Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  CbdMD, Inc.    YCBD

CBDMD, INC.

(YCBD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse MKT - 02/05 08:00:00 pm
4.88 USD   -4.87%
02/05CBDMD : Paw CBD Joins the Festivities of Puppy Bowl XVII...
PU
02/04CBD AND PETS : Is It Just a Fad?...
PU
02/04CBDMD : Former FDA Official Engaged By cbdMD
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

cbdMD : Paw CBD Joins the Festivities of Puppy Bowl XVII...

02/06/2021 | 05:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paw CBD will join in the fun at Puppy Bowl XVII on February 7 as the only CBD advertising partner for the annual television spectacular.

After nearly two decades on the air, the three-hour Puppy Bowl is a cultural mainstay leading into 'The Big Game.' The telecast draws up to three million viewers in the United States and frequently ranks number one outside of news and sports programming on the 'super' sports Sunday.

And while viewers tune in to enjoy the adorable antics of rambunctious (and occasionally sleepy) puppies in a mock 'football' game, the program is ultimately designed to raise awareness on the subject of pet adoption and rescue. All of the pets featured in the Puppy Bowl and Kitty Halftime Show are available for adoption.

Puppy Bowl XVII also sports a celebrity team of hosts - Martha Stewart and Snoop Dog.

Paw CBD's veterinarian-formulated CBD treats, tinctures, and topical products feature cbdMD's proprietary Superior Broad Spectrum hemp extract formula to support cats' and dogs' unique wellness needs.

'The Puppy Bowl is near and dear to the hearts of many Americans and serves the important purpose of bringing awareness to pet welfare issues,' said cbdMD CMO Ken Cohn.

'With this platform, we also hope to build awareness for Paw CBD and CBD for pets in general. One of the best ways to show love and gratitude towards the dog and cat members of our family is to provide the best care possible. Paw CBD and cbdMD aim to provide unparalleled support for healthy, happy lives - both for pets and humans.'

Puppy Bowl XVII will air on Discovery+ and Animal Planet in the United States at 2:00 PM Eastern time (11:00 AM Pacific) on February 7, 2021.

Viewers can catch Paw CBD's first nationally televised spot, which focuses on the incredible contributions pets make in our lives, throughout the initial broadcast and subsequent replays.

If you'd like to learn more about pet health and how you can integrate CBD into your pet's wellness routine, check out the pet section of the cbdMD Blog.

Disclaimer

cbdMD Inc. published this content on 06 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 10:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CBDMD, INC.
02/05CBDMD : Paw CBD Joins the Festivities of Puppy Bowl XVII...
PU
02/04CBD AND PETS : Is It Just a Fad?...
PU
02/04CBDMD : Former FDA Official Engaged By cbdMD
BU
02/03IT'S TIME TO CELEBRATE : National Hemp Day is February 4t...
PU
02/02CBD OIL FOR DOGS : Everything You Need to Know...
PU
02/02CBD RECIPES : How to Make Berry Healthy CBD Oatmeal Bites...
PU
02/01CBDMD : Joins Forces with The Barstool Fund to Aid Small Bus...
PU
02/01CBDMD : to Donate Up to $500,000 from Sales to Aid Barstool Fund
BU
01/31CBDMD : How a CBD Tincture Can Help You Find Your Center...
PU
01/29CBDMD, INC. : To Host Conference Call To Discuss December 31, 2020, First Quarte..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,00 M - -
Net cash 2021 21,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -122x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 255 M 255 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,51x
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart CBDMD, INC.
Duration : Period :
cbdMD, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBDMD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,70 $
Last Close Price 4,88 $
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin A. Sumichrast Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Raymond Scott Coffman President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
T. Ronan Kennedy Chief Financial Officer
Bakari Sellers Independent Director
Peter J. Ghiloni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBDMD, INC.65.42%255
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.49%432 922
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.11%294 565
NOVARTIS AG-2.59%204 284
PFIZER INC.-5.22%194 099
ABBVIE INC.1.47%191 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ