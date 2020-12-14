cbdMD : Strong Retail Sales Performance and Sell Through Result In Regional Grocer Save Mart To Expand cbdMD and Paw CBD Brand Offerings To Additional 100 Locations

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBD PR A) announced that regional grocer Save Mart has agreed to expand their cbdMD product offerings to additional locations due to strong retail sales performance and sell through of cbdMD and Paw CBD brands.

The Save Mart Companies, a regional grocer which owns and operates stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California and FoodMaxx throughout California and Northern Nevada, has expanded their cbdMD and Paw CBD product offerings into 100 additional locations, from the initial five locations.

“Retailers across America are finding that our cbdMD and Paw CBD brands are achieving excellent sell through results and therefore they are expanding our product offerings across their distribution channels,” said Pancho Mangual, EVP of Sales at cbdMD, Inc.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also a proud partner of Bellator MMA and Life Time, Inc., and has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of “Team cbdMD.” To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, non-THC1 CBD products, please visit www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

About The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies operate 206 stores throughout California and Northern Nevada under the banners of FoodMaxx, Lucky, Lucky California and Save Mart. Based in the Central Valley, TSMC is committed to sourcing a wide variety of local products to communities throughout California and Northern Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to the expansion of the consumer market for CBD products and our ability to increase our market share, challenges related to the impact of the COVID-19 environment, our limited operating history, our ability to expand our business and significantly increase our net sales, our ability to effectively leverage our brand partnerships and sponsorships, our ability to effectively compete in our market, and our ability to report profitable operations in the future. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as amended, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020, both as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 Non-THC is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

