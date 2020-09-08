cbdMD : Signs Multi-Year, Exclusive Retail Distribution Agreement With Life Time, Inc.

Agreement Provides cbdMD Direct Access To Nearly 2 Million Life Time Members

cbdMD Brand Will Be Sold In Life Time Centers And Online at Shop.LifeTime.Life

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBD PR A) (the “Company”), one of the leading, most highly trusted, and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, has signed a multi-year, exclusive retail distribution agreement with Life Time, Inc., the premier healthy lifestyle brand. As part of the agreement, cbdMD’s award-winning products will be available for sale in Life Time destinations and in the coming months also available in its online health store at shop.lifetime.life.

cbdMD expands on exclusive sponsorship agreement with Life Time. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Since the launch of our exclusive sponsorship agreement with cbdMD, our members across the country have learned more about their products and solutions”, said Kimo Seymour, senior vice president of Life Time Events and Media. “As one of the most trusted CBD brands on the market, we are pleased to expand our relationship with a multi-year vendor agreement under which we make cbdMD’s products available for direct purchase at our Life Time destinations and via our online Health Store”.

“We are really excited about expanding our relationship with Life Time. We want to continue providing their members with opportunities to have easy access to our products and help them in their healthy way of life,” said Pancho Mangual, EVP of Sales at cbdMD, Inc.

The new retail distribution agreement expands cbdMD’s original, exclusive marketing and sponsorship agreement from October 2019. As the Exclusive CBD Partner of Life Time, cbdMD has a presence within all Life Time clubs, including its internal TV channel, digital signage, atrium signage, banner units, and poster units, as well as in Experience Life magazine print and digital media. cbdMD is also the annual sponsor of numerous Life Time events, including Presenting Sponsor of The Miami Marathon and Half Marathon, Title Sponsor of Chicago Tri, the world’s largest triathlon, Escape to Miami Tri and Big Sugar gravel bike race, and Official Sponsor of the New York City Tri, Minneapolis Tri, Crusher in the Tushar, Chequamegon, Lutsen 99er and Barn Burner bike races, Chicago Spring and Fall Half Marathons, Turkey Day 5Ks in Minneapolis, Chicago and Miami and the iconic Leadville Race Series.

About Life Time, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we play, work and live – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading, most highly trusted, and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also a proud partner of Bellator MMA and Life Time, Inc., and has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of “Team cbdMD.” To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, Non-THC1 CBD products, please visit www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

1 Non-THC is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

