CBIZ : Biden Bolsters Bostock

President Biden has issued an executive order announcing the Administration's policy to fully enforce Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and other laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. The order reiterates the Supreme Court's ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, 590 U.S. __ (2020), affirming that Title VII prohibitions on sex discrimination encompass gender identity and sexual orientation.

Although Bostock only specifically addressed Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the executive order notes that Bostock's rationale applies to other sex discrimination laws, including Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the Fair Housing Act, and the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The executive order directs every agency to (1) review all existing regulations, orders, guidance documents, policies, programs, or other 'agency actions' regarding sex discrimination, (2) consider whether any such regulations, policies, etc., should be revised, suspended, or rescinded, and (3) determine any additional actions necessary to be in compliance with this executive order. For now, we will await each agency's plan for compliance, due within 100 days of the executive order, April 30, 2021.

As a reminder, Title VII prohibits discrimination in any term, condition, or privilege of employment, including compensation and benefits. Employers should make certain their employee benefit plans are compliant with the definition of 'sex' articulated in the Bostock decision.

