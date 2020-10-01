CBIZ : Signs CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge

Joining over 1,000 organizations, the company solidifies its commitment to achieving a diverse and inclusive culture for all employees

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, has signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge (“Pledge”) and joins over 1,000 organizations across the country in the largest executive-driven business commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace. CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer Jerry Grisko signed the pledge, formally marking the company’s latest move toward a more inclusive culture.

CBIZ has implemented measures to promote diversity and inclusion across the company in the past decade and moved swiftly to renew its efforts earlier this year. Today’s announcement is its latest step toward this goal, pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace that supports open dialogue on diversity and inclusion, creates opportunities where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, and where team members feel comfortable sharing their own experiences and insights.

“I am proud of the values-based culture that we’ve established at CBIZ and see the acceleration of our diversity and inclusion efforts as an extension of our core values,” said Grisko. “CBIZ is working with intention and urgency to develop a comprehensive, long-term strategy while at the same time pursuing tangible actions in the short-term. Joining other like-minded companies and business leaders through the Pledge is one of multiple steps we are taking as a company to move forward together.”

Participating in the Pledge allows CBIZ and its team members to engage with others across industries and encourages all participants to share ideas, best practices and resources to advance our collective mission. In addition to its work within the Pledge, CBIZ has formed a dedicated task force to lead internal initiatives that support related goals, including creating more opportunities for team members to engage in open dialogue on diversity and inclusion, and expanding training and education.

“We believe that investing in Diversity and Inclusion is more than just creating a sense of belonging for all of our team members; it is about doing the right thing for our team, our company and our communities,” Grisko added. “We recognize the importance of amplifying all voices, sharing experiences and collaborating to achieve lasting and meaningful change. There is more to be done, and we are committed to the learning required to achieve real progress in this area.”

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 U.S. states and millions of employees globally. Those who join the Pledge gain access to CEOAction.com’s centralized hub of over 1,000 resources, program development and idea sharing so participating companies can learn from one another. The CBIZ company-wide commitment will be amplified as team members across the company are invited to consider taking the ‘I Act On’ personal pledge, as well, demonstrating a personal commitment to a diverse and inclusive culture.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,000 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

About CBIZ, Inc.

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, real estate consulting and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting and executive recruitment. As one of the largest accounting, insurance brokerage and valuation companies in the United States, the company’s services are provided through more than 100 company offices in 33 states.

