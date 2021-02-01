CBIZ : Cafeteria Plan Relief – a Welcome Sight for Many

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 provides, among other things, temporary relief for cafeteria plans, medical flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and dependent care FSAs as follows.

The law continues the relaxation of status-change events initially allowed by Notice 2020-29. As a reminder, generally, cafeteria plan mid-year status changes are only permitted upon the occurrence of certain specifically delineated events.

The law allows a temporary carryover from the 2020 plan year to the 2021 plan year and a carryover from the 2021 plan year to the 2022 plan year of unused balances. Medical FSAs are already permitted to include a carryover feature.

This temporary relief is particularly relevant for dependent care FSAs. As a reminder, dependent care FSAs, generally, cannot allow a carryover. The law does not appear to include a limit on the amount of carryover.

The law allows the medical FSA and dependent care FSA to expand the otherwise available 2 ½-month grace period to a 12-month grace period.

NOTE: Allowing the carryover or grace period expansion impacts HSA eligibility.

The law allows a medical FSA to allow a spend down feature similar to that which is available to dependent care FSAs. Effectively, a plan could permit an individual who has terminated employment to spend down any unused medical FSA.

The dependent care assistance program relaxes the age 13 limit specifically for children who would otherwise have aged out during the 2020-2021 plan year.

An employer is not required to permit any of these changes. If the employer does intend to allow some or all of these changes, the plan must be amended by the end of the calendar year following the plan year to which it takes effect.