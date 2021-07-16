Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CbdMD, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YCBD   US12482W1018

CBDMD, INC.

(YCBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

cbdMD : (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) (Form 8-K)

07/16/2021 | 04:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
8845 Red Oak Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217
(Address of principal executive offices)(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code:(704) 445-3060
________________________________
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
common
YCBD
NYSE American
8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock
YCBDpA
NYSE American
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☑
If an emerging growth company, indicate by checkmark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐


Item 8.01
Other Events.
On July 15, 2021, cbdMD, Inc. declareda monthly cash dividend to holders of our 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the 'Series A Convertible Preferred Stock'). The dividend of $0.0667 per share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is payable on August 16, 2021 to holders of record on August 1, 2021.
2

Disclaimer

cbdMD Inc. published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 20:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CBDMD, INC.
04:19pCBDMD : (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commissi..
PU
04:18pCBDMD, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:49aCBDMD : Everything You Need to Know...
PU
07/15WHAT IS ALOE VERA GOOD FOR : Acne, Sunburns, and More!...
PU
07/13CBDMD : Does CBD Oil Show Up on a Drug Test?...
PU
07/13CBDMD : What Is Sugar Scrub Used for? A Buyer's Guide on Exfolia...
PU
07/10CBDMD : Essential Oils For Stress Management...
PU
07/08CBDMD : Tips for a Great Post Workout Recovery Routine...
PU
07/08CBDMD : in Talks With Research Institute to Identify Novel Cannabinoids
MT
07/08CBDMD : Therapeutics Releases Research Plan
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -26,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 19,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 153 M 153 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart CBDMD, INC.
Duration : Period :
cbdMD, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBDMD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,60 $
Average target price 5,42 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin A. Sumichrast Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Raymond Scott Coffman President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
T. Ronan Kennedy Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Sibyl Swift Vice President-Scientific & Regulatory Affairs
Bakari Sellers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CBDMD, INC.-11.86%174
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.98%432 430
ROCHE HOLDING AG14.97%325 975
PFIZER, INC.8.91%218 198
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY37.09%209 276
NOVARTIS AG0.20%207 246