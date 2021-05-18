CBL & Associates Properties : Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial and Operating Information (Form 8-K)

CBL PROPERTIES REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2021
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (May 18, 2021) - CBL Properties (OTCMKTS: CBLAQ) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. A description of each supplemental non-GAAP financial measure and the related reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure is located at the end of this news release.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
%
Net loss attributable to common shareholders per diluted share
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.75
)
81.3
%
Funds from Operations ('FFO') per diluted share
$
0.45
$
0.25
80.0
%
FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share (1)
$
0.34
$
0.26
30.8
%
(1)
For a reconciliation of FFO to FFO, as adjusted, for the periods presented, please refer to the footnotes to the Company's reconciliation of net loss attributableto common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders on page 7 of this news release.
KEY TAKEAWAYS:
•
FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share, was $0.34 for the first quarter 2021, compared with $0.26 per share for the first quarter 2020. The increase in FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share, as compared with the prior year period is principally a result of the decline in net interest expense of $0.11 per share during the quarter, primarily due to the post-petition interest expense payments that are not required to be made on the senior unsecured notes and secured credit facility subsequent to the Company's bankruptcy filing on November 1, 2020.
•
Other major variances in the first quarter 2021 FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share, compared with the prior year period included $0.13 per share of lower property NOI, which included $0.04 per share related to the estimate for uncollectable revenues, rent abatements and write-offs for past due rents related to tenants that are in bankruptcy or struggling financially. G&A expense during the first quarter 2021 was approximately $0.03 lower, due to cost saving initiatives put in place earlier in 2020.
•
Sales for the first quarter 2021 increased 12.5% as compared with the first quarter 2019.
•
Total Portfolio same-center NOI declined 17.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
•
Portfolio occupancy as of March 31, 2021, was 85.4%, representing a 410-basis point decline compared with 89.5% as of March 31, 2020. Same-center mall occupancy was 83.2% as of March 31, 2021, representing a 480-basis point decline compared with 88.0% as of March 31, 2020. An estimated 390-basis points of the decline in total mall portfolio occupancy was due to store closures related to tenants in bankruptcy.
'The strong rebound in the economy is benefiting our properties, with first quarter sales across the CBL portfolio gaining significantly over sales for the first quarter 2019,' said Stephen Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer. 'Customer traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels and spending levels were certainly helped by stimulus checks and tax refunds. Leasing activity is picking up as sales and traffic levels improve. Rent collections have increased to 89% of gross rents and accounts receivable are decreasing as well.
'We will celebrate two major non-retail openings in our portfolio this quarter with the HCA medical office building opening at Pearland Town Center in Houston and a 135-room Aloft hotel opening at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga. Similarly, we have a deep opportunity set across our portfolio to create value and density at our existing centers by redeveloping former anchor buildings and utilizing parking lots and unimproved
1
land. This quarter we will start construction on the redevelopment of a former department store parcel at Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, ND where we will add restaurants and service uses on pads, driving additional traffic and creating value to our portfolio.
'We are also making major progress on our in-court restructuring, filing the Amended Plan and related disclosure statement in mid-April. Through this plan, we will not only provide our company with a more flexible balance sheet and improved cash flow, but importantly it offers all stakeholders, including both common and preferred shareholders, a favorable recovery. The court process has not slowed down the rebound in our business, and we are working diligently towards our planned emergence later this year. We are excited for the fresh start this will mark and for CBL's bright future.'
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $26.8 million, or a loss of $0.14 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $133.9 million, or a loss of $0.75 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net loss for the first quarter 2021 was impacted by the deconsolidation of Park Plaza and Asheville Mall, which resulted in a $55.1 million gain on deconsolidation. Net loss for the first quarter 2021 was also impacted by an aggregate $22.9 million in reorganization items and a $57.2 million loss on impairment of real estate to write down the carrying value of Old Hickory Mall, Stroud Mall and Eastland Mall to their estimated fair values. This compares to a $133.6 million loss on impairment of real estate included in net loss for the first quarter 2020.
FFO, as adjusted, allocable to common shareholders, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $66.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared with $45.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. FFO, as adjusted, allocable to the Operating Partnership common unitholders, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $68.7 million compared with $51.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Percentage change in same-center Net Operating Income ('NOI') (1):
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
Portfolio same-center NOI
(17.2
)%
Mall same-center NOI
(18.3
)%
(1)
CBL's definition of same-center NOI excludes the impact of lease termination fees and certain non-cash items such as straight-line rents and reimbursements, write-offs of landlord inducements and net amortization of acquired above and below market leases.
Major variances impacting same-center NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2021, include:
•
Same-center NOI declined $20.8 million, due to a $24.1 million decrease in revenues offset by a $3.3 million decline in operating expenses.
•
Rental revenues declined $23.7 million, including a $17.7 million decline in minimum and other rents. Rental revenues also include a $7.1 million decline in tenant reimbursements (net of any abatements), partially offset by a $1.1 million improvement in percentage rents. Rental revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2021, included a total of $10.7 million related to uncollectable revenues and abatements compared with a total of $2.7 million in the prior year period.
•
Property operating expenses declined $2.8 million compared with the prior year. Maintenance and repair expenses were flat. The improvement in property operating expense is primarily due to the benefit of the Company's comprehensive programs to reduce operating expenses that were put in place in April 2020 to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Real estate tax expenses declined by $0.9 million.
COVID-19 RENT COLLECTION UPDATE
The Company has collected approximately 88% of related gross rents for the period April 2020 through April 2021. As of May 2021, CBL had deferred approximately $38.5 million in rents and had collected approximately 89% of deferred rents billed to-date.
LIQUIDITY
As of March 31, 2021, on a consolidated basis, the company had $317.4 million available in unrestricted cash and marketable securities.
2
PORTFOLIO OPERATIONAL RESULTS
Occupancy(1):
As of March 31,
2021
2020
Total portfolio
85.4
%
89.5
%
Malls:
Total Mall portfolio
83.2
%
87.8
%
Same-center Malls
83.2
%
88.0
%
Stabilized Malls
83.2
%
88.0
%
Associated centers
91.0
%
93.2
%
Community centers
93.2
%
95.8
%
(1)
Occupancy for malls represents percentage of mall store gross leasable area under 20,000 square feet occupied. Occupancy for associated and community centers represents percentage of gross leasable area occupied.
New and Renewal Leasing Activity of Same Small Shop Space Less Than 10,000 Square Feet:
% Change in Average Gross Rent Per Square Foot:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
Stabilized Malls
(22.3
)%
New leases
(25.3
)%
Renewal leases
(21.9
)%
Same-Center Sales Per Square Foot for Mall Tenants 10,000 Square Feet or Less:
Sales for the first quarter 2021 increased 12.5% as compared with the first quarter 2019, with 48 out of CBL's 56 reporting malls demonstrating an increase over the comparable period. Same-center sales per square foot for the two months ended February 28, 2021, declined 3.0% as compared with the same periods in 2020. Due to the temporary mall and store closures that occurred in 2020, the majority of CBL's tenants did not report sales for the full reporting period. As a result, CBL is not able to provide a complete measure of sales for the trailing twelve-month period.
FINANCING ACTIVITY AND LENDER DISCUSSIONS
The Company anticipates cooperating with conveyance or foreclosure proceedings for Park Plaza in Little Rock, AR ($76.8 million), EastGate Mall in Cincinnati, OH ($30.9 million) and Asheville Mall in Asheville, NC ($62.1 million). Park Plaza and Asheville Mall were deconsolidated during the first quarter 2021. CBL no longer controls either property following their transfer to receivership. EastGate Mall is expected to be transferred into receivership imminently.
rESTRUCTURING UPDATE
The terms of the Amended RSA, the Amended Chapter 11 Plan and related Disclosure Statement were filed on Form 8-K with the SEC on April 16, 2021, and are available in the Invest - SEC Filings section of cblproperties.com. The latest information on CBL's restructuring, including news and frequently asked questions, can be found at cblproperties.com/restructuring.
DISPOSITIONS
CBL completed the sale of one unimproved outparcel, generating gross proceeds of $5.5 million during the quarter.
DEVELOPMENT AND LEASING PROGRESS
During the second quarter, CBL will celebrate the opening of a new 135-key Aloft hotel at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, TN, and the HCA medical office building at Pearland Town Center in Houston, TX. Later in the year, Hollywood Casino at York Galleria in York, PA will hold its grand opening as well as Hobby Lobby at West Towne Mall in Madison, WI, and Rooms to Go at Cross Creek in Fayetteville, NC. Additional offerings, including new restaurants, fitness, hotel and other uses are planned or under negotiation and will be announced as details are finalized.
Detailed project information is available in CBL's Financial Supplement for Q1 2021, which can be found in the Invest - Financial Reports section of CBL's website at cblproperties.com.
3
2021 GUIDANCE
CBL is not providing guidance for 2021 anticipated net income and FFO per share at this time.
ABOUT CBL PROPERTIES
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 104 properties totaling 63.8 million square feet across 24 states, including 63 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and six properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Funds From Operations
FFO is a widely used non-GAAP measure of the operating performance of real estate companies that supplements net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ('NAREIT') defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable operating properties and impairment losses of depreciable properties, plus depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures and noncontrolling interests. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures and noncontrolling interests are calculated on the same basis. We define FFO as defined above by NAREIT less dividends on preferred stock of the Company or distributions on preferred units of the Operating Partnership, as applicable. The Company's method of calculating FFO may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.
The Company believes that FFO provides an additional indicator of the operating performance of its properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes the value of real estate assets declines predictably over time. Since values of well-maintained real estate assets have historically risen with market conditions, the Company believes that FFO enhances investors' understanding of its operating performance. The use of FFO as an indicator of financial performance is influenced not only by the operations of the Company's properties and interest rates, but also by its capital structure.
The Company presents both FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders and FFO allocable to common shareholders, as it believes that both are useful performance measures. The Company believes FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders is a useful performance measure since it conducts substantially all of its business through its Operating Partnership and, therefore, it reflects the performance of the properties in absolute terms regardless of the ratio of ownership interests of the Company's common shareholders and the noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership. The Company believes FFO allocable to its common shareholders is a useful performance measure because it is the performance measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss) attributable to its common shareholders.
In the reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to the Company's common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders, located in this earnings release, the Company makes an adjustment to add back noncontrolling interest in income (loss) of its Operating Partnership in order to arrive at FFO of the Operating Partnership common unitholders. The Company then applies a percentage to FFO of the Operating Partnership common unitholders to arrive at FFO allocable to its common shareholders. The percentage is computed by taking the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period and dividing it by the sum of the weighted-average number of common shares and the weighted-average number of Operating Partnership units held by noncontrolling interests during the period.
FFO does not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP, is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund all cash flow needs and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) for purposes of evaluating the Company's operating performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.
The Company believes that it is important to identify the impact of certain significant items on its FFO measures for a reader to have a complete understanding of the Company's results of operations. Therefore, the Company has also presented adjusted FFO measures excluding these items from the applicable periods. Please refer to the reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders on page 7 of this news release for a description of these adjustments.
Same-center Net Operating Income
NOI is a supplemental non-GAAP measure of the operating performance of the Company's shopping centers and other properties. The Company defines NOI as property operating revenues (rental revenues, tenant reimbursements and other income) less property operating expenses (property operating, real estate taxes and maintenance and repairs).
4
The Company computes NOI based on the Operating Partnership's pro rata share of both consolidated and unconsolidated properties. The Company believes that presenting NOI and same-center NOI (described below) based on its Operating Partnership's pro rata share of both consolidated and unconsolidated properties is useful since the Company conducts substantially all of its business through its Operating Partnership and, therefore, it reflects the performance of the properties in absolute terms regardless of the ratio of ownership interests of the Company's common shareholders and the noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership. The Company's definition of NOI may be different than that used by other companies and, accordingly, the Company's calculation of NOI may not be comparable to that of other companies.
Since NOI includes only those revenues and expenses related to the operations of the Company's shopping center properties, the Company believes that same-center NOI provides a measure that reflects trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, sales at the malls and operating costs and the impact of those trends on the Company's results of operations. The Company's calculation of same-center NOI excludes lease termination income, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above and below market lease intangibles and write-off of landlord inducement assets in order to enhance the comparability of results from one period to another. A reconciliation of same-center NOI to net income is located at the end of this earnings release.
Pro Rata Share of Debt
The Company presents debt based on its pro rata ownership share (including the Company's pro rata share of unconsolidated affiliates and excluding noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated properties) because it believes this provides investors a clearer understanding of the Company's total debt obligations which affect the Company's liquidity. A reconciliation of the Company's pro rata share of debt to the amount of debt on the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheet is located at the end of this earnings release.
Information included herein contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company's various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and the 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.
5
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
REVENUES:
Rental revenues
$
128,175
$
161,173
Management, development and leasing fees
1,659
2,092
Other
3,350
4,309
Total revenues
133,184
167,574
EXPENSES:
Property operating
(21,802
)
(25,709
)
Depreciation and amortization
(48,112
)
(55,902
)
Real estate taxes
(16,551
)
(18,448
)
Maintenance and repairs
(10,781
)
(11,208
)
General and administrative
(12,612
)
(17,836
)
Loss on impairment
(57,182
)
(133,644
)
Litigation settlement
858
-
Other
-
(158
)
Total expenses
(166,182
)
(262,905
)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):
Interest and other income
776
2,397
Interest expense (unrecognized contractual interest expense was $44,764 for the three months ended March 31, 2021)
(24,130
)
(46,992
)
Gain on deconsolidation
55,131
-
Gain (loss) on sales of real estate assets
(299
)
140
Reorganization items
(22,933
)
-
Income tax provision
(751
)
(526
)
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates
(3,076
)
1,018
Total other income (expenses)
4,718
(43,963
)
Net loss
(28,280
)
(139,294
)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in:
Operating Partnership
698
16,414
Other consolidated subsidiaries
819
207
Net loss attributable to the Company
(26,763
)
(122,673
)
Preferred dividends undeclared
-
(11,223
)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(26,763
)
$
(133,896
)
Basic and diluted per share data attributable to common
shareholders:
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.75
)
Weighted-average common and potential dilutive common shares
outstanding
196,509
179,133
6
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
The Company's reconciliation of net loss attributable to common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders is as follows:
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(26,763
)
$
(133,896
)
Noncontrolling interest in loss of Operating Partnership
(698
)
(16,414
)
Depreciation and amortization expense of:
Consolidated properties
48,112
55,902
Unconsolidated affiliates
13,530
13,510
Non-real estate assets
(541
)
(917
)
Noncontrolling interests' share of depreciation and amortization in other consolidated subsidiaries
(581
)
(923
)
Loss on impairment
57,182
133,644
Loss on depreciable property
-
25
FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders
90,241
50,931
Litigation settlement (1)
(858
)
-
Non-cash default interest expense (2)
11,470
690
Gain on deconsolidation (3)
(55,131
)
-
Reorganization items (4)
22,933
-
FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders, as
adjusted
$
68,655
$
51,621
FFO per diluted share
$
0.45
$
0.25
FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share
$
0.34
$
0.26
Weighted-average common and potential dilutive common shares
outstanding with Operating Partnership units fully converted
201,627
201,258
(1)
Represents a credit to litigation settlement expense related to claim amounts that were released pursuant to the terms of the settlement agreement related to the settlement of a class action lawsuit.
(2)
The three months ended March 31, 2021 includes default interest expense related to loans secured by properties that were in default prior to the Company filing voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, as well as loans secured by properties that are in default due to the Company filing voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code. The three months ended March 31, 2020 includes default interest expense related to Greenbrier Mall and Hickory Point Mall.
(3)
During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company deconsolidated Asheville Mall and Park Plaza due to a loss of control when the properties were placed into receivership in connection with the foreclosure process.
(4)
Represents costs incurred subsequent to the Company filing voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas associated with the Company's reorganization efforts, which consists of professional and legal fees.
7
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
The reconciliation of diluted EPS to FFO per diluted share is as follows:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Diluted EPS attributable to common shareholders
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.75
)
Eliminate amounts per share excluded from FFO:
Depreciation and amortization expense, including amounts from
assets and excluding amounts allocated to noncontrolling
interests
0.30
0.34
Loss on impairment
0.29
0.66
FFO per diluted share
$
0.45
$
0.25
The reconciliations of FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders to FFO allocable to common shareholders, including and excluding the adjustments noted above, are as follows:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders
$
90,241
$
50,931
Percentage allocable to common shareholders (1)
97.46
%
89.01
%
FFO allocable to common shareholders
$
87,949
$
45,334
FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders, as adjusted
$
68,655
$
51,621
Percentage allocable to common shareholders (1)
97.46
%
89.01
%
FFO allocable to common shareholders, as adjusted
$
66,911
$
45,948
(1)
Represents the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period divided by the sum of the weighted-average number of common shares and the weighted-average number of Operating Partnership units outstanding during the period. See the reconciliation of shares and Operating Partnership units outstanding on page 12.
8
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
SUPPLEMENTAL FFO INFORMATION:
Lease termination fees
$
1,111
$
220
Per share
$
0.01
$
-
Straight-line rental income adjustment
$
(3,263
)
$
892
Per share
$
(0.02
)
$
-
Gain (loss) on outparcel sales
$
(299
)
$
165
Per share
$
-
$
-
Net amortization of acquired above- and below-market leases
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Same-center Net Operating Income
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Net loss
$
(28,280
)
$
(139,294
)
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
48,112
55,902
Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated affiliates
13,530
13,510
Noncontrolling interests' share of depreciation and amortization in other
consolidated subsidiaries
(581
)
(923
)
Interest expense
24,130
46,992
Interest expense from unconsolidated affiliates
9,849
7,676
Noncontrolling interests' share of interest expense in other consolidated
subsidiaries
(967
)
(582
)
Abandoned projects expense
-
158
(Gain) loss on sales of real estate assets
299
(140
)
Gain on deconsolidation
(55,131
)
-
Loss on impairment
57,182
133,644
Litigation settlement
(858
)
-
Reorganization items
22,933
-
Income tax provision
751
526
Lease termination fees
(1,111
)
(220
)
Straight-line rent and above- and below-market lease amortization
3,211
(1,795
)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in other
consolidated subsidiaries
819
207
General and administrative expenses
12,612
17,836
Management fees and non-property level revenues
(2,580
)
(4,177
)
Operating Partnership's share of property NOI
103,920
129,320
Non-comparable NOI
(3,896
)
(8,542
)
Total same-center NOI (1)
$
100,024
$
120,778
Total same-center NOI percentage change
(17.2
)%
10
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Same-center Net Operating Income
(Continued)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Malls
$
87,039
$
106,600
Associated centers
6,524
7,460
Community centers
5,311
5,596
Offices and other
1,150
1,122
Total same-center NOI (1)
$
100,024
$
120,778
Percentage Change:
Malls
(18.3
)%
Associated centers
(12.5
)%
Community centers
(5.1
)%
Offices and other
2.5
%
Total same-center NOI (1)
(17.2
)%
(1)
CBL defines NOI as property operating revenues (rental revenues, tenant reimbursements and other income), less property operating expenses (property operating, real estate taxes and maintenance and repairs). Same-center NOI excludes lease termination income, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above and below market lease intangibles and write-offs of landlord inducement assets. We include a property in our same-center pool when we own all or a portion of the property as of March 31, 2021, and we owned it and it was in operation for both the entire preceding calendar year and the current year-to-date reporting period ending March 31, 2021. New properties are excluded from same-center NOI, until they meet these criteria. Properties excluded from the same-center pool that would otherwise meet these criteria are properties which are under major redevelopment or being considered for repositioning, where we intend to renegotiate the terms of the debt secured by the related property or return the property to the lender.
11
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
As of March 31, 2021 and 2020
Company's Share of Consolidated and Unconsolidated Debt
(Dollars in thousands)
As of March 31, 2021
Fixed Rate
Variable
Rate
Total per
Debt
Schedule
Unamortized
Deferred
Financing
Costs (1)
Total
Consolidated debt (2)
$
2,347,553
$
1,182,287
$
3,529,840
$
(3,194
)
$
3,526,646
Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt
(29,922
)
-
(29,922
)
251
(29,671
)
Company's share of unconsolidated affiliates' debt
620,896
123,309
744,205
(2,865
)
741,340
Other debt (3)
138,926
-
138,926
-
138,926
Company's share of consolidated, unconsolidated and other debt
$
3,077,453
$
1,305,596
$
4,383,049
$
(5,808
)
$
4,377,241
Weighted-average interest rate
5.04
%
8.62
%
(4)
6.11
%
As of March 31, 2020
Fixed Rate
Variable
Rate
Total per
Debt
Schedule
Unamortized
Deferred
Financing
Costs
Total
Consolidated debt
$
2,601,849
$
1,203,075
$
3,804,924
$
(15,232
)
$
3,789,692
Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt
(30,505
)
-
(30,505
)
304
(30,201
)
Company's share of unconsolidated affiliates' debt
629,306
111,936
741,242
(2,774
)
738,468
Company's share of consolidated and unconsolidated debt
$
3,200,650
$
1,315,011
$
4,515,661
$
(17,702
)
$
4,497,959
Weighted-average interest rate
5.06
%
3.87
%
4.72
%
(1)
Unamortized deferred financing costs of $2,841 and $2,005 for certain consolidated and the Company's share of unconsolidated property-level, non-recourse mortgage loans, respectively, may be required to be written off in the event that a waiver or restructuring of terms cannot be negotiated and the debt is either redeemed or otherwise extinguished.
(2)
Includes $2,489,676 included in liabilities subject to compromise in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2021.
(3)
During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company deconsolidated Asheville Mall and Park Plaza due to a loss of control when the properties were placed into receivership in connection with the foreclosure process.
(4)
Includes the 9.50% post default rate on our secured credit facility.
Total Market Capitalization as ofMarch 31, 2021
(In thousands, except stock price)
Shares
Outstanding
Stock
Price (1)
Common stock and operating partnership units
201,577
$
0.13
7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
1,815
250.00
6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
690
250.00
(1)
Stock price for common stock and Operating Partnership units equals the closing price of the common stock on March 31, 2021. The stock prices for the preferred stocks represent the liquidation preference of each respective series.
Reconciliation of Shares and Operating Partnership Units Outstanding
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Basic
Diluted
2021:
Weighted-average shares - EPS
196,509
196,509
Weighted-average Operating Partnership units
5,118
5,118
Weighted-average shares - FFO
201,627
201,627
2020:
Weighted-average shares - EPS
179,133
179,133
Weighted-average Operating Partnership units
22,125
22,125
Weighted-average shares - FFO
201,258
201,258
12
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)
As of
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
ASSETS
Real estate assets:
Land
$
662,045
$
695,711
Buildings and improvements
4,966,381
5,135,074
5,628,426
5,830,785
Accumulated depreciation
(2,229,137
)
(2,241,421
)
3,399,289
3,589,364
Developments in progress
31,284
28,327
Net investment in real estate assets
3,430,573
3,617,691
Cash and cash equivalents
84,655
61,781
Available-for-sale securities - at fair value (amortized cost of $232,774 and $233,053 as of
March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
232,795
233,071
Receivables:
Tenant
80,590
103,655
Other
8,026
5,958
Mortgage and other notes receivable
2,113
2,337
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
271,764
279,355
Intangible lease assets and other assets
169,671
139,892
$
4,280,187
$
4,443,740
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
Mortgage and other indebtedness, net
$
1,036,970
$
1,184,831
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
185,723
173,387
Total liabilities not subject to compromise
1,222,693
1,358,218
Liabilities subject to compromise
2,551,354
2,551,490
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
(478
)
(265
)
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized:
7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 1,815,000 shares
outstanding
18
18
6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 690,000 shares
outstanding
7
7
Common stock, $.01 par value, 350,000,000 shares authorized, 196,458,778 and
196,569,917 issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
EBITDA for real estate ('EBITDAre') is a non-GAAP financial measure which NAREIT defines as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, losses (gains) on the dispositions of depreciable property and impairment write-downs of depreciable property, and after adjustments to reflect the Company's share of EBITDAre from unconsolidated affiliates. The Company also calculates Adjusted EBITDAre to exclude the non-controlling interest in EBITDAre of consolidated entities, and the Company's share of abandoned projects expense, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt and litigation settlement, net of taxes.
The Company presents the ratio of Adjusted EBITDAre to interest expense because the Company believes that the Adjusted EBITDAre to interest coverage ratio, along with cash flows from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDAre excludes items that are not a normal result of operations which assists the Company and investors in distinguishing changes related to the growth or decline of operations at our properties. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, as presented, may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered as an alternative to net income, cash from operating activities or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Pro rata amounts listed below are calculated using the Company's ownership percentage in the respective joint venture and any other applicable terms.
Ratio of Adjusted EBITDAreto Interest Expense
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Net loss
$
(28,280
)
$
(139,294
)
Depreciation and amortization
48,112
55,902
Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated affiliates
13,530
13,510
Interest expense
24,130
46,992
Interest expense from unconsolidated affiliates
9,849
7,676
Income taxes
981
523
Loss on impairment
57,182
133,644
Loss on depreciable property
-
25
Gain on deconsolidation
(55,131
)
-
EBITDAre (1)
70,373
118,978
Litigation settlement
(858
)
-
Abandoned projects
-
158
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in other
consolidated subsidiaries
819
207
Noncontrolling interests' share of depreciation and amortization in
other consolidated subsidiaries
(581
)
(923
)
Noncontrolling interests' share of interest expense in other
consolidated subsidiaries
(967
)
(582
)
Company's share of Adjusted EBITDAre
$
68,786
$
117,838
(1)
Includes $(299) and $165 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, related to sales of non-depreciable real estate assets.
Interest Expense:
Interest expense
$
24,130
$
46,992
Interest expense from unconsolidated affiliates
9,849
7,676
Noncontrolling interests' share of interest expense in other
consolidated subsidiaries
(967
)
(582
)
Company's share of interest expense
$
33,012
$
54,086
Ratio of Adjusted EBITDAre to Interest Expense
2.1
x
2.2
x
15
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Company's share of Adjusted EBITDAre
$
68,786
$
117,838
Interest expense
(24,130
)
(46,992
)
Noncontrolling interests' share of interest expense in other
consolidated subsidiaries
967
582
Income taxes
(981
)
(523
)
Net amortization of deferred financing costs, debt premiums and
discounts
923
1,990
Net amortization of intangible lease assets and liabilities
58
(687
)
Depreciation and interest expense from unconsolidated affiliates
(23,379
)
(21,186
)
Litigation settlement
858
-
Noncontrolling interests' share of depreciation and amortization in
other consolidated subsidiaries
581
923
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in other
consolidated subsidiaries
(819
)
(207
)
(Gain) loss on outparcel sales
299
(165
)
Gain on insurance proceeds
-
(511
)
Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated affiliates
3,076
(1,018
)
Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated affiliates
2,566
4,235
Share-based compensation expense
395
1,545
Change in estimate of uncollectable revenues
6,486
2,312
Change in deferred tax assets
-
(239
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
27,083
(19,169
)
Cash flows provided by operating activities
$
62,769
$
38,728
Components of Consolidated Rental Revenues
The Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') 842,Leases, effective January 1, 2019, which resulted in the Company revising the presentation of rental revenues in its consolidated statements of operations. In the past, certain components of rental revenues were shown separately in the consolidated statement of operations. Upon the adoption of ASC 842, these amounts have been combined into a single line item. As a result of the adoption of ASC 842, the Company believes that the following presentation is useful to users of the Company's consolidated financial statements as it depicts how amounts reported in the Company's historical financial statements prior to the adoption of ASC 842 are reflected in the current presentation in accordance with ASC 842.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Minimum rents
$
97,918
$
118,256
Percentage rents
2,686
1,639
Other rents
893
1,976
Tenant reimbursements
33,500
41,614
Estimate of uncollectable amounts
(6,822
)
(2,312
)
Total rental revenues
$
128,175
$
161,173
16
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
As ofMarch 31, 2021
Schedule of Mortgage and Other Indebtedness
(Dollars in thousands)
Property
Location
Non-
controlling
Interest %
Original
Maturity
Date
Optional
Extended
Maturity
Date
Interest
Rate
Balance
Balance
Fixed
Variable
Operating Properties:
Greenbrier Mall (1)
Chesapeake, VA
Dec-19
5.41
%
$
61,647
$
61,647
$
-
Parkdale Mall & Crossing (2)(3)
Beaumont, TX
Mar-21
5.85
%
73,313
73,313
-
EastGate Mall (1)
Cincinnati, OH
Apr-21
5.83
%
30,942
30,942
-
Hamilton Crossing & Expansion (2)(3)
Chattanooga, TN
Apr-21
5.99
%
8,122
8,122
-
Fayette Mall (2)(3)
Lexington, KY
May-21
5.42
%
139,682
139,682
-
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo (2)(3)
Laredo, TX
May-21
5.77
%
40,150
-
40,150
Alamance Crossing (2)
Burlington, NC
Jul-21
5.83
%
43,300
43,300
-
Brookfield Square Anchor Redevelopment (2)
Brookfield, WI
Oct-21
Oct-22
(4)
3.01
%
27,461
-
27,461
Cross Creek Mall
Fayetteville, NC
Jan-22
4.54
%
105,748
105,748
-
Northwoods Mall (2)
North Charleston, SC
Apr-22
5.08
%
61,887
61,887
-
Arbor Place (2)
Atlanta (Douglasville), GA
May-22
5.10
%
103,726
103,726
-
CBL Center
Chattanooga, TN
Jun-22
5.00
%
15,970
15,970
-
Southpark Mall (2)
Colonial Heights, VA
Jun-22
4.85
%
56,668
56,668
-
WestGate Mall (2)
Spartanburg, SC
Jul-22
4.99
%
31,270
31,270
-
Volusia Mall (2)
Daytona Beach, FL
May-24
4.56
%
45,568
45,568
-
The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg (2)
Gettysburg, PA
Oct-25
4.80
%
36,415
36,415
-
Jefferson Mall (2)
Louisville, KY
Jun-26
4.75
%
60,428
60,428
-
Hamilton Place (2)
Chattanooga, TN
Jun-26
4.36
%
97,867
97,867
-
Total Loans On Operating
Properties
1,040,164
972,553
67,611
Weighted-average interest rate
5.04
%
5.07
%
4.65
%
Operating Partnership Debt:
Secured credit facility:(5)
Secured line of credit (drawn to capacity)
Jul-23
9.50
%
675,926
-
675,926
Secured term loan
Jul-23
9.50
%
438,750
-
438,750
Senior unsecured notes:(6)
Senior unsecured 5.25% notes
Dec-23
5.25
%
450,000
450,000
-
Senior unsecured 4.60% notes
Oct-24
4.60
%
300,000
300,000
-
Senior unsecured 5.95% notes
Dec-26
5.95
%
625,000
625,000
-
SUBTOTAL
1,375,000
1,375,000
-
Total Consolidated Debt
$
3,529,840
(7)
$
2,347,553
$
1,182,287
Weighted-average interest rate
6.60
%
5.28
%
9.22
%
Plus CBL's Share Of Unconsolidated Affiliates' Debt:
The Shoppes at Eagle Point
Cookeville, TN
Oct-21
Oct-22
2.86
%
$
17,217
$
-
$
17,217
The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass - Phase II
Simpsonville, KY
Oct-21
3.61
%
8,752
-
8,752
17
Property
Location
Non-
controlling
Interest %
Original
Maturity
Date
Optional
Extended
Maturity
Date
Interest
Rate
Balance
Balance
Fixed
Variable
Springs at Port Orange
Port Orange, FL
Dec-21
2.47
%
15,889
-
15,889
York Town Center (2)
York, PA
Feb-22
4.90
%
14,802
14,802
-
York Town Center - Pier 1 (2)
York, PA
Feb-22
2.86
%
572
-
572
Eastgate Mall Self Storage (2)
Cincinnati, OH
Dec-22
2.86
%
3,250
-
3,250
West County Center
Des Peres, MO
Dec-22
3.40
%
84,776
84,776
-
Friendly Shopping Center (2)
Greensboro, NC
Apr-23
3.48
%
44,926
44,926
-
Mid Rivers Mall Self Storage (2)
St. Peters, MO
Apr-23
2.87
%
2,969
-
2,969
The Shops at Friendly Center
Greensboro, NC
Apr-23
3.34
%
30,000
30,000
-
Ambassador Town Center
Lafayette, LA
Jun-23
3.22
%
27,510
(8)
27,510
-
The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta (2)
Woodstock, GA
Nov-23
4.90
%
34,829
34,829
-
The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta - Phase II (2)
Woodstock, GA
Nov-23
3.00
%
4,568
-
4,568
Parkdale Mall Self Storage (2)
Beaumont, TX
Jul-24
4.25
%
6,318
-
6,318
Coastal Grand (2)
Myrtle Beach, SC
Aug-24
4.09
%
52,572
52,572
-
Coastal Grand Outparcel (2)
Myrtle Beach, SC
Aug-24
4.09
%
2,537
2,537
-
Hamilton Place Self Storage (2)
Chattanooga, TN
Sep-24
2.85
%
3,601
-
3,601
Coastal Grand - Dick's Sporting Goods (2)
Myrtle Beach, SC
Nov-24
5.05
%
3,449
3,449
-
Hamilton Place Aloft Hotel
Chattanooga, TN
Nov-24
2.55
%
6,594
-
6,594
The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass (2)
Simpsonville, KY
Dec-24
4.05
%
34,033
34,033
-
Hammock Landing - Phase I
West Melbourne, FL
Feb-25
Feb-26
2.61
%
19,972
-
19,972
Hammock Landing - Phase II
West Melbourne, FL
Feb-25
Feb-26
2.61
%
7,158
-
7,158
The Pavilion at Port Orange
Port Orange, FL
Feb-25
Feb-26
2.61
%
26,449
-
26,449
Ambassador Town Center Infrastructure Improvements
Lafayette, LA
Mar-25
3.00
%
8,250
8,250
-
Oak Park Mall
Overland Park, KS
Oct-25
3.97
%
131,486
131,486
-
Fremaux Town Center (2)
Slidell, LA
Jun-26
3.70
%
41,575
41,575
-
CoolSprings Galleria (2)
Nashville, TN
May-28
4.84
%
74,012
74,012
-
The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso (2)
El Paso, TX
Oct-28
5.10
%
36,139
36,139
-
SUBTOTAL
744,205
(7)
620,896
123,309
Plus Other Debt:
Park Plaza (9)
Little Rock, AR
Apr-21
5.28
%
76,805
76,805
-
Asheville Mall (9)
Asheville, NC
Sep-21
5.80
%
62,121
62,121
-
SUBTOTAL
138,926
138,926
-
Less Noncontrolling Interests'
Share Of Consolidated Debt:
Hamilton Crossing & Expansion (2)
Chattanooga, TN
8
%
Apr-21
5.99
%
(650
)
(650
)
-
CBL Center
Chattanooga, TN
8
%
Jun-22
5.00
%
(1,278
)
(1,278
)
-
The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg (2)
Gettysburg, PA
50
%
Oct-25
4.80
%
(18,207
)
(18,207
)
-
Hamilton Place (2)
Chattanooga, TN
10
%
Jun-26
4.36
%
(9,787
)
(9,787
)
-
(29,922
)
(7)
(29,922
)
-
Company's Share Of Consolidated, Unconsolidated and Other Debt
$
4,383,049
(7)
$
3,077,453
$
1,305,596
Weighted-average interest rate
6.11
%
5.04
%
8.62
%
Total Debt of Unconsolidated Affiliates:
The Shoppes at Eagle Point
Cookeville, TN
Oct-21
Oct-22
2.86
%
$
34,435
$
-
$
34,435
18
Property
Location
Non-
controlling
Interest %
Original
Maturity
Date
Optional
Extended
Maturity
Date
Interest
Rate
Balance
Balance
Fixed
Variable
The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass - Phase II
Simpsonville, KY
Oct-21
3.61
%
8,752
-
8,752
Springs at Port Orange
Port Orange, FL
Dec-21
2.47
%
36,527
-
36,527
York Town Center (2)
York, PA
Feb-22
4.90
%
29,605
29,605
-
York Town Center - Pier 1 (2)
York, PA
Feb-22
2.86
%
1,143
-
1,143
Eastgate Mall Self Storage (2)
Cincinnati, OH
Dec-22
2.86
%
6,500
-
6,500
West County Center
Des Peres, MO
Dec-22
3.40
%
169,552
169,552
-
Friendly Shopping Center (2)
Greensboro, NC
Apr-23
3.48
%
89,853
89,853
-
Mid Rivers Mall Self Storage (2)
St. Peters, MO
Apr-23
2.87
%
5,939
-
5,939
The Shops at Friendly Center
Greensboro, NC
Apr-23
3.34
%
60,000
60,000
-
Ambassador Town Center
Lafayette, LA
Jun-23
3.22
%
42,323
(8)
42,323
-
The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta (2)
Woodstock, GA
Nov-23
4.90
%
69,657
69,657
-
The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta - Phase II (2)
Woodstock, GA
Nov-23
3.00
%
4,568
-
4,568
Parkdale Mall Self Storage (2)
Beaumont, TX
Jul-24
4.25
%
6,318
-
6,318
Coastal Grand (2)
Myrtle Beach, SC
Aug-24
4.09
%
105,143
105,143
-
Coastal Grand Outparcel (2)
Myrtle Beach, SC
Aug-24
4.09
%
5,074
5,074
-
Hamilton Place Self Storage (2)
Chattanooga, TN
Sep-24
2.85
%
6,668
-
6,668
Coastal Grand - Dick's Sporting Goods (2)
Myrtle Beach, SC
Nov-24
5.05
%
6,898
6,898
-
Hamilton Place Aloft Hotel
Chattanooga, TN
Nov-24
2.55
%
13,188
-
13,188
The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass (2)
Simpsonville, KY
Dec-24
4.05
%
68,066
68,066
-
Hammock Landing - Phase I
West Melbourne, FL
Feb-25
Feb-26
2.61
%
39,944
-
39,944
Hammock Landing - Phase II
West Melbourne, FL
Feb-25
Feb-26
2.61
%
14,316
-
14,316
The Pavilion at Port Orange
Port Orange, FL
Feb-25
Feb-26
2.61
%
52,898
-
52,898
Ambassador Town Center Infrastructure Improvements
Lafayette, LA
Mar-25
3.00
%
8,250
8,250
-
Oak Park Mall
Overland Park, KS
Oct-25
3.97
%
262,971
262,971
-
Fremaux Town Center (2)
Slidell, LA
Jun-26
3.70
%
63,962
63,962
-
CoolSprings Galleria (2)
Nashville, TN
May-28
4.84
%
148,024
148,024
-
The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso (2)
El Paso, TX
Oct-28
5.10
%
72,277
72,277
-
$
1,432,851
$
1,201,655
$
231,196
Weighted-average interest rate
3.84
%
4.05
%
2.74
%
(1)
The loan is in default. The Company is in discussion with the lender.
(2)
The filing of voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas beginning on November 1, 2020 constituted an event of default with respect to the loan.
(3)
The Company is in discussions with the lenders.
(4)
The Company is in discussions with the lender regarding the ability to exercise the extension option as a result of the Company filing for bankruptcy.
(5)
The administrative agent informed the Company that interest will accrue on all outstanding obligations at the post-default rate, which is equal to the rate that otherwise would be in effect plus 5.0%. The post-default interest rate at March 31, 2021 was 9.50%. In accordance with ASC 852, Reorganizations, which limits the recognition of interest expense during a bankruptcy proceeding to only amounts that will be paid during the bankruptcy proceeding or that are probable of becoming allowed claims, interest has not been accrued on the secured credit facility subsequent to the filing of voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas beginning on November 1, 2020.The outstanding amount of the secured credit facility is included in liabilities subject to compromise in the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2021.
(6)
In accordance with ASC 852, which limits the recognition of interest expense during a bankruptcy proceeding to only amounts that will be paid during the bankruptcy proceeding or that are probable of becoming allowed claims, interest has not been accrued on the senior unsecured notes subsequent to the filing of voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas beginning on November 1, 2020. The outstanding amount of the senior unsecured notes is included in liabilities subject to compromise in the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2021.
(7)
See page 12 for unamortized deferred financing costs.
(8)
The joint venture has an interest rate swap on a notional amount of $42,323, amortizing to $38,866 over the term of the swap, related to Ambassador Town Center to effectively fix the interest rate on that variable-rate loan. Therefore, this amount is currently reflected as having a fixed rate.
(9)
During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company deconsolidated the property due to a loss of control when the property was placed into receivership in connection with the foreclosure process.
19
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
As ofMarch 31, 2021
Schedule of Maturities of Mortgage and Other Indebtedness
(Dollars in thousands)
Based on Maturity Dates As Though All Extension Options Available Have Been Exercised:
Year
Consolidated
Debt (1)
CBL's Share of
Unconsolidated
Affiliates' Debt
Other Debt (2)
Noncontrolling
Interests' Share
of Consolidated
Debt
CBL's Share of
Consolidated, Unconsolidated and Other
Debt
% of Total
Weighted
Average
Interest
Rate
2019 (3)
$
61,647
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
61,647
1.41
%
5.41
%
2021
362,970
24,641
138,926
(650
)
525,887
12.00
%
5.35
%
2022
375,269
120,617
-
(1,278
)
494,608
11.28
%
4.55
%
2023
1,564,676
144,802
-
-
1,709,478
39.00
%
7.89
%
2024
345,568
109,104
-
-
454,672
10.37
%
4.45
%
2025
36,415
139,736
-
(18,207
)
157,944
3.61
%
4.02
%
2026
783,295
95,154
-
(9,787
)
868,662
19.82
%
5.39
%
2028
-
110,151
-
-
110,151
2.51
%
4.93
%
Face Amount of Debt
$
3,529,840
$
744,205
$
138,926
$
(29,922
)
$
4,383,049
100.00
%
6.11
%
Based on Original Maturity Dates:
Year
Consolidated
Debt (1)
CBL's Share of
Unconsolidated
Affiliates' Debt
Other Debt (2)
Noncontrolling
Interests' Share
of Consolidated
Debt
CBL's Share of
Consolidated, Unconsolidated and Other
Debt
% of Total
Weighted
Average
Interest
Rate
2019 (2)
$
61,647
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
61,647
1.41
%
5.41
%
2021
362,970
41,858
138,926
(650
)
543,104
12.39
%
5.27
%
2022
375,269
103,400
-
(1,278
)
477,391
10.89
%
4.61
%
2023
1,564,676
144,802
-
-
1,709,478
39.00
%
7.89
%
2024
345,568
109,104
-
-
454,672
10.37
%
4.45
%
2025
36,415
193,315
-
(18,207
)
211,523
4.83
%
3.66
%
2026
783,295
41,575
-
(9,787
)
815,083
18.60
%
5.57
%
2028
-
110,151
-
-
110,151
2.51
%
4.93
%
Face Amount of Debt
$
3,529,840
$
744,205
$
138,926
$
(29,922
)
$
4,383,049
100.00
%
6.11
%
(1)
Includes $2,489,676 included in liabilities subject to compromise in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2021, and as the expected maturity date is subject to the outcome of the Chapter 11 Cases, the original, legal maturity dates are reflected in this table.
(2)
During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company deconsolidated Asheville Mall and Park Plaza due to a loss of control when the properties were placed into receivership in connection with the foreclosure process.
(3)
Represents a non-recourse loan that is in default.
20
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
As ofMarch 31, 2021
Mall Portfolio Statistics
Property
Location
Total
Center
SF (1)
Change in Sales Per Square
Foot for the Two
Months Ended 2/28/21 as compared to 2/29/20 (2)
Change in Sales Per Square
Foot for the Three
Months Ended 3/31/21 as compared to 3/31/19 (2)
Mall Occupancy
% of Total
Mall NOI
for the
Three Months Ended
2/28/21
(3)
3/31/21
(4)
3/31/21
3/31/20
3/31/21
(5)
Alamance Crossing
Burlington, NC
904,662
Arbor Place
Atlanta (Douglasville), GA
1,162,064
Brookfield Square
Brookfield, WI
883,691
CherryVale Mall
Rockford, IL
870,655
Coastal Grand
Myrtle Beach, SC
1,038,229
CoolSprings Galleria
Nashville, TN
1,166,284
Cross Creek Mall
Fayetteville, NC
792,054
Dakota Square Mall
Minot, ND
754,705
East Towne Mall
Madison, WI
801,252
Eastland Mall
Bloomington, IL
732,651
Fayette Mall
Lexington, KY
1,158,534
Friendly Center and The Shops at Friendly
Greensboro, NC
1,367,804
Frontier Mall
Cheyenne, WY
523,709
Governor's Square
Clarksville, TN
694,030
Hamilton Place
Chattanooga, TN
1,160,861
Hanes Mall
Winston-Salem, NC
1,435,164
Harford Mall
Bel Air, MD
503,774
Imperial Valley
El Centro, CA
762,735
Jefferson Mall
Louisville, KY
783,643
Kentucky Oaks Mall
Paducah, KY
774,764
Kirkwood Mall
Bismarck, ND
821,138
Laurel Park Place
Livonia, MI
491,215
Layton Hills Mall
Layton, UT
482,120
Mall del Norte
Laredo, TX
1,219,244
Mayfaire Town Center
Wilmington, NC
654,345
Meridian Mall
Lansing, MI
944,176
Mid Rivers Mall
St. Peters, MO
1,035,802
Monroeville Mall
Pittsburgh, PA
985,073
Northgate Mall
Chattanooga, TN
660,790
Northpark Mall
Joplin, MO
896,044
Northwoods Mall
North Charleston, SC
748,273
Oak Park Mall
Overland Park, KS
1,518,420
Old Hickory Mall
Jackson, TN
538,641
Parkdale Mall
Beaumont, TX
1,151,375
Parkway Place
Huntsville, AL
647,808
Pearland Town Center
Pearland, TX
711,791
Post Oak Mall
College Station, TX
788,189
Richland Mall
Waco, TX
693,448
South County Center
St. Louis, MO
1,028,627
Southaven Towne Center
Southaven, MS
607,529
Southpark Mall
Colonial Heights, VA
675,644
St. Clair Square
Fairview Heights, IL
1,067,610
Stroud Mall
Stroudsburg, PA
414,441
Sunrise Mall
Brownsville, TX
796,721
The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta
Woodstock, GA
405,146
The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso
El Paso, TX
433,046
The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg
Gettysburg, PA
249,937
The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass
Simpsonville, KY
428,072
21
Property
Location
Total
Center
SF (1)
Change in Sales Per Square
Foot for the Two
Months Ended 2/28/21 as compared to 2/29/20 (2)
Change in Sales Per Square
Foot for the Three
Months Ended 3/31/21 as compared to 3/31/19 (2)
Mall Occupancy
% of Total
Mall NOI
for the
Three Months Ended
2/28/21
(3)
3/31/21
(4)
3/31/21
3/31/20
3/31/21
(5)
Turtle Creek Mall
Hattiesburg, MS
844,981
Valley View Mall
Roanoke, VA
863,447
Volusia Mall
Daytona Beach, FL
1,054,510
West County Center
Des Peres, MO
1,198,304
West Towne Mall
Madison, WI
829,718
WestGate Mall
Spartanburg, SC
950,781
Westmoreland Mall
Greensburg, PA
976,671
York Galleria
York, PA
756,707
Total Mall Portfolio
46,841,049
(3.0)%
12.5%
83.2
%
88.0
%
95.6
%
Excluded Malls (6)
Property
Location
Total
Center
SF (1)
Change in Sales Per Square
Foot for the Two
Months Ended 2/28/21 as compared to 2/29/20 (2)
Change in Sales Per Square
Foot for the Three
Months Ended 3/31/21 as compared to 3/31/19 (2)
Mall Occupancy
% of Total
Mall NOI
for the
Three Months Ended
2/28/21
3/31/21
3/31/21
3/31/20
3/31/21
(5)
Lender Malls:
Asheville Mall (7)
Asheville, NC
973,371
EastGate Mall
Cincinnati, OH
837,554
Greenbrier Mall
Chesapeake, VA
897,040
Park Plaza (7)
Little Rock, AR
543,037
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
Laredo, TX
359,213
Total Excluded Malls
3,610,215
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
4.4
%
(1)
Total Center Square Footage includes square footage of shops, owned and leased adjacent junior anchors and anchor locations and leased freestanding locations immediately adjacent to the center.
(2)
Represents same-center sales per square foot for mall tenants 10,000 square feet or less for stabilized malls.
(3)
Due to the temporary mall and store closures that occurred in 2020, the majority of CBL's tenants did not report sales for the full reporting period. As a result, we are presenting the two months ended February 28, 2021 compared to the two months ended February 29, 2020.
(4)
Due to the temporary mall and store closures that occurred in 2020, the majority of CBL's tenants did not report sales for the full reporting period. As a result, we are presenting the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019.
(5)
Based on total mall NOI of $90,900,803 for the malls listed in the table above for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Additionally, our consolidated unencumbered properties generated approximately 35.6% of total consolidated NOI of $80,259,772 (which excludes NOI related to dispositions or lender properties) for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
(6)
Excluded Malls represent Lender Malls, for which operational metrics are excluded, and are malls which we are working or intend to work with the lender on the terms of the loan secured by the related property, or after attempting a restructure, we have determined that the property no longer meets our criteria for long-term investment.
(7)
During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company deconsolidated the property due to a loss of control when the property was placed into receivership in connection with the foreclosure process.
22
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
As ofMarch 31, 2021
New and Renewal Leasing Activity of Same Small Shop Space Less Than 10,000 Square Feet
Property Type
Square
Feet
Prior Gross
Rent PSF
New Initial
Gross Rent
PSF
% Change
Initial
New Average
Gross Rent
PSF (2)
% Change
Average
All Property Types (1)
609,765
$
30.44
$
24.08
(20.9
)%
$
24.64
(19.1
)%
Stabilized Malls
545,441
31.69
24.11
(23.9
)%
24.62
(22.3
)%
New leases
67,504
31.88
22.63
(29.0
)%
23.81
(25.3
)%
Renewal leases
477,937
31.66
24.32
(23.2
)%
24.73
(21.9
)%
Average Annual Base Rents Per Square Foot (3) By Property Type For Small Shop Space Less Than 10,000 Square Feet:
Total Leasing Activity:
Square
Feet
As of March 31,
Quarter:
2021
2020
Operating portfolio:
Same-center stabilized malls
$
30.99
$
31.90
New leases
144,197
Stabilized malls
30.99
31.91
Renewal leases
594,582
Associated centers
13.82
14.26
Development Portfolio:
Community centers
16.64
17.02
New leases
3,300
Office buildings
19.25
19.13
Total leased
742,079
(1)
Average gross rent does not incorporate allowable future increases for recoverable common area expenses.
(2)
Includes stabilized malls, associated centers, community centers and other.
(3)
Average annual base rents per square foot are based on contractual rents in effect as of March 31, 2021, including the impact of any rent concessions. Average base rents for associated centers, community centers and office buildings include all leased space, regardless of size.
23
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
As ofMarch 31, 2021
New and Renewal Leasing Activity of Same Small Shop Space Less Than 10,000 Square Feet
For the Three Months EndedMarch 31, 2021Based on Commencement Date
Number
of
Leases
Square
Feet
Term
(in
years)
Initial
Rent
PSF
Average
Rent
PSF
Expiring
Rent
PSF
Initial Rent
Spread
Average Rent
Spread
Commencement 2021:
New
38
125,563
6.93
$
29.78
$
31.84
$
31.66
$
(1.88
)
(5.9
)%
$
0.18
0.6
%
Renewal
259
893,260
2.06
25.36
25.52
31.22
(5.86
)
(18.8
)%
(5.70
)
(18.3
)%
Commencement 2021 Total
297
1,018,823
2.68
25.90
26.30
31.27
(5.37
)
(17.2
)%
(4.97
)
(15.9
)%
Commencement 2022:
New
1
2,617
9.67
42.36
44.40
42.37
(0.01
)
0.0
%
2.03
4.8
%
Renewal
58
188,773
2.57
38.08
38.36
42.41
(4.33
)
(10.2
)%
(4.05
)
(9.5
)%
Commencement 2022 Total
59
191,390
2.69
38.14
38.44
42.41
(4.27
)
(10.1
)%
(3.97
)
(9.4
)%
Total 2021/2022
356
1,210,213
2.74
$
27.84
$
28.22
$
33.03
$
(5.19
)
(15.7
)%
$
(4.81
)
(14.6
)%
24
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
As ofMarch 31, 2021
Top 25 Tenants Based On Percentage Of Total Annualized Revenues
Tenant
Number of
Stores
Square
Feet
Percentage
of Total
Revenues (1)
1
L Brands, Inc. (2)
117
691,349
4.38
%
2
Foot Locker, Inc.
104
495,173
3.56
%
3
Signet Jewelers Ltd. (3)
133
196,412
3.26
%
4
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
66
405,894
2.69
%
5
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (4)
25
1,462,150
2.33
%
6
Genesco Inc. (5)
97
189,373
1.84
%
7
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
43
917,934
1.66
%
8
Luxottica Group S.P.A. (6)
94
212,897
1.57
%
9
Finish Line, Inc.
39
206,776
1.51
%
10
The Gap, Inc.
49
568,426
1.39
%
11
The Buckle, Inc.
41
212,036
1.36
%
12
Cinemark Holdings, Inc.
9
467,190
1.26
%
13
JC Penney Company, Inc. (7)
46
5,548,339
1.20
%
14
Shoe Show, Inc.
38
479,199
1.14
%
15
Express Fashions
31
254,120
1.14
%
16
Hot Topic, Inc.
29
197,934
0.95
%
17
Abercrombie & Fitch, Co.
97
227,667
0.93
%
18
Barnes & Noble, Inc.
77
96,868
0.92
%
19
Claire's Stores, Inc.
17
521,273
0.91
%
20
Ulta Beauty, Inc.
24
248,947
0.82
%
21
The Children's Place, Inc.
38
166,768
0.82
%
22
Spencer Spirit Holdings, Inc.
50
113,277
0.75
%
23
Focus Brands (8)
71
49,898
0.74
%
24
Chick-fil-A, Inc.
18
520,475
0.69
%
25
The TJX Companies, Inc. (9)
34
56,114
0.69
%
1,387
14,506,489
38.51
%
(1)
Includes the Company's proportionate share of total revenues from unconsolidated affiliates based on the Company's ownership percentage in the respective joint venture and any other applicable terms.
(2)
L Brands, Inc. operates Bath & Body Works, PINK and Victoria's Secret.
(3)
Signet Jewelers Limited operates Kay Jewelers, Marks & Morgan, JB Robinson, Shaw's Jewelers, Osterman's Jewelers, LeRoy's Jewelers, Jared Jewelers, Belden Jewelers, Ultra Diamonds, Rogers Jewelers, Zales, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda.
(4)
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates Dick's Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, and Field & Stream.
(5)
Genesco Inc. operates Journey's, Underground by Journey's, Shi by Journey's, Johnston & Murphy, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, and Clubhouse.
(6)
Luxottica Group S.P.A. operates Lenscrafters, Pearle Vision and Sunglass Hut.
(7)
JC Penney Company, Inc. owns 28 of these stores.
(8)
Focus Brands operates certain Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon, Moe's Southwest Grill and Planet Smoothie locations.
(9)
The TJX Companies, Inc. operates T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post. In Europe, they operate T.K. Maxx, HomeSense. In Canada, they operate Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls.
25
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Capital Expenditures
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Tenant allowances (1)
$
877
$
7,223
Deferred maintenance: (2)
Parking lot and parking lot lighting
-
254
Roof repairs and replacements
-
151
Other capital expenditures
459
3,090
Total deferred maintenance expenditures
459
3,495
Total capital expenditures
$
1,336
$
10,718
(1)
Tenant allowances, sometimes made to third-generation tenants, are recovered through minimum rents from the tenants over the term of the lease.
(2)
The capital expenditures incurred for maintenance such as parking lot repairs, parking lot lighting and roofs are classified as deferred maintenance expenditures. These expenditures are billed to tenants as common area maintenance expense and the majority is recovered over a five to fifteen-year period.
Deferred Leasing Costs Capitalized
(In thousands)
2021
2020
Quarter ended:
March 31,
$
412
$
773
June 30,
157
September 30,
513
December 31,
455
$
412
$
1,898
26
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
As ofMarch 31, 2021
Properties Under Development at March 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
CBL's Share of
Property
Location
CBL
Ownership
Interest
Total
Project
Square Feet
Total
Cost (1)
Cost to
Date (2)
2021
Cost
Expected
Opening
Date
Initial
Unleveraged
Yield
Outparcel Developments:
Hamilton Place - Aloft Hotel (3)(4)
Chattanooga, TN
50%
89,674
$
12,000
$
10,173
$
1,347
Q2 '21
9.2%
Pearland Town Center - HCA Offices
Pearland, TX
100%
48,416
14,186
7,947
525
Q2 '21
11.8%
138,090
26,186
18,120
1,872
Redevelopments:
Cross Creek Sears Redevelopment - Longhorn's, Rooms To Go (5)
Fayetteville, NC
100%
13,494
5,252
2,259
1,035
Q3 '21
5.3%
Total Properties Under
Development
151,584
$
31,438
$
20,379
$
2,907
(1)
Total Cost is presented net of reimbursements to be received.
(2)
Cost to Date does not reflect reimbursements until they are received.
(3)
Yield is based on expected yield upon stabilization.
(4)
Total cost includes a non-cash allocated value for the Company's land contribution and amounts funded by a construction loan.
(5)
The return reflected represents a pro forma incremental return as Total Cost excludes the cost related to the acquisition of the Sears (Cross Creek Mall) building.
27
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
As ofMarch 31, 2021
CBL Core Portfolio Exposure to Sears and Closed Bon-Ton Locations and Redevelopment Plans
Property
Location
Sears Redevelopment Plans
BonTon Redevelopment Plans
Alamance Crossing
Burlington, NC
Arbor Place
Atlanta (Douglasville), GA
Sears sold to third party developer for redevelopment. Under negotiation with entertainment/fitness.
Brookfield Square
Brookfield, WI
Redeveloped in 2019 with Movie Tavern, Whirlyball, Outback Steakhouse, Uncle Julio's, convention center/hotel.
Owned by third party. Interest from office user/ entertainment.
CherryVale Mall
Rockford, IL
Redeveloped with Tilt in 2020.
Actively leasing.
Coastal Grand
Myrtle Beach, SC
Owned by Sears.
CoolSprings Galleria
Nashville, TN
Redeveloped in 2015.
Cross Creek Mall
Fayetteville, NC
Pad sale to Rooms To Go completed, construction underway. Ground lease to Longhorn. Est. 2021 opening.
Dakota Square Mall
Minot, ND
OFS for sale to sporting goods user (relocation/expansion of existing store).
Ross Dress For Less Opened.
East Towne Mall
Madison, WI
Owned by Sears.
Owned by third party. Under negotiation with non-retail use.
Eastland Mall
Bloomington, IL
Actively leasing.
Under negotiation with educational user.
Fayette Mall
Lexington, KY
Redeveloped in 2016.
Friendly Center and The Shops at Friendly
Greensboro, NC
Owned by Sears. Whole Foods sub-leases 1/3 of the box. Sears still operating in remainder.
Frontier Mall
Cheyenne, WY
Owned by third party. Jax Outdoor Gear purchased location and opened November 2019.
Governor's Square
Clarksville, TN
50/50 joint venture property. Under negotiation/LOIs with tenants.
Hamilton Place
Chattanooga, TN
Redevelopment with Cheesecake Factory (Dec '19), Dick's Sporting Goods and Dave & Busters (March '20). Malone's (opening TBD). Under Construction with Aloft hotel (opening 2021).
Hanes Mall
Winston-Salem, NC
Owned by third party. Novant Health, Inc. purchased Sears and Sear TBA for future medical office.
Harford Mall
Bel Air, MD
Sale third party developer. OFS for future redevelopment into grocer.
Imperial Valley Mall
El Centro, CA
Owned by Seritage. Interest from educational user.
Jefferson Mall
Louisville, KY
Purchased in Jan 2017 sale-leaseback for future redevelopment. Interest from sporting goods.
Kentucky Oaks Mall
Paducah, KY
Owned by Seritage. Redeveloped with Burlington and Ross Dress for Less.
50/50 joint venture asset. HomeGoods and Five Below opened November 2019.
Kirkwood Mall
Bismarck, ND
Leases executed with restaurants. Construction expected to commence in 2021.
Laurel Park Place
Livonia, MI
Dunham's Sports opened November 2019.
Layton Hills Mall
Layton, UT
Mall del Norte
Laredo, TX
Owned by Sears.
Mayfaire Town Center
Wilmington, NC
Meridian Mall
Lansing, MI
High Caliber Karts opened fall 2019. Actively leasing Women's store - interest from grocery user.
Mid Rivers Mall
St. Peters, MO
Owned by Sears.
28
Property
Location
Sears Redevelopment Plans
BonTon Redevelopment Plans
Monroeville Mall
Pittsburgh, PA
Northgate Mall
Chattanooga, TN
Building purchased by third party for non-retail development.
Northpark Mall
Joplin, MO
Building owned by Sears.
Northwoods Mall
North Charleston, SC
Owned by Seritage. Redeveloped with Burlington.
Oak Park Mall
Overland Park, KS
Old Hickory Mall
Jackson, TN
Actively leasing.
Parkdale Mall
Beaumont, TX
Owned by Sears.
Parkway Place
Huntsville, AL
Pearland Town Center
Pearland, TX
Post Oak Mall
College Station, TX
Sears sold to third party developer. Conn's opened. Fitness under negotiation.
Richland Mall
Waco, TX
Dillard's opened Q2 '20.
South County Center
St. Louis, MO
Sears still paying rent under ground lease.
Southaven Towne Center
Southaven, MS
Southpark Mall
Colonial Heights, VA
Under negotiation with supply store.
St. Clair Square
Fairview Heights, IL
Building owned by Sears.
Stroud Mall
Stroudsburg, PA
EFO Furniture Outlet Opened February 2020.
Shoprite opened October 2019.
Sunrise Mall
Brownsville, TX
Sears sold to third party developer. TruFit opened. Executed lease with entertainment user.
The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta
Woodstock, GA
The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso
El Paso, TX
The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg
Gettysburg, PA
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
Laredo, TX
The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass
Simpsonville, KY
Turtle Creek Mall
Hattiesburg, MS
Owned by Sears.
Valley View Mall
Roanoke, VA
Owned by Sears. Under negotiation with sporting goods/entertainment.
Volusia Mall
Daytona Beach, FL
Sears sold to third party developer for future redevelopment.
West County Center
Des Peres, MO
West Towne Mall
Madison, WI
Owned by Seritage. Redeveloped with Dave & Busters and Total Wine. Hobby Lobby under construction - opening 2021.
Von Maur opening 2022.
WestGate Mall
Spartanburg, SC
Sears sold to third party developer for redevelopment. Non-retail under negotiation.
Westmoreland Mall
Greensburg, PA
Building owned by Sears. Potential for non-retail.
Stadium Casino opened November 2020.
York Galleria
York, PA
Hollywood Casino under construction. Est. summer 2021 opening.
Owned by third party. Under contract for sale to non-retail use.
CBL & Associates Properties Inc. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 16:33:04 UTC.