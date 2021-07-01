cbdMD : The Difference in CBD Oil Strengths for CBD Oil Benefits...

Shopping for the right CBD productscan be challenging, especially when labels advertise CBD oil strengthsand CBD benefits. It can be hard to know what strength you will need for the right CBD oil benefits you are looking for. cbdMD's products, for instance, range from 150 mg for a dog or cat tincture to 7500 mg for our strongest human tincture.

But what does that tell you? What exactly are these milligrams measuring, and how do you know what CBD oil potency you or your pet should be taking?

In this article, we'll explain:

The difference in CBD oil strengths.

What is meant by CBD oil concentrations?

Why the strength of CBD oil matters.

CBD oil benefits and how that relates to its strength.

How you can use this information to choose the right CBD oil for yourself or your pet.

CBD Oil Strength Explained

If you browse cbdMD's CBD oils, you'll find a range of strengths, from 300 mg CBD oilto 7500 mg CBD oil. It's important to ask yourself a few questions to understand what CBD strength means.

What Amount of Product Is It Talking About?

When buying CBD oil, always read the labels carefully to make sure you know how much CBD is in the product and how much of the product you should take.

In the case of cbdMD's 300 mg CBD oil, the '300 mg' refers to the entire package. So while that tells you how much CBD you'd get if you consumed the whole thing (which we advise against), you need to look at the fine print to get the CBD concentration per serving. You can use this information to calculate how much CBD you are getting per serving size you are using.

For instance, cbdMD's CBD oil capsulescome in 30-count and 60-count bottles. The highest number of milligrams for a 30-count bottle is 1500, while the highest for a 60-count bottle is 3000. However, if you look at the label's bottom, it says the same thing: '50 mg CBD per capsule.' The 60-count bottle has twice as many milligrams per bottle because it has twice as many capsules per bottle, not because it's more potent per capsule.

Is It Milligrams of Pure CBD?

There are many CBD companies out there, and not all of them use precisely the same formula, so there are differences in CBD oil potency.

Some companies use CBD isolate in their products, which makes measurement simple. Many manufacturers prefer either full spectrum CBD oil or broad spectrum CBD oil, including other valuable extracts from the hemp plant such as additional cannabinoids and terpenes.

Such formulas bring added benefits but can make it tricky to determine the actual CBD oil concentrations of the product. Fortunately, cbdMD's Superior Broad Spectrumprocess uses precise measurements, so there's no guesswork involved.

The milligrams on the labels of most products refer to the quantity of pure CBD; the other hemp-based ingredients are extras. An exception is the new 1500 mg CBD PM tinctures and softgels; in that case, each serving has 40 mg of CBD and 10 mg of CBN.

To get a fuller picture of precisely what's in your product, check out our lab results.

What Is the Delivery Method?

By this, we don't mean FedEx or UPS - we're talking about the method by which the product delivers CBD into your body. Different ways can have a profound impact on CBD oil strength.

There are four ways to get CBD into your system: swallowing, absorption through a mucous membrane, inhalation, and absorption through the skin. In all of those methods, some of the CBD gets broken down before it reaches your bloodstream. The percentage of CBD that makes it to the blood determines the product's bioavailability.

The precise bioavailability depends partly on your metabolism, but here's a rough guide:

Ingesting CBD

Whether through CBD capsules or edibles such as gummies, swallowing has the lowest bioavailability because it has to go through your digestive system before getting to your bloodstream. Swallowing can be usefulif you like your CBD slow and steady because it lasts for about seven hours.

CBD Through a Mucous Membrane

Absorption through the mucous membrane is generally done by putting CBD oil under your tongue and holding it there for 30 to 60 seconds before swallowing. This is recommended with all of the CBD tincture formulas for best results. Bioavailability through this method is a bit higher, and it will also hang around in your body for many hours.

Inhaled CBD

Inhalation, generally through vaping, yields a much higher bioavailability than oral methods since your lungs are full of tiny blood vessels designed to absorb the gasses found there. This method yields a faster, stronger, but shorter-lived impact, usually around three or four hours.

Topical CBD

Absorption through the skin depends on what product you use. Typical CBD topicals such as CBD lotions, CBD creams, and bath bombs don't get into your bloodstream at all, though since your skin also has endocannabinoid receptors, you can still derive some benefit from them.

However, a CBD transdermal patch works differently. If you leave it on for six or eight hours, the CBD will slowly work its way through your skin and into your bloodstream, potentially making it the most potent CBD delivery method of all.

What CBD Oil Strength Should I Use?

I wish that there was a simple answer to this, but there isn't. Research on CBD has only really gotten off the ground in the last few years, so this is not yet an exact science. But there are a few things we do know.

Body Size Matters for CBD Oil Potency

It works the same way as with almost anything you imbibe. That's why our CBD oil for catshas only a fraction of the potency of our strongest human tincture, for instance. So if you're a big bruiser, you may want to start at a higher CBD oil concentration than if you're a smaller person.

Potency Options

Low-Potency CBD (150-300 mg) makes good options for those who are especially responsive to CBD products (perhaps their endocannabinoid system is more active) or who simply want to use CBD for wellness support.

Mid-range CBD (600-750 mg) may be more helpful for those who need a little extra support or who are not getting the benefits they need from the lower dosage.

High-Strength CBD (1000 mg and up) is available for those with more cumbersome issues such as difficulty maintaining a healthy sleep pattern or more prone to stress responses.

It is advised to start with the lowest concentration and work your way up slowly, as needed.

CBD Results Can Take Time

Another thing we know is that CBD tends to accumulate in your body over time. While some people report dramatic results on first use, many others find that the reaction creeps up on them after a few weeks of daily consumption.

For that reason, we advise starting slow. As you may have noticed, a low-concentration CBD product is also a cheaper one, so if you can derive benefits from it, then it can be helpful for your pocketbook as well as your health. Try taking a modest CBD oil strength every morning and evening, monitor the responses, and gradually increase if necessary.

Give it about a month before adjusting the serving size up, if needed. But if you feel it is too much, you can decrease the serving size at any time. Just know as you adjust up, you need time for the product to work in your system adequately, and it takes a few weeks to assess this appropriately.

Building Your Own CBD Regimen

Another important consideration is why you're taking CBD exactly. What CBD oil benefits you are looking for plays a role in what product you choose to use. That can vary depending on what's going on in your life. It's good to keep a daily CBD wellness regimen to give you a baseline, but you might also use different products in times of physical or mental stress.

CBD Oil Benefits

Some desired CBD oil benefits could include:

General improved wellness.

Better rest.

Help winding down at bedtime.

A more balanced sense of calm.

Help with managing daily stress.

Help with common aches from, for example, 'overdoing it.'

Workout recovery, such as some products designed with ingredients such as histamine dihydrochloride to help with pain and soreness.

To soothe or moisturize the skin.

Daily CBD Oil for Wellness

The easiest way to keep a daily CBD regimen is to fit it into your existing routine. For instance, if you take supplements every morning, you can add a low- or medium-strength CBD oil capsule to the set. Or, if you're religious about your morning coffee, try adding a few drops of CBD oil to get you started on the right foot.

CBD Oil for Exercise Recovery

If you're leading an active lifestyle or have a particularly strenuous project set up like a home repair or a hiking trip, you might want to take a more concentrated CBD oil to aid in exercise recovery. Joint and muscle strains can benefit from CBD Freezeor CBD Recover,thanks to added topical painkillers. The difference in CBD oil strengths is an important factor in how you use it.

CBD Oil for Sleep

Times of physical or mental strain can also make it tough to maintain normal sleep patterns. On such occasions, a nightly dropper full of CBD oil with melatonincould be just the thing. Melatonin enhances the relaxing powers of CBD and helps stabilize your circadian rhythms.

For a thorough rundown of the different product options, check out How to Take CBD Oil.

Talk to Your Doctor - and Your Friends - About CBD Oil Strengths

We can only give you general advice about CBD oil strengths because we don't personally know you. Fortunately, your physician probably knows you and your body a lot better, so it's always a good idea to talk to them before starting any CBD regimen. They can also ensure that you aren't taking any medications that might interact with CBD.

At this point in the early days of the CBD market, the users' experience can also be extremely informative. Longtime users often have insights about the difference in CBD oil strengths and regimens that can be especially helpful if they have similar physiology and lifestyle.

That's why we always like to hear from our customers about their experiences with CBD products. Write a review on our product pages, or comment on our Facebook, Twitter, or Instagramposts. Good or bad, we want to know!

Also, follow our blog for more helpful information about CBD oil benefits, CBD oil strengths and formulas, and news about our new products!