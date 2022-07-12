Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CBIZ, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBZ   US1248051021

CBIZ, INC.

(CBZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
40.83 USD   +0.94%
08:33aJune Showed Hiring Growth for Small Businesses
BU
07/08CBIZ Buys Stinnett & Associates for Undisclosed Sum
MT
07/08Cbiz acquires stinnett & associates, professional advisory firm with offices in oklahoma, texas and colorado
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

June Showed Hiring Growth for Small Businesses

07/12/2022 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CBIZ Small Business Employment Index reported a hiring increase in June with significant gains in Rental, Leasing and Real Estate

The CBIZ Small Business Employment Index (“SBEI”) reported a seasonally adjusted increase of 0.29% in May, a modest gain overall for June. The CBIZ SBEI tracks payroll and hiring trends for over 3,600 companies that have 300 or fewer employees, providing broad insight into small business trends.

“Discretionary spending has been significantly impacted by rising inflation as high cost of necessary and non-substitutable goods take up a higher percentage of disposable income,” said Anna Rathbun, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, CBIZ, Inc. “The hiring trends are reflective of how Americans are spending money.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ employment report indicated hiring growth. The June reading showed an overall increase of 372,000 private-sector jobs. Despite the overall hiring growth, the national unemployment rate remained unchanged from May at 3.6%. The report is inclusive of all non-farm private employers across all size businesses.

The CBIZ SBEI reported notable growth in the Northeast (1.28%). The Central (0.52%) and Southeast (0.12%) regions saw mild increases. The West (-2.35%) was the only region that saw a notable decline.

On an industry level, hiring increases were seen in Rental and Leasing Services, Arts and Entertainment, Recreation, and Real Estate. Industries that saw a decline include Retail and Accommodations and Food Services.

“Small businesses are continuing to show caution as the economy reacts to uncertainty and inflation,” added Rathbun. “A notable increase was seen in rental and leasing, which is a reaction to a decline in affordability of housing. As mortgage rates have surged in recent weeks, numerous households have been priced out of the housing market and are turning to rental opportunities.”

To view an infographic with data from the employment index, visit the CBIZ website.

Additional takeaways from the June SBEI include:

June’s snapshot: 29% of companies in the index increased staffing, 54% made no change to their headcounts and 17% reduced employment totals.

Industries at a glance: Rental and Leasing Services, Arts and Entertainment, Recreation, and Real Estate increased hiring totals. Retail and Accommodations and Food Services saw a decline.

Geographical hiring: The Northeast (1.28%), Central (0.52%) and Southeast (0.12%) regions all experienced hiring increases. The West (-2.35%) was the only region that had a decline.

What’s next? Similar to previous months, small businesses are continuing to be affected by inflation and proceeding with caution.

Editor’s note:
(1) The SBEI illustration is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License. Based on our work at https://www.cbiz.com.

Follow CBIZ on Twitter at @CBZ or on Facebook.

About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CBIZ, INC.
08:33aJune Showed Hiring Growth for Small Businesses
BU
07/08CBIZ Buys Stinnett & Associates for Undisclosed Sum
MT
07/08Cbiz acquires stinnett & associates, professional advisory firm with offices in oklahom..
PR
07/08CBIZ, Inc. acquired Stinnett & Associates LLC.
CI
06/24CBIZ, INC.(NYSE : CBZ) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24CBIZ, INC.(NYSE : CBZ) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/24CBIZ, INC.(NYSE : CBZ) added to Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24CBIZ, INC.(NYSE : CBZ) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24CBIZ, INC.(NYSE : CBZ) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24CBIZ, INC.(NYSE : CBZ) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 321 M - -
Net income 2022 102 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 115 M 2 115 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart CBIZ, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBIZ, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBIZ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 40,83 $
Average target price 49,50 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jerome P. Grisko Vice President-Mergers & Acquisitions
Ware H. Grove Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rick L. Burdick Chairman
John Aaron Fleischer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard E. Mills Chief Operating Officer-Financial Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CBIZ, INC.3.40%2 115
CINTAS CORPORATION-14.08%38 962
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-20.28%18 628
EDENRED SE11.95%11 382
BUREAU VERITAS SA-17.34%11 006
LG CORP.-3.21%9 535