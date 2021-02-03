CBIZ : COVID-19 Testing Requires Informed Consent

The CDC has issued new guidance for employers who choose to incorporate workplace COVID-19 testing as part of their COVID-19 protocols. The guidelines emphasize that workplace-based testing should not be conducted without the employee's informed consent (disclosure, understanding, and free choice).

The guidance lists several measures that employers must take to fully support their employees' decision-making and consent, including:

Ensure employee privacy and confidentiality

Encourage and answer questions during the consent process

Provide information in the employee's preferred language

Provide information about issues the employee might consider important, including potential impacts, e.g. whether a positive test or declining to participate may result in exclusion from work

Discourage supervisors and co-workers from pressuring employees to participate in testing

The guidance also identifies important disclosures employers must provide during the consent process:

Manufacturer and name of the test

Purpose and type of test

How the test will be performed

Benefits and known and potential risks of harm and discomforts

Significance of a positive or negative test result, including (1) test reliability and limitations and (2) public health guidance to isolate or quarantine at home, if applicable

Employers should also be ready to address questions regarding:

Scheduling and payment

Testing site location and provider qualifications

Communication and interpretation of results, and reporting injuries

Privacy and other employee rights

General considerations and additional information

