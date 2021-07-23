CBL & Associates Properties : Docket No. 1163, 1315, 1322 (Form 8-K)

Re: Docket No. 1163, 1315, 1322

NOTICE OF FILING OF SECOND AMENDED PLAN

SUPPLEMENT FOR THIRD AMENDED JOINT CHAPTER 11 PLAN

OF CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC. AND ITS AFFILIATED DEBTORS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT:

1.On July 19, 2021, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. and its debtor affiliates, as debtors and debtors in possession in the above-captioned chapter 11 cases (collectively, the 'Debtors'), filed the Notice of Filing of Plan Supplement for Third Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. and Its Affiliated Debtors (Docket No. 1315) and, on July 21, 2021, the Debtors filed the Notice of Filing of Amended Plan Supplement for Third Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. and Its Affiliated Debtors (Docket No. 1322) (collectively, and as may be amended or modified, the 'Plan Supplement') in connection with, and in accordance with, the (a) Third Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. and Its Affiliated Debtors, dated May 25, 2021 (Docket No. 1163) (as may be amended, modified, or supplemented, the 'Plan')2, (b) Amended Order (I) Approving Disclosure Statement and Form and Manner of Notice of Disclosure Statement Hearing, (II) Establishing Solicitation and Voting Procedures,(III) Scheduling Confirmation Hearing, (IV) Establishing Notice and Objection Procedures for Confirmation of the Proposed Plan, (V) Approving Notice Procedures for the Assumption and Assignment of Executory Contracts and Unexpired Leases, and (VI) Granting Related Relief(Docket No. 1168), and (c) Disclosure Statement for Third Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. and Its Affiliated Debtors, dated May 25, 2021 (Docket No. 1164).

1 A complete list of the Debtors in these chapter 11 cases may be obtained on the website of the Debtors' claims and noticing agent at https://dm.epiq11.com/CBLProperties. The Debtors' service address for the purposes of these chapter 11 cases is 2030 Hamilton Place Blvd., Suite 500, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421.

2 Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Plan.

2.The Plan Supplement is hereby amended as follows:

Exhibit Plan Supplement Document Amendment Exhibit N New Convertible Notes Indenture Replaced in its entirety with the document attached hereto as Exhibit N. A redline showing the changes is attached hereto as Exhibit N-1. Exhibit O Collateral Agency and Intercreditor Agreement Replaced in its entirety with the document attached hereto as Exhibit O. A changed-pages-only redline showing the changes is attached hereto as Exhibit O-1. Exhibit P Exit Credit Facility Replaced in its entirety with the document attached hereto as Exhibit P.

3.The documents contained in the Plan Supplement, including this amendment, are integral to, and are considered part of, the Plan. If the Plan is confirmed, the documents contained in this Plan Supplement will be approved by the Bankruptcy Court pursuant to the Confirmation Order.

4.As of the date hereof, the Debtors are still engaged in negotiations with the Required Consenting Creditors and other parties in interest with respect to the terms of the documents contained in the Plan Supplement, which are subject in all respects to the consent rights set forth in the Plan and Restructuring Support Agreement. Consequently, the documents contained in the Plan Supplement are not final and reflect the latest drafts subject to ongoing negotiation. All parties' applicable rights are reserved with respect to the form of documents filed herewith. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the Restructuring Support Agreement, the Debtors reserve all rights to amend, revise, or supplement the Plan Supplement at any time before the Effective Date, or any such other date as may be permitted by the Plan or by order of the Bankruptcy Court.

5.A hearing to consider confirmation of the Plan is scheduled to begin on August 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Prevailing Central Time) before the Bankruptcy Court.

6.Copies of the exhibits contained in this Plan Supplement, and all documents filed in these chapter 11 cases are available free of charge by visiting dm.epiq11.com/case/cblproperties/info. You may also obtain copies of the pleadings by visiting the Bankruptcy Court's website at https://ecf.txsb.uscourts.gov in accordance with the procedures and fees set forth therein.

Dated: July 23, 2021 Houston, Texas

/s/ Alfredo R. Pérez WEIL, GOTSHAL & MANGES LLP

Alfredo R. Pérez (15776275)

700 Louisiana Street, Suite 1700

Houston, Texas 77002

Telephone: (713) 546-5000

Facsimile: (713) 224-9511



- and -

WEIL, GOTSHAL & MANGES LLP

Ray C. Schrock, P.C. (admitted pro hac vice)

Garrett A. Fail (admitted pro hac vice)

Moshe A. Fink (admitted pro hac vice)

767 Fifth Avenue

New York, New York 10153

Telephone: (212) 310-8000

Facsimile: (212) 310-8007

Attorneys for Debtors

and Debtors in Possession

Certificate of Service

I hereby certify that on July 23, 2021, a true and correct copy of the foregoing document was served by the Electronic Case Filing System for the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

/s/ Alfredo R. Pérez Alfredo R. Pérez