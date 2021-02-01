Log in
CBIZ : 3 Voluntary Benefits Trends to Consider in 2021

02/01/2021 | 02:02pm EST
Voluntary benefits have always been an excellent means for employers to round out their employee benefits offerings. These add-on benefits allow for enhanced personalization that can help satisfy the unique needs of participants and their dependents. As a result, offering voluntary benefits options can enhance employee attraction, retention and engagement.
This following are three voluntary benefits trends to consider in 2021.
1. Expanding Voluntary Benefits Offerings
The voluntary benefits market has been growing steadily over the years and will continue to do so in 2021. Increasingly, employers are understanding and responding to their employees' desire for options beyond health care. This has been brought to the forefront by the COVID-19 pandemic as some voluntary benefits, such as elder care and critical illness insurance, which may have been underutilized in the past, are now extremely valuable to and needed by employees. As such, the number of employers offering voluntary benefits is expected to continue to increase, as is the variety and quantity of the options. To stay competitive for top talent, businesses should keep pace.
2. Focus on Financial Wellness
As we all know, COVID-19 has taken a dire toll on employees' finances. In fact, 84% of U.S. adults fear the pandemic will detrimentally affect their long-term financial security, according to a recent Northwestern Mutual study. In response, many employers are adding a greater number of financial-related voluntary benefit offerings. These can include 401(k) vesting, financial planning services, budget counseling, and student loan payback or purchasing programs, among others.
3. Greater Customization
Employees want personalized, a la carte benefits so they can pick and choose what's best for them. Employers are recognizing this and increasing their options beyond traditional voluntary benefits, such as disability and life insurance, to offerings that are gaining traction, such as pet insurance, identity-theft protection and student loan services. Benefits programs that enable greater customization are proving to be a savvy recruiting and retention technique, especially among a multigenerational workforce.

Voluntary benefits are an excellent value-add for employees and, since employees cover a significant portion of the costs, they can also help free up employer budgets. Further, it seems that voluntary benefits are increasingly becoming expected by employees and, for many of those employees, necessary for them to consider a company as an employer of choice.

Disclaimer

CBIZ Inc. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 19:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
