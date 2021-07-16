cbdMD : (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) (Form 8-K)

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On July 15, 2021, cbdMD, Inc. declareda monthly cash dividend to holders of our 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the 'Series A Convertible Preferred Stock'). The dividend of $0.0667 per share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is payable on August 16, 2021 to holders of record on August 1, 2021.

