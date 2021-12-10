cbdMD : What Are the CBD Benefits of Full Spectrum Softgels?...

You may have heard about the new full spectrum softgels by cbdMD. If not, we're going to give you a brief introduction today, so you can decide if this particular form of CBD is the best for you. There are some benefits to taking the full spectrum CBD capsules over the other forms of CBD. Let's take a look at a few things that will make your decision a little easier: the endocannabinoid system and how that works, the entourage effect and why that factors in, and the specialized form of full spectrum CBD in a softgel capsule.

We'll cover why it's a little different and why you may want to choose this form of CBD over another or choose to use it in combination with other CBD products.

First, we'll take a look at the endocannabinoid system and the entourage effect which both factor into why we've created this particular CBD product for you.

Anytime we're discussing the benefits of CBD products, it helps to take a look at the endocannabinoid system (ECS) and what that means to you when choosing your CBD products. CBD receptors were discovered in the 80s; this was followed by the discovery of the body's natural endocannabinoid, anandamide, and is credited to Israeli doctor Lumir Hanus as recently as 1992.

Since then, there has been lots of speculation, theorizing, and discussion about why the body produces its own cannabis-like substance and how the body uses it. The most popular theory is that the body has its own endocannabinoid system with active receptors that function as intake spots for cannabinoids and other components of the cannabis plant which are similar to the body's own natural anandamide. This is one reason we include more than simply CBD in CBD products - because it is thought that these receptors process all kinds of cannabinoids and not just CBD.

While research is still ongoing to discover how, exactly, the ECS works, and if, in fact, it is its own body system at all, cannabis and CBD enthusiasts are thrilled to have an explanation for what they've been saying for decades - that elements of the cannabis plant have benefits for us and our bodies welcome those benefits.

Another important factor in choosing CBD products is the entourage effect. Let's take a look at what that is and why it matters to you.

The idea of the entourage effect stems from research conducted in 1999 by Israeli professors and researchers Mechoulam and Shimon Ben-Shabat, who proposed that using the full spectrum of elements in a botanical plant carries more benefit than using isolated elements. The idea is that these cannabinoids work synergistically to provide greater benefit to the user.

Both the endocannabinoid system and the entourage effect are areas where much more research is needed to provide a large body of evidence to teach us more about how our bodies interact with CBD, terpenes, and other cannabinoid compounds.

We use the terms full spectrum CBD softgels and full spectrum CBD capsules interchangeably, so, if you've seen both terms, know that they refer to the same full spectrum CBD product.

Full spectrum CBD is encapsulated in an easy-to-swallow softgel capsule. Our CBD softgel capsules contain 33 mg of full spectrum formula with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBC, along with all the good flavonoids, terpenes, and fatty acids from the hemp plant.

There are two options for these full spectrum softgels: 1000 mg and 2000 mg. Unlike some of our other CBD product options, these distinctions in milligrams are not the actual concentration of CBD and other cannabinoids but distinguish the amount per bottle. This means that when you purchase the 1000 mg bottle you are getting 30 capsules at a strength of 33 mg, and when you purchase the 2000 mg bottle of CBD softgels you are getting twice as many capsules and not twice the concentration of CBD. This is helpful for those who want to take two softgels as a serving size, so they can get a month of capsules per bottle.

There are many benefits for opting to take the full spectrum CBD over the broad spectrum CBD. One involves the inclusion of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and the other involves how you use CBD products as part of your daily wellness routine.

The primary factor in choosing between the two is whether or not you want the THC to be present in your product. The THC is selectively included in full spectrum formulations while it is not for the broad spectrum (which may contain trace amounts from the extraction process).

Many people find that the inclusion of THC helps more with daily stress or with sleep and opt to take the full spectrum, though both full spectrum and broad spectrum offer CBD benefits for you. Both interact with your endocannabinoid system to deliver the benefits of CBD for your health and wellness, but it is believed the full spectrum leans in more to the entourage effect than the broad spectrum.

Either option is good for delivering wellness benefits such as greater calm, more relaxed sleep, and a greater sense of balance within your body, but for some people, the extra benefit of the THC, in amounts less than 0.3 percent by law, is desired. This is, of course, a personal decision for you based on your preferences, needs, and how you feel about THC, and what it can do for your overall health.

You may be aware of CBD tinctures or have tried them before. You may also be using CBD tinctures on a daily basis, so you are aware that these types of CBD products are self-measured. They come in a variety of flavors and strengths and are measured via a small dropper attached to the bottle. While this option offers great control over serving sizes and great adaptability for you to create your own CBD wellness routine, some people are intimidated by all this measuring - or it's simply inconvenient to them.

Both the full spectrum CBD tinctures and the full spectrum softgels contain the same proprietary blend of hemp extract: a full bouquet of beneficial plant compounds, including cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids. However, the softgels do also contain gelatin, glycerin, and are fortified with vitamin E.

Let's weigh the pros and cons of each.

Pros

Comes in a variety of strengths and flavors.

Easily customizable serving sizes.

Can be drizzled into a beverage, if preferred over taking by mouth.

Fast-acting.

Cons

Requires more thought to measure.

May not be exact in measurements due to human error in measuring.

Takes a little longer to measure and take by mouth.

Some people may not want a flavored liquid but may prefer a capsule form.

Needs to be stored away from heat and light to preserve product viability.

Pros

Easy to swallow.

Quick method - simply take one or two capsules with a glass of water.

Pre-measured for exact amounts each time.

Easier for on-the-go.

Fortified with vitamin E.

Cons

Less choice of strengths.

Pre-measured means less ability to adapt serving size amounts.

Softgels can get stuck together under humid conditions.

This answer will differ by who you ask. There are fans of each, and some people toggle back and forth between the two based on the stress levels or sleep difficulties that change with life's seasons. Some use a blend of both for a personalized CBD wellness plan.

But is one superior? It's not really a matter of superiority but that broad spectrum CBD products and full spectrum CBD products each play a slightly different role. Because each is unique in its own way, we feel they are both important for developing the perfect CBD routine to match your needs and your lifestyle.

One question we get often is about the inclusion of THC. Because of its association with the "high" feeling from marijuana, some people are concerned about taking it in their CBD products. The simplest answer for this is that the low concentrations of THC in full spectrum products (again, 0.3 percent is the legal threshold for THC concentration) are not enough to produce a psychogenic effect or make you feel high. They are, however, enough to create a sense of calm that many report is helpful if they are more inclined to be stress-reactive or if they are not "good sleepers." For these folks, they may feel the full spectrum CBD is better because it is more suited to their needs.

If you are currently taking CBD, you may wonder whether or not you should be switching over to the full spectrum CBD products, like these softgel capsules.

First, ask yourself these questions:

Do I need more help from my CBD products to feel calm during the day?

Do I need more help getting adequate rest? (You can switch to the full spectrum products or simply add in a CBD sleep helper at night.)

If you switch over to the softgel capsules, you'll need to do a little math. First, determine the amount of CBD you are currently taking.

If you are taking the 1500 mg tinctures, for example, then you are using a product that has a concentration of 50 mg per serving (1 dropper). But perhaps you are taking ¾ of a dropper, which would be more like 37.5 mg of CBD (and other components of the hemp extract blend) per serving. Then, switching over to the capsules with 33 mg per capsule is a fairly close comparison. It's not hard to make the switch, but you do need to analyze how much CBD you are consuming at each serving so you can make the transition.

Remember that you can use the tinctures, in addition to a softgel, to add extra milligrams to a serving size, or you can take two softgels rather than one. But key here - do the math. You can also talk with your doctor about your serving sizes or visit our website and get clarification on concentrations by speaking with a professional via our chat feature. Just browse around on the site and the chat box will appear. We are here to answer any questions you may have about our products.

If you've never taken CBD products before, but you want the positive benefits of CBD, there are a few things to make your introduction go more smoothly:

Choose a concentration based on your size. Start low and work your way up, as needed.

Take the same serving size each day, twice a day, typically morning and night.

For the tinctures, place the oil under your tongue, hold for 30 seconds and swallow. For the capsules, take one or two with a glass of water. Make sure the amounts you take each day are consistent.

Monitor your progress for 30 days, then adjust the amounts if necessary.

You may experience some mild nausea or dry mouth in the beginning, but if you do, lower the amounts you are taking and give your body some time to adjust. Again, monitor your progress for 30 days before you go up in a serving size because this allows you to feel the effects of the product as it builds up in your system and reaches a stable consistency.

If you begin with full spectrum and feel it is "too much for you," you can either move to a lesser amount or switch to the broad spectrum.

Try any of the topical formulas in addition to the daily servings of tincture or softgels to meet more targeted needs.

We make a variety of CBD products in full spectrum and broad spectrum formulas so that you may choose the right products for your lifestyle and needs. The benefits of CBD are even easier with the full spectrum softgels. They provide ease of use combined with the entourage effect for a more specialized form of CBD care. You can use them in combination with other CBD products to develop a daily routine that makes CBD wellness a part of your everyday life. Follow our blog for more information about these CBD products and others.