Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBIZ, Inc.    CBZ

CBIZ, INC.

(CBZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CBIZ : Names Finalists for 2021 Women Transforming Business Award

03/08/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Powered by CBIZ Women’s Advantage, the inaugural award honors visionary women in business for their success in advancing financial, cultural and innovational initiatives

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, has announced the finalists for its inaugural Women Transforming Business Award. Powered by CBIZ’s Women's Advantage (“CWA”), the award identifies and honors female leaders who have had a transformational influence within their organization in one of three areas: financial strength, innovation or culture. The finalists are revealed today in honor of International Women’s Day.

“There are countless female leaders making an impact across their organizations every day; we know this because we work with many of them,” said Lori Novickis, National Leader of CBIZ Women’s Advantage. “CBIZ has been dedicated to supporting female business leaders throughout our history, and our CWA Program is one of the many tangible ways we continuously advance on this goal. We are excited to expand this focus by recognizing the inaugural class of finalists for the Women Transforming Business Award for their leadership contributions to their organizations, industries and communities.”

The finalists in the CBIZ 2021 Women Transforming Business Award include:

  • Danielle David, Chief People Officer, CRB
  • Ellen Purdy, Chief Financial Officer, Office Practicum
  • Emilia DiMenco, President and Chief Executive Officer, Women’s Business Development Center
  • Jenn Docherty, Managing Director and Associate General Counsel, Piper Sandler Companies
  • Julie Brandle, President, Metis Construction Services
  • Katie Briscoe, President, MMGY Global
  • Dr. Kimberly Beatty, Chancellor, Metropolitan Community College
  • Lisa Ginter, Chief Executive Officer, CommunityAmerica Credit Union
  • Robin Potts, Chief Financial Officer, Harvesters Community Food Network
  • Sherronda Rhyan, Director of Finance, Church Health Center

“With the launch of the Women Transforming Business Award, we are proud to recognize and celebrate this remarkable group of leaders and the impact they are having in their respective organizations,” said Jerry Grisko, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBIZ. “We congratulate all the nominees and finalists and appreciate this opportunity to spotlight their accomplishments and success.”

A single winner will be selected from this group of finalists and announced at a live virtual celebration on April 27, 2021, at 12 p.m. CT. Registration is available through the following link: https://cbiz.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_syVBBYgkRiWHPTYRyUIqkg. For more information, see #CBIZWomenAward on Twitter.

About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CBIZ, INC.
11:01aCBIZ  : Names Finalists for 2021 Women Transforming Business Award
BU
03/05CBIZ  : Small Businesses Show Renewed Commitment to Hiring in February
BU
03/01FAQ - CORONAVIRUS : Impact on Benefits and Employment
PU
03/01CBIZ  : Strive To Be the Risk Profile the Underwriters Want to See
PU
03/01CBIZ  : COVID-19 Stimulus, Low-Interest Rates Brings FDICIA Obligations for Bank..
PU
03/01CBIZ  : No PPP Loan for Your Not-for-Profit? Consider Shuttered Venue Operator G..
PU
03/01CBIZ  : IRS Softens Impact of Some Rules under Final Carried Interest Regulation..
PU
02/28CBIZ  : Driving HR Efficiencies with Technology
PU
02/28CBIZ  : 5 Ways HR Can Support Employees' Mental Health
PU
02/26CBIZ  : Yes, COVID Will Likely Impact Your Property Taxes
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 023 M - -
Net income 2021 85,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 719 M 1 719 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart CBIZ, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBIZ, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBIZ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 36,00 $
Last Close Price 32,42 $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jerome P. Grisko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ware H. Grove Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven L. Gerard Non-Executive Chairman
John Aaron Fleischer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard E. Mills Chief Operating Officer-Financial Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBIZ, INC.23.11%1 719
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.99%35 642
TELEPERFORMANCE9.95%20 873
LG CORP.3.77%14 036
EDENRED-2.87%13 243
BUREAU VERITAS SA5.93%12 332
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ