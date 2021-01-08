Log in
CBIZ : IRS Releases Final Regulations on Carried Interests

01/08/2021 | 11:08am EST
The IRS released final regulations on Jan. 7, 2021 under Section 1061 regarding the treatment of certain gains related to carried interests. Treatment of carried interest has long been considered a loophole for private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) firms because the tax provision treats interest as capital gains rather than income resulting in a significantly lower tax rate. Proponents of the status quo argue that taxing carried interest at a lower rate helps to incentivize strategic management of investments and is also a just reward for the risks taken and energies expended when managing portfolio companies.

Tax reform law commonly known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) attempted to curb carried interest benefits by requiring a longer holding period for investments before they become eligible for capital gains tax treatment, proliferating an environment of ambitious workarounds. The IRS subsequently released proposed rules in the summer of 2020 to further clarify the tax treatment and address concerns with the intentionality of the current statute and address concerns with the intentionality of the current statute.

Our team is reviewing the final regulations and will provide you with more insight in the coming weeks. We will continue to monitor for updates and further clarifications around the carried interest rules. For more information about how the final regulations would affect your organization, please contact us.

Copyright © 2021, CBIZ, Inc. All rights reserved. Contents of this publication may not be reproduced without the express written consent of CBIZ. This publication is distributed with the understanding that CBIZ is not rendering legal, accounting or other professional advice. The reader is advised to contact a tax professional prior to taking any action based upon this information. CBIZ assumes no liability whatsoever in connection with the use of this information and assumes no obligation to inform the reader of any changes in tax laws or other factors that could affect the information contained herein.

CBIZ MHM is the brand name for CBIZ MHM, LLC, a national professional services company providing tax, financial advisory and consulting services to individuals, tax-exempt organizations and a wide range of publicly-traded and privately-held companies. CBIZ MHM, LLC is a fully owned subsidiary of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ).

Disclaimer

CBIZ Inc. published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 16:07:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
