Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.    CBL

CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.

(CBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CBL Properties : and Required Consenting Noteholders Extend Petition Deadline to October 15, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 06:31am EDT

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that the Petition Date under the Restructuring Support Agreement (the “RSA”) has been extended from October 1, 2020 to October 15, 2020. The RSA was entered into on August 18, 2020, with certain beneficial owners and/or investment advisors or managers of discretionary funds, accounts, or other entities (the “Noteholders”) representing in excess of 60%, including joining noteholders added pursuant to joinder agreements, of the aggregate principal amount of the Operating Partnership’s 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), the Operating Partnership’s 4.60% senior unsecured notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and the Operating Partnership’s 5.95% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes” and together with the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes, the “Unsecured Notes”).

The Company intends to utilize the additional time to continue collaborative negotiations with its senior, secured lenders and the Noteholders to attempt to reach a consensual arrangement with both parties. In the event that such an arrangement were reached, the Company and the Noteholders would amend the RSA to include its senior, secured lenders. The agreement may be amended by the Company and with the consent of noteholders representing at least 75% of the Unsecured Notes that are held by noteholders that are party to the RSA.

The latest information on CBL’s restructuring, including news and frequently asked questions, can be found at cblproperties.com/restructuring.

No Solicitation or Offer

Any new securities to be issued pursuant to the restructuring transactions may not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws but may be issued pursuant to an exemption from such registration provided in the U.S. bankruptcy code. Such new securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy, nor the solicitation of an offer to sell or buy, any securities referred to herein, nor is this press release a solicitation of consents to or votes to accept any Chapter 11 plan. Any solicitation or offer will only be made pursuant to a confidential offering memorandum and disclosure statement and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high‑quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information, visit cblproperties.com.

Information included herein contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.
06:31aCBL PROPERTIES : and Required Consenting Noteholders Extend Petition Deadline to..
BU
09/23CBL PROPERTIES : Celebrates Opening of DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy at ..
BU
09/17CBL PROPERTIES : Joins Time to Vote Movement
BU
09/10CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES : Thinking about buying stock in Jaguar Health, Yiel..
PR
08/25CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase ..
AQ
08/19CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Ch..
AQ
08/19CBL PROPERTIES : Enters Into Restructuring Support Agreement With Noteholders to..
BU
08/18CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
08/17CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
08/07CBL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -276 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 32,5 M 32,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,25 $
Last Close Price 0,17 $
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Lebovitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. Lebovitz President
Charles B. Lebovitz Chairman
Michael C. Harrison Executive Vice President-Operations
Farzana Khaleel Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.-84.04%33
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)28.72%66 535
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.18.61%38 203
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-18.61%20 678
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-1.91%19 989
SEGRO PLC5.04%14 253
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group