  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CBIZ, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBZ   US1248051021

CBIZ, INC.

(CBZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/13 04:00:02 pm EDT
41.49 USD   -0.07%
CBIZ TO ANNOUNCE FIRST-QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON APRIL 28, 2022

04/14/2022 | 08:31am EDT
CLEVELAND, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company") a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, will announce its financial results for the first quarter period ended March 31, 2022, before markets opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

A conference call to discuss the Company's financial results will be hosted by CBIZ President and CEO Jerry Grisko and CFO Ware Grove at 11 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The conference call will be webcast live on the investor relations page of the CBIZ website at https://cbiz.gcs-web.com/investor-overview.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

Investors can register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10165078/f21a7d0e64 to receive the dial-in number and a unique personal identification number. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbiz-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-results-on-april-28-2022-301519308.html

SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
