CBIZ : Going Beyond Financial Aspects in a Pay-for-Performance Compensation Structure

An executive's success is critical to a privately held organizatio­n's performance, and that is why a well-designed executive compensation program is critical to attracting, motivating and retaining top talent.



With the weight of that responsibility in mind, privately held companies must design and implement plans that meet and exceed the expectations of the best executives in the market. One critical component of an effective compensation strategy is setting a pay philosophy.

Privately heldcompanies must think beyond only the financial aspect when considering pay forperformance. From a strategic perspective, what will most benefit theorganization? What will best ensure long-term success? The same applies tolooking at this from an operational standpoint and, further, how you canprepare for the unexpected (e.g., COVID-19).

Intaking a holistic approach, your financial goals will be supported by yourstrategic and operational initiatives.

Most privately held companies select one key performance metric with others to support it. To determine an effective primary metric that will support your overall organizational goals, ensure that metric:

Recognizes your business' capabilities and people

Provides senior management with a singular performance focus in support of the company's business strategy

Reflects the external dynamics of the industry and economics of the business

Correlates with ownership value creation

Can be fairly easily determined from your accounting numbers and financial systems ? simple to calculate and communicate

Of utmost importance is that performance goals are both meaningful and achievable. If they are one but not the other, they likely have less value to your business or the executive.

CBIZ Talent & Compensation Solutions knows every organization's approach to developing executive compensation plans is unique. Fortunately, our personal service guarantees that your company's program will fit your exact needs. Additionally, our national resources provide our compensation experts access to the best data and most up-to-date regulations so that your program can attract, motivate and retain top talent while maintaining compliance. Consult with us!





