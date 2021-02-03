Log in
CBIZ, Inc.    CBZ

CBIZ, INC.

(CBZ)
02/03 04:10:00 pm
26.56 USD   -0.11%
05:42pCBIZ : COVID-19 Testing Requires Informed Consent
05:20pCBIZ : Biden Bolsters Bostock
04:52pCBIZ : The Perennial Wellness Debate Carries On
CBIZ : COVID-19 Testing Requires Informed Consent

02/03/2021 | 05:42pm EST
The CDC has issued new guidance for employers who choose to incorporate workplace COVID-19 testing as part of their COVID-19 protocols. The guidelines emphasize that workplace-based testing should not be conducted without the employee's informed consent (disclosure, understanding, and free choice).

The guidance lists several measures that employers must take to fully support their employees' decision-making and consent, including:

  • Ensure employee privacy and confidentiality
  • Encourage and answer questions during the consent process
  • Provide information in the employee's preferred language
  • Provide information about issues the employee might consider important, including potential impacts, e.g. whether a positive test or declining to participate may result in exclusion from work
  • Discourage supervisors and co-workers from pressuring employees to participate in testing

The guidance also identifies important disclosures employers must provide during the consent process:

  • Manufacturer and name of the test
  • Purpose and type of test
  • How the test will be performed
  • Benefits and known and potential risks of harm and discomforts
  • Significance of a positive or negative test result, including (1) test reliability and limitations and (2) public health guidance to isolate or quarantine at home, if applicable

Employers should also be ready to address questions regarding:

  • Scheduling and payment
  • Testing site location and provider qualifications
  • Communication and interpretation of results, and reporting injuries
  • Privacy and other employee rights
  • General considerations and additional information

The information contained in this article is provided as general guidance and may be affected by changes in law or regulation. This article is not intended to replace or substitute for accounting or other professional advice. Please consult a CBIZ professional. This information is provided as-is with no warranties of any kind. CBIZ shall not be liable for any damages whatsoever in connection with its use and assumes no obligation to inform the reader of any changes in laws or other factors that could affect the information contained herein.

Disclaimer

CBIZ Inc. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 22:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
