cbdMD : Paw CBD Joins the Festivities of Puppy Bowl XVII...

Paw CBD will join in the fun at Puppy Bowl XVII on February 7 as the only CBD advertising partner for the annual television spectacular.

After nearly two decades on the air, the three-hour Puppy Bowl is a cultural mainstay leading into 'The Big Game.' The telecast draws up to three million viewers in the United States and frequently ranks number one outside of news and sports programming on the 'super' sports Sunday.

And while viewers tune in to enjoy the adorable antics of rambunctious (and occasionally sleepy) puppies in a mock 'football' game, the program is ultimately designed to raise awareness on the subject of pet adoption and rescue. All of the pets featured in the Puppy Bowl and Kitty Halftime Show are available for adoption.

Puppy Bowl XVII also sports a celebrity team of hosts - Martha Stewart and Snoop Dog.

Paw CBD's veterinarian-formulated CBD treats, tinctures, and topical products feature cbdMD's proprietary Superior Broad Spectrum hemp extract formula to support cats' and dogs' unique wellness needs.

'The Puppy Bowl is near and dear to the hearts of many Americans and serves the important purpose of bringing awareness to pet welfare issues,' said cbdMD CMO Ken Cohn.

'With this platform, we also hope to build awareness for Paw CBD and CBD for pets in general. One of the best ways to show love and gratitude towards the dog and cat members of our family is to provide the best care possible. Paw CBD and cbdMD aim to provide unparalleled support for healthy, happy lives - both for pets and humans.'

Puppy Bowl XVII will air on Discovery+ and Animal Planet in the United States at 2:00 PM Eastern time (11:00 AM Pacific) on February 7, 2021.

Viewers can catch Paw CBD's first nationally televised spot, which focuses on the incredible contributions pets make in our lives, throughout the initial broadcast and subsequent replays.

If you'd like to learn more about pet health and how you can integrate CBD into your pet's wellness routine, check out the pet section of the cbdMD Blog.