're giving them wholesome ingredients infused with top-notch hemp extracts. Here's a little more about these cat treats and what sets them apart from other cat treats you may find on the market.

The Paw CBD soft chews for cats are formulated by veterinarians. This alone sets them apart from most cat treats you'll find on the market.

Sourced from USA hemp, these CBD cat treats are THC-free, so you won't have to worry about any psychogenic effects for your feline companion. You'll find information right on the website about how these treats are tested and guaranteed to have non-detectable levels of THC, including the actual Certificates of Analysis data. Extensive scientific testing is handled by unbiased third-party ISO-certified labs so that you can trust the results. These soft chews are also gluten-free!

Available in two strengths (150 mg, 300 mg) to meet your cat's individual needs, the Paw CBD Soft Chews have these ingredients:

Superior Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (Cannabidiol, Cannabigerol, Cannabinol), select terpenes

Chicken

Pea flour

Garbanzo flour

MCT Oil

Natural chicken flavor

Palm fruit oil

Catnip

Sunflower lecithin

Coconut glycerin

Sorbic acid (a preservative derived from the rowan berry)

Rosemary extract

Mixed tocopherols (that's vitamin E compounds)

These treats make providing CBD for cats as easy as tossing them a quick treat. The Paw CBD soft chews are also the perfect treat for cats of any age, as they are easier for your older cats who may have a tough time with harder chews.

The cbdMD customer service team offers world-class customer service and is there for you to ask any questions about the products and how to use them. Free 2- to 3-day shipping is available for any orders over $79.99, and you can even set up an auto-ship. If you are not completely satisfied with your purchase, you can return it under the 60-day 100 percent Satisfaction Guarantee.

Buy the strength based on your cat's weight.

Keep them stored away so your cat doesn't try to overindulge. (My cat digs through the cabinet looking for the tub of treats!)

Because your cat's size, age, needs, and physiology are unique, it may take a few weeks to determine the optimum amount. Start with a small amount daily, observe your cat's behavior, and wait a few weeks before adjusting the amount so you can get their daily amounts right for them. (In our house, we use one of those daily slotted vitamin containers so we know our kitty has or has not had their daily amount - because he will keep asking for them!)

Many people opt for the wholesome goodness of CBD treats for cats over less nourishing and more run-of-the-mill kitty treats. After all, they are our family members, and we want the absolute best for them. It's easy to pick the best when people are working so hard to make sure the best is available for you. At cbdMD, we treat our furry customers with the same love and care as we do our human ones. And as long as cats keep loving these tasty soft chews, we'll keep making them!

