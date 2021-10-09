cbdMD : What are the Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies?...

Vinegar, particularly apple cider vinegar, has long since been used as a wellness supplement. For centuries, dating back to the Babylonians and ancient Egypt, people have been using vinegar as a food preservative. It's been used as a gentle, natural household cleanser for hundreds of years as well. But it wasn't until Hippocrates, the father of modern medicine, recommended apple cider vinegar for a wide range of health and wellness purposes that people began to appreciate its range of benefits.

Fast forward more than 2,000 years and you'll see that apple cider vinegar has only risen in popularity thanks to the use of tonics, supplements, and most recently, apple cider vinegar gummies.

So what's the real story?

Is apple cider vinegar the best way to maintain optimal health? Or has the folklore surrounding its use been blown a little out of proportion?

Vinegar is mildly acidic, with a pH between two and three, because the main active ingredient is acetic acid. Cider vinegars especially are roughly 5 to 6 percent acetic acid, making them great for digestive support, which we'll get further into later. When it comes to making ACV a part of your daily life, there are a few ways you can add apple cider vinegar into your regular self-care routine:

Diluting up to two tablespoons into a large glass of water and drinking it

Combining it with salad dressing

Using it in cooking or marinades

Making it into a "tea"

Taking it straight

Eating apple cider vinegar gummies

But before we dig right in, it's important to understand where the information for all the supposed benefits and multiple uses of vinegar comes from.

Discovered around 5,000 B.C., vinegar has long since been used as a food preservative, but it wasn't until 400 B.C. that it rose in popularity for its wellness benefits. Historically, vinegar has been used for a wide range of things. Along with drinking it to maintain their health, people have applied it to irritated skin and used it as a cleaning agent thanks to powerful properties.

Vinegar is often used in at-home cleaning recipes because it is naturally antibacterial and antifungal, as well as safe for use around children and pets. In recent years many people have turned to vinegar, and apple cider vinegar in particular, for digestive support. In particular, many of these claims are made about apple cider vinegar with the "mother."

The "mother" is the web-like, cloudy structure found in unfiltered, unpasteurized, and unrefined apple cider vinegar, which is often credited in health and wellness claims. This structure of acids carries some benefits that refined, clear vinegars do not.

It's also important to remember that the studies regarding the use of apple cider vinegar as a beneficial health aid are still in their infancy, and most of the studies completed to date did not involve human trials.

When you hear the words "apple cider vinegar," the first thing that comes to mind probably isn't appetite management. And yet, drinking vinegar in the morning, oddly enough, has been reported to increase the feeling of fullness, which could lead people to eat fewer calories throughout the day and ultimately lose weight.

However, it is necessary to note that although a few studies have shown the potential of apple cider vinegar as a tool for weight management, those studies also involved ingesting a very large amount of apple cider vinegar, upwards of 30 mL, for months. Which is definitely not recommended for long-term everyday use and is higher than what is found in an ACV gummy.

Thanks to its fermentation process, apple cider vinegar (in liquid form) contains live probiotics which can support your gut health. Because it's derived from apples, it also contains pectin, a prebiotic that can help promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in your gut.

The theory here is that the acetic acid in apple cider vinegar acts like your stomach acid, and helps your body digest heavy meals and protein-rich foods. Which could be beneficial for anyone with low stomach acidity, and in theory, reduce bloating. But like we stated above, these kinds of studies are just beginning.

The greatest advantage to using apple cider vinegar gummies rather than the liquid form is the lack of risk for your tooth enamel and esophagus in combination with the delicious taste that accompanies gummies.

The use of gummies to achieve the same benefits as supplements or liquids has quickly been rising in popularity (although maybe not quite as fast as the use of vinegar). Because what's better than getting all the benefits you need in a yummy, chewy treat?

But since we don't want you blindly running out to buy apple cider vinegar gummies without a second thought, there are a few things we thought you might want to know. Such as what to look for and what ACV gummies can and can't do for you.

ACV gummies take the worst part about apple cider vinegar and make it the best part: the taste.

No matter how badly you want to receive the benefits of apple cider vinegar, sometimes it's just too difficult to get past the sour, cheek-tightening burst of flavor. While there are a few people that enjoy the feeling and taste of vinegar, most don't. Which is where apple cider gummies come in.

Unlike plain apple cider vinegar, there's no mixing, combining, or cooking needed to conceal the natural flavor of vinegar. Instead, the only thing you taste when it comes to ACV gummies is the delicious flavor listed on the front of the bottle. They're also easier to take on the go than a heavy glass bottle full of liquid.

The level of acidity in vinegar can also upset the delicate balance of your stomach if not diluted or taken in a different form (a.k.a. gummies). And besides, if you could get all the great benefits of apple cider vinegar without having to deal with the sour taste of vinegar every day, why wouldn't you?

Not to mention the fact that when producing ACV gummies, manufacturers tend to toss in a host of added benefits like vitamins and minerals as well.

While there are some studies on the effectiveness of apple cider vinegar's benefits, including appetite management, it's important to remember that the amount of apple cider vinegar contained in ACV gummies likely won't be the same amount used within the studies. That being said, it would be a good idea to check and compare the labels of various apple cider vinegar gummies to see how much apple cider vinegar they actually contain.

Like we mentioned above, some of those studies used quite a lot of apple cider vinegar in their trials, much more than anyone should take on a consistent basis and much more than is found in an ACV gummy.

But you should also make sure your apple cider gummies are third-party tested, with a lab report to prove they contain what they say they do. And maybe double-check how much sugar they contain.

Unfortunately, while pure apple cider vinegar provides some probiotic activity for your gut, ACV gummies do not. This is because, in order for live probiotics to function, they need to remain cool - which is why drinks like kombucha need to stay in the fridge. Apple cider vinegar gummies, on the other hand, are heated during the manufacturing process, thereby killing off any and all beneficial bacteria.

