CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.

(CBL)
CBL Properties : Announces Suspension of Trading on the NYSE; Expects to Commence Trading on OTC Markets

11/03/2020 | 05:46pm EST

CBL Properties was notified by the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) of its determination to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s common stock and to suspend trading of the Company’s common stock (ticker symbol: CBL), the Depositary Shares each representing a 1/10th fractional interest of a share of 7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (ticker symbol: CBLprD), and the Depositary Shares each representing a 1/10th fractional interest of a share of 6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (ticker symbol: CBLprE), due to “abnormally low” price levels. The Company intends to appeal the NYSE’s decision.

The Company anticipates that effective November 3, 2020, CBL’s common stock, Depositary Shares representing interest in its Series D Preferred Stock and Depositary Shares representing interest in its Series E Preferred Stock, will commence trading on the OTC Markets, operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc., under the symbols “CBLAQ,” “CBLDQ” and “CBLEQ,” respectively. The transition to the over-the-counter market will not affect the Company’s business operations. Investors can find quotes for the Company’s common stock on www.otcmarkets.com.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 107 properties totaling 66.7 million square feet across 26 states, including 65 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 8 properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information, visit cblproperties.com.

Information included herein contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 3 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,4 M 17,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,25 $
Last Close Price 0,09 $
Spread / Highest target 180%
Spread / Average Target 180%
Spread / Lowest Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Lebovitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. Lebovitz President
Charles B. Lebovitz Chairman
Michael C. Harrison Executive Vice President-Operations
Farzana Khaleel Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.-91.49%17
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)26.49%65 786
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.21.89%40 854
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-4.12%20 905
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-19.00%20 578
SEGRO PLC1.05%13 928
