  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  CBIZ, Inc.
  News
  Summary
CBIZ TO ANNOUNCE THIRD-QUARTER AND NINE-MONTH 2022 RESULTS ON OCTOBER 27, 2022

10/13/2022 | 10:10am EDT
CLEVELAND, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, will announce its financial results for the third-quarter and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, before financial markets open on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

A conference call to discuss the Company's financial results will be hosted by CBIZ President and CEO Jerry Grisko and CFO Ware Grove at 11 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The conference call will be webcast live on the investor relations page of the CBIZ website at https://cbiz.gcs-web.com/investor-overview.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

Investors can register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10172401/f4d7c90ec1 to receive the dial-in number and a unique personal identification number. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com

