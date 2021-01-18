cbdMD : What's Your CBD Lifestyle? Choosing the Right CBD Oil Fo...

Everyone's life is unique. Different people need tailored solutions in order to get through the day.

For instance, a person's preferred coffee cup can vary significantly based on the way they live their life. A construction worker may opt for a big, sturdy thermos with a screw-on lid that seals tight. Someone who works from home might choose a delicate porcelain cup. A truck driver may use a large, vacuum-insulated mug that's designed to fit into standard cup holders.

CBD oil is no different. There are a variety of methods one can use to take their desired daily serving - each fitting well into a different way of life.

Whatever you do during the week is nowhere near as physically intense as what you do after 5 PM on Friday. Maybe you pass the time with athletic pursuits or dance the night away!

It's also possible that weekends are the time you devote to home improvement or strenuous volunteer work. Either way, you probably have some part of your body that's slowing you down.

For weekend warriors, CBD topicals with added compounds like menthol, lidocaine, and histamine dihydrochloride for targeted, temporary pain relief is the obvious choice. You can use these products at any point in your day - before, during, or after your favorite hobby!

You genuinely enjoy the company of others and love hearing people's stories - in the right setting. When you're comfortable with the location and the crowd, you're generally quite social.

But in some situations, like an out-of-town wedding or a work event in a massive convention center, you could feel uncomfortable. Even the lead-up to an event like this can fill you with a sense of dread.

Sometimes the feeling in a room can change quickly. What was a quiet, cozy cafe when you arrived can turn into a thumping lounge in a matter of minutes.

A daily routine anti-stress routine that includes CBD oil tincture can help you with those situations. If you squeeze a serving under your tongue and let it absorb before swallowing, the CBD should reach your bloodstream in about 30 minutes - much faster than digestive absorption alone. So taking a hit before or even during an event can help keep you on an even keel.

You live your life loud and proud on places like Instagram and YouTube. Sharing your experiences in life is how you make your mark on the world. You might even have a side hustle as a social media influencer!

Obviously, you always want to look your best, especially when you're using the #nofilter hashtag.

The cbdMD Botanicals line of natural CBD skin care products is the perfect way to add the power of hemp extracts to your daily routine. In fact, cbdMD Botanicals offers a complete system to keep your face camera- ready all day long. You'll certainly see see a difference when #ThrowbackThursday comes around!

You can learn all about cbdMD Botanicals' innovative CBD beauty products in this article.

Raising kids is a lifelong job that requires unparalleled commitment. But money doesn't grow on trees. You work 40-plus hours a week to make sure everyone in the family has everything they need.

You are a freaking superhero!

But you probably aren't a superhuman with unlimited endurance. And with everyone depending on you, it's important to stay in tip-top health.

As busy as you are, you need to say sane by taking some time to yourself. A hot bath with a soothing beverage like CBD tea can help you make the most of your vital 'me' time. And a CBD bath bomb with aromatic oils can transform a 30-minute soak into a micro-vacation!

You spend way more time navigating airports, roads, and waterways than the average person. Maybe you're a frequent business traveler, trucker, flight attendant, pilot, tradesperson, athlete, disaster relief worker, cruise/shipping worker, or entertainer.

You pack a suitcase faster than most people pack a lunch. You travel with the bare essentials so that you can get moving effortlessly.

CBD oil capsules fit the bill for you. They're clean, they come in durable packaging, and they're easily packed away. You never have to worry about measuring, messes, or heavy, fragile bottles. Frequent flyers will also appreciate that you won't have to pack capsules with your liquids.

If your work is particularly strenuous and you don't travel by air often, CBD topicals and tinctures can also serve as a convenient method for recovery from hard work or exercise.

You don't work to live; you live to work. Getting things done satisfies you like nothing else.

The word 'chill' isn't in your vocabulary.

Stress is your friend, and you perform best under pressure. But you're not a machine. To stay at the top of your game, you need your rest.

A CBD oils with melatonin and calming botanicals for better sleep puts you in a position to fight metaphorical fires all day. You might even have enough energy for a workout between conference calls!

Yeah, you're all grown up. But you still understand the value of good, silly fun. An inspection of your home might turn up an arsenal of Nerf weapons, at least one iteration of the Mario Kart series, and a pair of light-up sneakers.

You prefer to sit at the kids' table during holiday meals because you're certain no one's going to talk about politics. Also, you're not above playing with your food!

Naturally, you'll get a kick out of CBD gummies. Like CBD capsules, they provide the convenience of a pre-measured portion without the fuss of a bottle and dropper. But while capsules are flavorless, gummies are tasty! You're an adult, but that doesn't mean you have to be boring.

You might be a dog person. You might be a cat person. Or you might ask, 'Why do I have to choose?' because any warm and fuzzy critter melts your heart.

You've spent your whole life with a pet - or six - in your house. You and your fur-babies share a special bond. You worry about them even when you're not home. They might get anxious when you're not around. And no matter how many times their short lifespans break your heart, you care for them as they get older and frailer till the very end.

In your case, the ideal CBD for your lifestyle might be CBD for pets. Even if you aren't taking CBD yourself, you might find that CBD products that can help with dog separation anxiety, with kidney support for cats, and much more.

Very few among us fit neatly into one of the archetypes above. Maybe you blur the lines between Kid at Heart and Career Parent. I can definitely see a fusion of Wanderer and Introverted Extrovert.

I've met my fair share of Wanderer-Workaholics too.

Because you're unique, your CBD lifestyle won't always line up with any particular regimen. But at cbdMD, we've got that covered too! We've put together 10 different CBD bundles with both human and pet products tailored to different needs, at value prices. With so many options for introducing CBD oil into your wellness routine, there really is a combination that works for anyone.