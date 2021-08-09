cbdMD : Signs Exclusive Agreement to Enter Israeli Market with IM Cannabis Corp.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, announced today the signing of a binding letter of intent with IM Cannabis Corp. (CSE: IMCC, NASDAQ: IMCC) (“IMC”), a multi-country operator (“MCO”) in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada. Terms of the agreement will grant IMC an exclusive right to import, sell, distribute and market cbdMD’s products in Israel, subject to the execution of a definitive agreement, legalization of CBD for non-medical purposes in Israel, cbdMD’s products meeting all regulatory requirements for the import, sale, distribution and marketing of CBD products in Israel and meeting the minimum quantity sales targets.

“We are excited to enter this partnership with an industry leader, cbdMD, and to extend their brand into the Israeli market. Upon the legalization of CBD products in Israel, the Israeli CBD market is expected to reach up to US$475 million by 2025a. With this agreement, , we will have the opportunity to shape the Israeli CBD market and leverage IMC’s new and expanding retail presence, distribution capabilities and data-driven insights to reach our patients and future consumers with a leading brand such as cbdMD,” said Oren Shuster, IMC’s CEO.

“We are excited to partner with IM Cannabis Corp and to enter the Israeli market. The cbdMD brand continues to grow internationally as we are now represented in over 30 countries,” said Martin Sumichrast, Chairman & co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.

a Based on Company management assessment, and Manufacturers’ Association of Israel Study, conducted by Deloitte, September: Findings of Market Research Regarding Incorporation of CBD Into Consumer Goods, September 2020

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IMC is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector, headquartered in Israel and with operations In Israel, Germany, and Canada. Over the past decade, the Company believes that the IMC brand has become synonymous with quality and consistency in the Israeli medical cannabis market. The Company has also expanded its business to the retail sector with acquisitions of medical cannabis retail pharmacies and online platforms, distribution centers and logistics hubs enabling safe delivery of medical cannabis and control over the entire value chain, from seed to patients.

In Europe, IMC operates through Adjupharm GmbH, a German-based subsidiary and EU-GMP-certified medical cannabis distributor. IMC's European presence is augmented by strategic alliances with European and Canadian EU-GMP cultivators and distributors to capitalize on the increased demand for medical cannabis products in Europe and bring the IMC brand and its product portfolio to European patients.

In Canada, IMC operates through Trichome JWC Acquisition Corp. d/b/a JWC. JWC is a licensed producer located in Kitchener, Ontario, selling cannabis flower, pre-rolls, hash and kief in the Canadian recreational cannabis market under the JWC and WAGNERS brands. JWC operates with high standards for providing clean, consistent, aeroponically-grown premium cannabis products to medical patients and the adult-use market throughout Canada and the world. IMC also operates MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. and its licensed producer subsidiary, Highland Grow Inc.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products. Our cbdMD brand currently includes over 130 SKUs of high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD bath salts, CBD sleep aids and CBD drink mixes. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes over 45 SKUs of veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures, chews, topicals products in varying strengths, and our CBD Botanicals brand of beauty and skincare products features 15 SKUs, including facial oil and serum, toners, moisturizers, clear skin, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. cbdMD also owns and operates DirectCBDonline.com, a leading online marketplace that sells over 100 various CBD brands. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our ability to negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement with IMC, the legalization of CBD in Israel, approval of our products in Israel, and in the event of entering into a definitive agreement and legalization of CBD and approval of our products in Israel, the market opportunity for cbdMD, Inc. in Israel, among others. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 22, 2020, Item 1A. Risk Factors, contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 as filed with the SEC on May 12, 2021 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

