Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBIZ, Inc.    CBZ

CBIZ, INC.

(CBZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CBIZ : Cafeteria Plan Relief – a Welcome Sight for Many

02/01/2021 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 provides, among other things, temporary relief for cafeteria plans, medical flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and dependent care FSAs as follows.

Status Changes

The law continues the relaxation of status-change events initially allowed by Notice 2020-29. As a reminder, generally, cafeteria plan mid-year status changes are only permitted upon the occurrence of certain specifically delineated events.

Carryovers

The law allows a temporary carryover from the 2020 plan year to the 2021 plan year and a carryover from the 2021 plan year to the 2022 plan year of unused balances. Medical FSAs are already permitted to include a carryover feature.

This temporary relief is particularly relevant for dependent care FSAs. As a reminder, dependent care FSAs, generally, cannot allow a carryover. The law does not appear to include a limit on the amount of carryover.

Grace Periods

The law allows the medical FSA and dependent care FSA to expand the otherwise available 2 ½-month grace period to a 12-month grace period.

NOTE: Allowing the carryover or grace period expansion impacts HSA eligibility.

Spend Down Feature

The law allows a medical FSA to allow a spend down feature similar to that which is available to dependent care FSAs. Effectively, a plan could permit an individual who has terminated employment to spend down any unused medical FSA.

Dependent Care FSA Limit

The dependent care assistance program relaxes the age 13 limit specifically for children who would otherwise have aged out during the 2020-2021 plan year.

An employer is not required to permit any of these changes. If the employer does intend to allow some or all of these changes, the plan must be amended by the end of the calendar year following the plan year to which it takes effect.

Disclaimer

CBIZ Inc. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 19:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CBIZ, INC.
02:02pCBIZ : Cafeteria Plan Relief – a Welcome Sight for Many
PU
02:02pCBIZ : 3 Voluntary Benefits Trends to Consider in 2021
PU
01/29CBIZ : Ways Not-for-Profits Can Maximize the Consolidated Appropriations Act Sti..
PU
01/28CBIZ : Retirement Plan Fees – Fiduciary Best Practices
PU
01/26CBIZ : Biden Administration's $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Plan Outlined
PU
01/25CBIZ : Your Questions on PPP2 Answered and PPP Loan Forgiveness
PU
01/22CBIZ : Revealing the Best Virtual Promotion Winners from the 2020 CBIZ Food Driv..
PU
01/21FAQ - CORONAVIRUS : Impact on Benefits and Employment
PU
01/21FAQ : COVID-19 Testing and Vaccines
PU
01/20CBIZ : 2020 Fourth Quarter Market Recap
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 957 M - -
Net income 2020 76,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 401 M 1 401 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart CBIZ, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBIZ, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBIZ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 29,50 $
Last Close Price 25,91 $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jerome P. Grisko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven L. Gerard Non-Executive Chairman
Richard E. Mills Chief Operating Officer-Financial Services
Ware H. Grove Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Aaron Fleischer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBIZ, INC.-2.63%1 401
CINTAS CORPORATION-10.00%33 412
TELEPERFORMANCE-0.41%19 262
UNITED RENTALS4.79%17 545
LG CORP.13.26%15 529
EDENRED-3.53%13 359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ