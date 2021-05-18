Log in
    CBLA.Q   US1248301004

CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.

(CBLA.Q)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CBL & Associates Properties : Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial and Operating Information (Form 8-K)

05/18/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

Table of Contents

Page

Earnings Release

1

Consolidated Statements of Operations

6

Reconciliations of Supplementary Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Funds from Operations (FFO)

7

Same-center Net Operating Income (NOI)

10

Selected Financial and Equity Information

12

Consolidated Balance Sheets

13

Condensed Combined Financial Statements - Unconsolidated Affiliates

14

Ratio of Adjusted EBITDAre to Interest Expense and Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAre to Operating Cash Flows

15

Components of Rental Revenues

16

Schedule of Mortgage and Other Indebtedness

17

Schedule of Maturities

20

Mall Portfolio Statistics

21

Leasing Activity and Average Annual Base Rents

23

Top 25 Tenants Based on Percentage of Total Annualized Revenues

25

Capital Expenditures

26

Development Activity

27

CBL Core Portfolio Exposure to Sears and Closed Bon-Ton Locations and Redevelopment Plans

28

Contact: Katie Reinsmidt, Executive Vice President - Chief Investment Officer, 423.490.8301, katie.reinsmidt@cblproperties.com

CBL PROPERTIES REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2021

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (May 18, 2021) - CBL Properties (OTCMKTS: CBLAQ) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. A description of each supplemental non-GAAP financial measure and the related reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure is located at the end of this news release.

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

%

Net loss attributable to common shareholders per diluted share

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.75

)

81.3

%

Funds from Operations ('FFO') per diluted share

$

0.45

$

0.25

80.0

%

FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share (1)

$

0.34

$

0.26

30.8

%

(1)

For a reconciliation of FFO to FFO, as adjusted, for the periods presented, please refer to the footnotes to the Company's reconciliation of net loss attributableto common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders on page 7 of this news release.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share, was $0.34 for the first quarter 2021, compared with $0.26 per share for the first quarter 2020. The increase in FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share, as compared with the prior year period is principally a result of the decline in net interest expense of $0.11 per share during the quarter, primarily due to the post-petition interest expense payments that are not required to be made on the senior unsecured notes and secured credit facility subsequent to the Company's bankruptcy filing on November 1, 2020.

Other major variances in the first quarter 2021 FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share, compared with the prior year period included $0.13 per share of lower property NOI, which included $0.04 per share related to the estimate for uncollectable revenues, rent abatements and write-offs for past due rents related to tenants that are in bankruptcy or struggling financially. G&A expense during the first quarter 2021 was approximately $0.03 lower, due to cost saving initiatives put in place earlier in 2020.

Sales for the first quarter 2021 increased 12.5% as compared with the first quarter 2019.

Total Portfolio same-center NOI declined 17.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Portfolio occupancy as of March 31, 2021, was 85.4%, representing a 410-basis point decline compared with 89.5% as of March 31, 2020. Same-center mall occupancy was 83.2% as of March 31, 2021, representing a 480-basis point decline compared with 88.0% as of March 31, 2020. An estimated 390-basis points of the decline in total mall portfolio occupancy was due to store closures related to tenants in bankruptcy.

'The strong rebound in the economy is benefiting our properties, with first quarter sales across the CBL portfolio gaining significantly over sales for the first quarter 2019,' said Stephen Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer. 'Customer traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels and spending levels were certainly helped by stimulus checks and tax refunds. Leasing activity is picking up as sales and traffic levels improve. Rent collections have increased to 89% of gross rents and accounts receivable are decreasing as well.

'We will celebrate two major non-retail openings in our portfolio this quarter with the HCA medical office building opening at Pearland Town Center in Houston and a 135-room Aloft hotel opening at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga. Similarly, we have a deep opportunity set across our portfolio to create value and density at our existing centers by redeveloping former anchor buildings and utilizing parking lots and unimproved

1

land. This quarter we will start construction on the redevelopment of a former department store parcel at Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, ND where we will add restaurants and service uses on pads, driving additional traffic and creating value to our portfolio.

'We are also making major progress on our in-court restructuring, filing the Amended Plan and related disclosure statement in mid-April. Through this plan, we will not only provide our company with a more flexible balance sheet and improved cash flow, but importantly it offers all stakeholders, including both common and preferred shareholders, a favorable recovery. The court process has not slowed down the rebound in our business, and we are working diligently towards our planned emergence later this year. We are excited for the fresh start this will mark and for CBL's bright future.'

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $26.8 million, or a loss of $0.14 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $133.9 million, or a loss of $0.75 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net loss for the first quarter 2021 was impacted by the deconsolidation of Park Plaza and Asheville Mall, which resulted in a $55.1 million gain on deconsolidation. Net loss for the first quarter 2021 was also impacted by an aggregate $22.9 million in reorganization items and a $57.2 million loss on impairment of real estate to write down the carrying value of Old Hickory Mall, Stroud Mall and Eastland Mall to their estimated fair values. This compares to a $133.6 million loss on impairment of real estate included in net loss for the first quarter 2020.

FFO, as adjusted, allocable to common shareholders, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $66.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared with $45.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. FFO, as adjusted, allocable to the Operating Partnership common unitholders, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $68.7 million compared with $51.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Percentage change in same-center Net Operating Income ('NOI') (1):

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

Portfolio same-center NOI

(17.2

)%

Mall same-center NOI

(18.3

)%

(1)

CBL's definition of same-center NOI excludes the impact of lease termination fees and certain non-cash items such as straight-line rents and reimbursements, write-offs of landlord inducements and net amortization of acquired above and below market leases.

Major variances impacting same-center NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2021, include:

Same-center NOI declined $20.8 million, due to a $24.1 million decrease in revenues offset by a $3.3 million decline in operating expenses.

Rental revenues declined $23.7 million, including a $17.7 million decline in minimum and other rents. Rental revenues also include a $7.1 million decline in tenant reimbursements (net of any abatements), partially offset by a $1.1 million improvement in percentage rents. Rental revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2021, included a total of $10.7 million related to uncollectable revenues and abatements compared with a total of $2.7 million in the prior year period.

Property operating expenses declined $2.8 million compared with the prior year. Maintenance and repair expenses were flat. The improvement in property operating expense is primarily due to the benefit of the Company's comprehensive programs to reduce operating expenses that were put in place in April 2020 to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Real estate tax expenses declined by $0.9 million.

COVID-19 RENT COLLECTION UPDATE

The Company has collected approximately 88% of related gross rents for the period April 2020 through April 2021. As of May 2021, CBL had deferred approximately $38.5 million in rents and had collected approximately 89% of deferred rents billed to-date.

LIQUIDITY

As of March 31, 2021, on a consolidated basis, the company had $317.4 million available in unrestricted cash and marketable securities.

2

PORTFOLIO OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Occupancy(1):

As of March 31,

2021

2020

Total portfolio

85.4

%

89.5

%

Malls:

Total Mall portfolio

83.2

%

87.8

%

Same-center Malls

83.2

%

88.0

%

Stabilized Malls

83.2

%

88.0

%

Associated centers

91.0

%

93.2

%

Community centers

93.2

%

95.8

%

(1)

Occupancy for malls represents percentage of mall store gross leasable area under 20,000 square feet occupied. Occupancy for associated and community centers represents percentage of gross leasable area occupied.

New and Renewal Leasing Activity of Same Small Shop Space Less Than 10,000 Square Feet:

% Change in Average Gross Rent Per Square Foot:

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

Stabilized Malls

(22.3

)%

New leases

(25.3

)%

Renewal leases

(21.9

)%

Same-Center Sales Per Square Foot for Mall Tenants 10,000 Square Feet or Less:

Sales for the first quarter 2021 increased 12.5% as compared with the first quarter 2019, with 48 out of CBL's 56 reporting malls demonstrating an increase over the comparable period. Same-center sales per square foot for the two months ended February 28, 2021, declined 3.0% as compared with the same periods in 2020. Due to the temporary mall and store closures that occurred in 2020, the majority of CBL's tenants did not report sales for the full reporting period. As a result, CBL is not able to provide a complete measure of sales for the trailing twelve-month period.

FINANCING ACTIVITY AND LENDER DISCUSSIONS

The Company anticipates cooperating with conveyance or foreclosure proceedings for Park Plaza in Little Rock, AR ($76.8 million), EastGate Mall in Cincinnati, OH ($30.9 million) and Asheville Mall in Asheville, NC ($62.1 million). Park Plaza and Asheville Mall were deconsolidated during the first quarter 2021. CBL no longer controls either property following their transfer to receivership. EastGate Mall is expected to be transferred into receivership imminently.

rESTRUCTURING UPDATE

The terms of the Amended RSA, the Amended Chapter 11 Plan and related Disclosure Statement were filed on Form 8-K with the SEC on April 16, 2021, and are available in the Invest - SEC Filings section of cblproperties.com. The latest information on CBL's restructuring, including news and frequently asked questions, can be found at cblproperties.com/restructuring.

DISPOSITIONS

CBL completed the sale of one unimproved outparcel, generating gross proceeds of $5.5 million during the quarter.

DEVELOPMENT AND LEASING PROGRESS

During the second quarter, CBL will celebrate the opening of a new 135-key Aloft hotel at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, TN, and the HCA medical office building at Pearland Town Center in Houston, TX. Later in the year, Hollywood Casino at York Galleria in York, PA will hold its grand opening as well as Hobby Lobby at West Towne Mall in Madison, WI, and Rooms to Go at Cross Creek in Fayetteville, NC. Additional offerings, including new restaurants, fitness, hotel and other uses are planned or under negotiation and will be announced as details are finalized.

Detailed project information is available in CBL's Financial Supplement for Q1 2021, which can be found in the Invest - Financial Reports section of CBL's website at cblproperties.com.

3

2021 GUIDANCE

CBL is not providing guidance for 2021 anticipated net income and FFO per share at this time.

ABOUT CBL PROPERTIES

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 104 properties totaling 63.8 million square feet across 24 states, including 63 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and six properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Funds From Operations

FFO is a widely used non-GAAP measure of the operating performance of real estate companies that supplements net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ('NAREIT') defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable operating properties and impairment losses of depreciable properties, plus depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures and noncontrolling interests. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures and noncontrolling interests are calculated on the same basis. We define FFO as defined above by NAREIT less dividends on preferred stock of the Company or distributions on preferred units of the Operating Partnership, as applicable. The Company's method of calculating FFO may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

The Company believes that FFO provides an additional indicator of the operating performance of its properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes the value of real estate assets declines predictably over time. Since values of well-maintained real estate assets have historically risen with market conditions, the Company believes that FFO enhances investors' understanding of its operating performance. The use of FFO as an indicator of financial performance is influenced not only by the operations of the Company's properties and interest rates, but also by its capital structure.

The Company presents both FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders and FFO allocable to common shareholders, as it believes that both are useful performance measures. The Company believes FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders is a useful performance measure since it conducts substantially all of its business through its Operating Partnership and, therefore, it reflects the performance of the properties in absolute terms regardless of the ratio of ownership interests of the Company's common shareholders and the noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership. The Company believes FFO allocable to its common shareholders is a useful performance measure because it is the performance measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss) attributable to its common shareholders.

In the reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to the Company's common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders, located in this earnings release, the Company makes an adjustment to add back noncontrolling interest in income (loss) of its Operating Partnership in order to arrive at FFO of the Operating Partnership common unitholders. The Company then applies a percentage to FFO of the Operating Partnership common unitholders to arrive at FFO allocable to its common shareholders. The percentage is computed by taking the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period and dividing it by the sum of the weighted-average number of common shares and the weighted-average number of Operating Partnership units held by noncontrolling interests during the period.

FFO does not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP, is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund all cash flow needs and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) for purposes of evaluating the Company's operating performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.

The Company believes that it is important to identify the impact of certain significant items on its FFO measures for a reader to have a complete understanding of the Company's results of operations. Therefore, the Company has also presented adjusted FFO measures excluding these items from the applicable periods. Please refer to the reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders on page 7 of this news release for a description of these adjustments.

Same-center Net Operating Income

NOI is a supplemental non-GAAP measure of the operating performance of the Company's shopping centers and other properties. The Company defines NOI as property operating revenues (rental revenues, tenant reimbursements and other income) less property operating expenses (property operating, real estate taxes and maintenance and repairs).

4

The Company computes NOI based on the Operating Partnership's pro rata share of both consolidated and unconsolidated properties. The Company believes that presenting NOI and same-center NOI (described below) based on its Operating Partnership's pro rata share of both consolidated and unconsolidated properties is useful since the Company conducts substantially all of its business through its Operating Partnership and, therefore, it reflects the performance of the properties in absolute terms regardless of the ratio of ownership interests of the Company's common shareholders and the noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership. The Company's definition of NOI may be different than that used by other companies and, accordingly, the Company's calculation of NOI may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Since NOI includes only those revenues and expenses related to the operations of the Company's shopping center properties, the Company believes that same-center NOI provides a measure that reflects trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, sales at the malls and operating costs and the impact of those trends on the Company's results of operations. The Company's calculation of same-center NOI excludes lease termination income, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above and below market lease intangibles and write-off of landlord inducement assets in order to enhance the comparability of results from one period to another. A reconciliation of same-center NOI to net income is located at the end of this earnings release.

Pro Rata Share of Debt

The Company presents debt based on its pro rata ownership share (including the Company's pro rata share of unconsolidated affiliates and excluding noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated properties) because it believes this provides investors a clearer understanding of the Company's total debt obligations which affect the Company's liquidity. A reconciliation of the Company's pro rata share of debt to the amount of debt on the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheet is located at the end of this earnings release.

Information included herein contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company's various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and the 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

5

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

REVENUES:

Rental revenues

$

128,175

$

161,173

Management, development and leasing fees

1,659

2,092

Other

3,350

4,309

Total revenues

133,184

167,574

EXPENSES:

Property operating

(21,802

)

(25,709

)

Depreciation and amortization

(48,112

)

(55,902

)

Real estate taxes

(16,551

)

(18,448

)

Maintenance and repairs

(10,781

)

(11,208

)

General and administrative

(12,612

)

(17,836

)

Loss on impairment

(57,182

)

(133,644

)

Litigation settlement

858

-

Other

-

(158

)

Total expenses

(166,182

)

(262,905

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):

Interest and other income

776

2,397

Interest expense (unrecognized contractual interest expense was $44,764 for the three months ended March 31, 2021)

(24,130

)

(46,992

)

Gain on deconsolidation

55,131

-

Gain (loss) on sales of real estate assets

(299

)

140

Reorganization items

(22,933

)

-

Income tax provision

(751

)

(526

)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates

(3,076

)

1,018

Total other income (expenses)

4,718

(43,963

)

Net loss

(28,280

)

(139,294

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in:

Operating Partnership

698

16,414

Other consolidated subsidiaries

819

207

Net loss attributable to the Company

(26,763

)

(122,673

)

Preferred dividends undeclared

-

(11,223

)

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(26,763

)

$

(133,896

)

Basic and diluted per share data attributable to common

shareholders:

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.75

)

Weighted-average common and potential dilutive common shares

outstanding

196,509

179,133

6

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

The Company's reconciliation of net loss attributable to common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders is as follows:

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(26,763

)

$

(133,896

)

Noncontrolling interest in loss of Operating Partnership

(698

)

(16,414

)

Depreciation and amortization expense of:

Consolidated properties

48,112

55,902

Unconsolidated affiliates

13,530

13,510

Non-real estate assets

(541

)

(917

)

Noncontrolling interests' share of depreciation and amortization in other consolidated subsidiaries

(581

)

(923

)

Loss on impairment

57,182

133,644

Loss on depreciable property

-

25

FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders

90,241

50,931

Litigation settlement (1)

(858

)

-

Non-cash default interest expense (2)

11,470

690

Gain on deconsolidation (3)

(55,131

)

-

Reorganization items (4)

22,933

-

FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders, as

adjusted

$

68,655

$

51,621

FFO per diluted share

$

0.45

$

0.25

FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share

$

0.34

$

0.26

Weighted-average common and potential dilutive common shares

outstanding with Operating Partnership units fully converted

201,627

201,258

(1)

Represents a credit to litigation settlement expense related to claim amounts that were released pursuant to the terms of the settlement agreement related to the settlement of a class action lawsuit.

(2)

The three months ended March 31, 2021 includes default interest expense related to loans secured by properties that were in default prior to the Company filing voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, as well as loans secured by properties that are in default due to the Company filing voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code. The three months ended March 31, 2020 includes default interest expense related to Greenbrier Mall and Hickory Point Mall.

(3)

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company deconsolidated Asheville Mall and Park Plaza due to a loss of control when the properties were placed into receivership in connection with the foreclosure process.

(4)

Represents costs incurred subsequent to the Company filing voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas associated with the Company's reorganization efforts, which consists of professional and legal fees.

7

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

The reconciliation of diluted EPS to FFO per diluted share is as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

Diluted EPS attributable to common shareholders

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.75

)

Eliminate amounts per share excluded from FFO:

Depreciation and amortization expense, including amounts from

consolidated properties, unconsolidated affiliates, non-real estate

assets and excluding amounts allocated to noncontrolling

interests

0.30

0.34

Loss on impairment

0.29

0.66

FFO per diluted share

$

0.45

$

0.25

The reconciliations of FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders to FFO allocable to common shareholders, including and excluding the adjustments noted above, are as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders

$

90,241

$

50,931

Percentage allocable to common shareholders (1)

97.46

%

89.01

%

FFO allocable to common shareholders

$

87,949

$

45,334

FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders, as adjusted

$

68,655

$

51,621

Percentage allocable to common shareholders (1)

97.46

%

89.01

%

FFO allocable to common shareholders, as adjusted

$

66,911

$

45,948

(1)

Represents the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period divided by the sum of the weighted-average number of common shares and the weighted-average number of Operating Partnership units outstanding during the period. See the reconciliation of shares and Operating Partnership units outstanding on page 12.

8

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

SUPPLEMENTAL FFO INFORMATION:

Lease termination fees

$

1,111

$

220

Per share

$

0.01

$

-

Straight-line rental income adjustment

$

(3,263

)

$

892

Per share

$

(0.02

)

$

-

Gain (loss) on outparcel sales

$

(299

)

$

165

Per share

$

-

$

-

Net amortization of acquired above- and below-market leases

$

52

$

903

Per share

$

-

$

-

Net amortization of debt premiums and discounts

$

-

$

343

Per share

$

-

$

-

Income tax provision

$

(751

)

$

(526

)

Per share

$

-

$

-

Non-cash default interest expense (property-level loans)

$

(11,470

)

$

(690

)

Per share

$

(0.06

)

$

-

Abandoned projects expense

$

-

$

(158

)

Per share

$

-

$

-

Interest capitalized

$

19

$

726

Per share

$

-

$

-

Litigation settlement

$

858

$

-

Per share

$

-

$

-

Estimate of uncollectable revenues

$

(6,486

)

$

(3,778

)

Per share

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.02

)

As of March 31,

2021

2020

Straight-line rent receivable

$

48,528

$

55,845

9

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Same-center Net Operating Income

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

Net loss

$

(28,280

)

$

(139,294

)

Adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization

48,112

55,902

Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated affiliates

13,530

13,510

Noncontrolling interests' share of depreciation and amortization in other

consolidated subsidiaries

(581

)

(923

)

Interest expense

24,130

46,992

Interest expense from unconsolidated affiliates

9,849

7,676

Noncontrolling interests' share of interest expense in other consolidated

subsidiaries

(967

)

(582

)

Abandoned projects expense

-

158

(Gain) loss on sales of real estate assets

299

(140

)

Gain on deconsolidation

(55,131

)

-

Loss on impairment

57,182

133,644

Litigation settlement

(858

)

-

Reorganization items

22,933

-

Income tax provision

751

526

Lease termination fees

(1,111

)

(220

)

Straight-line rent and above- and below-market lease amortization

3,211

(1,795

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in other

consolidated subsidiaries

819

207

General and administrative expenses

12,612

17,836

Management fees and non-property level revenues

(2,580

)

(4,177

)

Operating Partnership's share of property NOI

103,920

129,320

Non-comparable NOI

(3,896

)

(8,542

)

Total same-center NOI (1)

$

100,024

$

120,778

Total same-center NOI percentage change

(17.2

)%

10

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Same-center Net Operating Income

(Continued)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

Malls

$

87,039

$

106,600

Associated centers

6,524

7,460

Community centers

5,311

5,596

Offices and other

1,150

1,122

Total same-center NOI (1)

$

100,024

$

120,778

Percentage Change:

Malls

(18.3

)%

Associated centers

(12.5

)%

Community centers

(5.1

)%

Offices and other

2.5

%

Total same-center NOI (1)

(17.2

)%

(1)

CBL defines NOI as property operating revenues (rental revenues, tenant reimbursements and other income), less property operating expenses (property operating, real estate taxes and maintenance and repairs). Same-center NOI excludes lease termination income, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above and below market lease intangibles and write-offs of landlord inducement assets. We include a property in our same-center pool when we own all or a portion of the property as of March 31, 2021, and we owned it and it was in operation for both the entire preceding calendar year and the current year-to-date reporting period ending March 31, 2021. New properties are excluded from same-center NOI, until they meet these criteria. Properties excluded from the same-center pool that would otherwise meet these criteria are properties which are under major redevelopment or being considered for repositioning, where we intend to renegotiate the terms of the debt secured by the related property or return the property to the lender.

11

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

As of March 31, 2021 and 2020

Company's Share of Consolidated and Unconsolidated Debt

(Dollars in thousands)

As of March 31, 2021

Fixed Rate

Variable

Rate

Total per

Debt

Schedule

Unamortized

Deferred

Financing

Costs (1)

Total

Consolidated debt (2)

$

2,347,553

$

1,182,287

$

3,529,840

$

(3,194

)

$

3,526,646

Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt

(29,922

)

-

(29,922

)

251

(29,671

)

Company's share of unconsolidated affiliates' debt

620,896

123,309

744,205

(2,865

)

741,340

Other debt (3)

138,926

-

138,926

-

138,926

Company's share of consolidated, unconsolidated and other debt

$

3,077,453

$

1,305,596

$

4,383,049

$

(5,808

)

$

4,377,241

Weighted-average interest rate

5.04

%

8.62

%

(4)

6.11

%

As of March 31, 2020

Fixed Rate

Variable

Rate

Total per

Debt

Schedule

Unamortized

Deferred

Financing

Costs

Total

Consolidated debt

$

2,601,849

$

1,203,075

$

3,804,924

$

(15,232

)

$

3,789,692

Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt

(30,505

)

-

(30,505

)

304

(30,201

)

Company's share of unconsolidated affiliates' debt

629,306

111,936

741,242

(2,774

)

738,468

Company's share of consolidated and unconsolidated debt

$

3,200,650

$

1,315,011

$

4,515,661

$

(17,702

)

$

4,497,959

Weighted-average interest rate

5.06

%

3.87

%

4.72

%

(1)

Unamortized deferred financing costs of $2,841 and $2,005 for certain consolidated and the Company's share of unconsolidated property-level, non-recourse mortgage loans, respectively, may be required to be written off in the event that a waiver or restructuring of terms cannot be negotiated and the debt is either redeemed or otherwise extinguished.

(2)

Includes $2,489,676 included in liabilities subject to compromise in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2021.

(3)

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company deconsolidated Asheville Mall and Park Plaza due to a loss of control when the properties were placed into receivership in connection with the foreclosure process.

(4)

Includes the 9.50% post default rate on our secured credit facility.

Total Market Capitalization as ofMarch 31, 2021

(In thousands, except stock price)

Shares

Outstanding

Stock

Price (1)

Common stock and operating partnership units

201,577

$

0.13

7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

1,815

250.00

6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

690

250.00

(1)

Stock price for common stock and Operating Partnership units equals the closing price of the common stock on March 31, 2021. The stock prices for the preferred stocks represent the liquidation preference of each respective series.

Reconciliation of Shares and Operating Partnership Units Outstanding

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Basic

Diluted

2021:

Weighted-average shares - EPS

196,509

196,509

Weighted-average Operating Partnership units

5,118

5,118

Weighted-average shares - FFO

201,627

201,627

2020:

Weighted-average shares - EPS

179,133

179,133

Weighted-average Operating Partnership units

22,125

22,125

Weighted-average shares - FFO

201,258

201,258

12

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)

As of

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

ASSETS

Real estate assets:

Land

$

662,045

$

695,711

Buildings and improvements

4,966,381

5,135,074

5,628,426

5,830,785

Accumulated depreciation

(2,229,137

)

(2,241,421

)

3,399,289

3,589,364

Developments in progress

31,284

28,327

Net investment in real estate assets

3,430,573

3,617,691

Cash and cash equivalents

84,655

61,781

Available-for-sale securities - at fair value (amortized cost of $232,774 and $233,053 as of

March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

232,795

233,071

Receivables:

Tenant

80,590

103,655

Other

8,026

5,958

Mortgage and other notes receivable

2,113

2,337

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

271,764

279,355

Intangible lease assets and other assets

169,671

139,892

$

4,280,187

$

4,443,740

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY

Mortgage and other indebtedness, net

$

1,036,970

$

1,184,831

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

185,723

173,387

Total liabilities not subject to compromise

1,222,693

1,358,218

Liabilities subject to compromise

2,551,354

2,551,490

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

(478

)

(265

)

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized:

7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 1,815,000 shares

outstanding

18

18

6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 690,000 shares

outstanding

7

7

Common stock, $.01 par value, 350,000,000 shares authorized, 196,458,778 and

196,569,917 issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively

1,965

1,966

Additional paid-in capital

1,986,666

1,986,269

Accumulated other comprehensive income

21

18

Dividends in excess of cumulative earnings

(1,483,198

)

(1,456,435

)

Total shareholders' equity

505,479

531,843

Noncontrolling interests

1,139

2,454

Total equity

506,618

534,297

$

4,280,187

$

4,443,740

13

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Condensed Combined Financial Statements - Unconsolidated Affiliates

(Unaudited; in thousands)

March 31,

2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS:

Investment in real estate assets

$

2,433,766

$

2,346,124

Accumulated depreciation

(885,045

)

(862,435

)

1,548,721

1,483,689

Developments in progress

32,780

28,138

Net investment in real estate assets

1,581,501

1,511,827

Other assets

187,993

174,966

Total assets

$

1,769,494

$

1,686,793

LIABILITIES:

Mortgage and other indebtedness, net

$

1,574,879

$

1,439,454

Other liabilities

60,101

45,280

Total liabilities

1,634,980

1,484,734

OWNERS' EQUITY:

The Company

126,301

132,350

Other investors

8,213

69,709

Total owners' equity

134,514

202,059

Total liabilities and owners' equity

$

1,769,494

$

1,686,793

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

Total revenues

$

58,756

$

60,514

Depreciation and amortization

(22,973

)

(22,093

)

Operating expenses

(19,106

)

(19,286

)

Interest and other income

398

365

Interest expense

(20,396

)

(14,457

)

Net income (loss)

$

(3,321

)

$

5,043

Company's Share for the

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Total revenues

$

29,600

$

32,037

Depreciation and amortization

(13,530

)

(13,510

)

Operating expenses

(9,562

)

(10,082

)

Interest and other income

265

249

Interest expense

(9,849

)

(7,676

)

Net income (loss)

$

(3,076

)

$

1,018

14

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

EBITDA for real estate ('EBITDAre') is a non-GAAP financial measure which NAREIT defines as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, losses (gains) on the dispositions of depreciable property and impairment write-downs of depreciable property, and after adjustments to reflect the Company's share of EBITDAre from unconsolidated affiliates. The Company also calculates Adjusted EBITDAre to exclude the non-controlling interest in EBITDAre of consolidated entities, and the Company's share of abandoned projects expense, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt and litigation settlement, net of taxes.

The Company presents the ratio of Adjusted EBITDAre to interest expense because the Company believes that the Adjusted EBITDAre to interest coverage ratio, along with cash flows from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDAre excludes items that are not a normal result of operations which assists the Company and investors in distinguishing changes related to the growth or decline of operations at our properties. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, as presented, may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered as an alternative to net income, cash from operating activities or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Pro rata amounts listed below are calculated using the Company's ownership percentage in the respective joint venture and any other applicable terms.

Ratio of Adjusted EBITDAreto Interest Expense

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

Net loss

$

(28,280

)

$

(139,294

)

Depreciation and amortization

48,112

55,902

Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated affiliates

13,530

13,510

Interest expense

24,130

46,992

Interest expense from unconsolidated affiliates

9,849

7,676

Income taxes

981

523

Loss on impairment

57,182

133,644

Loss on depreciable property

-

25

Gain on deconsolidation

(55,131

)

-

EBITDAre (1)

70,373

118,978

Litigation settlement

(858

)

-

Abandoned projects

-

158

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in other

consolidated subsidiaries

819

207

Noncontrolling interests' share of depreciation and amortization in

other consolidated subsidiaries

(581

)

(923

)

Noncontrolling interests' share of interest expense in other

consolidated subsidiaries

(967

)

(582

)

Company's share of Adjusted EBITDAre

$

68,786

$

117,838

(1)

Includes $(299) and $165 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, related to sales of non-depreciable real estate assets.

Interest Expense:

Interest expense

$

24,130

$

46,992

Interest expense from unconsolidated affiliates

9,849

7,676

Noncontrolling interests' share of interest expense in other

consolidated subsidiaries

(967

)

(582

)

Company's share of interest expense

$

33,012

$

54,086

Ratio of Adjusted EBITDAre to Interest Expense

2.1

x

2.2

x

15

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

Company's share of Adjusted EBITDAre

$

68,786

$

117,838

Interest expense

(24,130

)

(46,992

)

Noncontrolling interests' share of interest expense in other

consolidated subsidiaries

967

582

Income taxes

(981

)

(523

)

Net amortization of deferred financing costs, debt premiums and

discounts

923

1,990

Net amortization of intangible lease assets and liabilities

58

(687

)

Depreciation and interest expense from unconsolidated affiliates

(23,379

)

(21,186

)

Litigation settlement

858

-

Noncontrolling interests' share of depreciation and amortization in

other consolidated subsidiaries

581

923

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in other

consolidated subsidiaries

(819

)

(207

)

(Gain) loss on outparcel sales

299

(165

)

Gain on insurance proceeds

-

(511

)

Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated affiliates

3,076

(1,018

)

Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated affiliates

2,566

4,235

Share-based compensation expense

395

1,545

Change in estimate of uncollectable revenues

6,486

2,312

Change in deferred tax assets

-

(239

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

27,083

(19,169

)

Cash flows provided by operating activities

$

62,769

$

38,728

Components of Consolidated Rental Revenues

The Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') 842,Leases, effective January 1, 2019, which resulted in the Company revising the presentation of rental revenues in its consolidated statements of operations. In the past, certain components of rental revenues were shown separately in the consolidated statement of operations. Upon the adoption of ASC 842, these amounts have been combined into a single line item. As a result of the adoption of ASC 842, the Company believes that the following presentation is useful to users of the Company's consolidated financial statements as it depicts how amounts reported in the Company's historical financial statements prior to the adoption of ASC 842 are reflected in the current presentation in accordance with ASC 842.

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

Minimum rents

$

97,918

$

118,256

Percentage rents

2,686

1,639

Other rents

893

1,976

Tenant reimbursements

33,500

41,614

Estimate of uncollectable amounts

(6,822

)

(2,312

)

Total rental revenues

$

128,175

$

161,173

16

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

As ofMarch 31, 2021

Schedule of Mortgage and Other Indebtedness

(Dollars in thousands)

Property

Location

Non-

controlling

Interest %

Original

Maturity

Date

Optional

Extended

Maturity

Date

Interest

Rate

Balance

Balance

Fixed

Variable

Operating Properties:

Greenbrier Mall (1)

Chesapeake, VA

Dec-19

5.41

%

$

61,647

$

61,647

$

-

Parkdale Mall & Crossing (2)(3)

Beaumont, TX

Mar-21

5.85

%

73,313

73,313

-

EastGate Mall (1)

Cincinnati, OH

Apr-21

5.83

%

30,942

30,942

-

Hamilton Crossing & Expansion (2)(3)

Chattanooga, TN

Apr-21

5.99

%

8,122

8,122

-

Fayette Mall (2)(3)

Lexington, KY

May-21

5.42

%

139,682

139,682

-

The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo (2)(3)

Laredo, TX

May-21

5.77

%

40,150

-

40,150

Alamance Crossing (2)

Burlington, NC

Jul-21

5.83

%

43,300

43,300

-

Brookfield Square Anchor Redevelopment (2)

Brookfield, WI

Oct-21

Oct-22

(4)

3.01

%

27,461

-

27,461

Cross Creek Mall

Fayetteville, NC

Jan-22

4.54

%

105,748

105,748

-

Northwoods Mall (2)

North Charleston, SC

Apr-22

5.08

%

61,887

61,887

-

Arbor Place (2)

Atlanta (Douglasville), GA

May-22

5.10

%

103,726

103,726

-

CBL Center

Chattanooga, TN

Jun-22

5.00

%

15,970

15,970

-

Southpark Mall (2)

Colonial Heights, VA

Jun-22

4.85

%

56,668

56,668

-

WestGate Mall (2)

Spartanburg, SC

Jul-22

4.99

%

31,270

31,270

-

Volusia Mall (2)

Daytona Beach, FL

May-24

4.56

%

45,568

45,568

-

The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg (2)

Gettysburg, PA

Oct-25

4.80

%

36,415

36,415

-

Jefferson Mall (2)

Louisville, KY

Jun-26

4.75

%

60,428

60,428

-

Hamilton Place (2)

Chattanooga, TN

Jun-26

4.36

%

97,867

97,867

-

Total Loans On Operating

Properties

1,040,164

972,553

67,611

Weighted-average interest rate

5.04

%

5.07

%

4.65

%

Operating Partnership Debt:

Secured credit facility:(5)

Secured line of credit (drawn to capacity)

Jul-23

9.50

%

675,926

-

675,926

Secured term loan

Jul-23

9.50

%

438,750

-

438,750

Senior unsecured notes:(6)

Senior unsecured 5.25% notes

Dec-23

5.25

%

450,000

450,000

-

Senior unsecured 4.60% notes

Oct-24

4.60

%

300,000

300,000

-

Senior unsecured 5.95% notes

Dec-26

5.95

%

625,000

625,000

-

SUBTOTAL

1,375,000

1,375,000

-

Total Consolidated Debt

$

3,529,840

(7)

$

2,347,553

$

1,182,287

Weighted-average interest rate

6.60

%

5.28

%

9.22

%

Plus CBL's Share Of Unconsolidated Affiliates' Debt:

The Shoppes at Eagle Point

Cookeville, TN

Oct-21

Oct-22

2.86

%

$

17,217

$

-

$

17,217

The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass - Phase II

Simpsonville, KY

Oct-21

3.61

%

8,752

-

8,752

17

Property

Location

Non-

controlling

Interest %

Original

Maturity

Date

Optional

Extended

Maturity

Date

Interest

Rate

Balance

Balance

Fixed

Variable

Springs at Port Orange

Port Orange, FL

Dec-21

2.47

%

15,889

-

15,889

York Town Center (2)

York, PA

Feb-22

4.90

%

14,802

14,802

-

York Town Center - Pier 1 (2)

York, PA

Feb-22

2.86

%

572

-

572

Eastgate Mall Self Storage (2)

Cincinnati, OH

Dec-22

2.86

%

3,250

-

3,250

West County Center

Des Peres, MO

Dec-22

3.40

%

84,776

84,776

-

Friendly Shopping Center (2)

Greensboro, NC

Apr-23

3.48

%

44,926

44,926

-

Mid Rivers Mall Self Storage (2)

St. Peters, MO

Apr-23

2.87

%

2,969

-

2,969

The Shops at Friendly Center

Greensboro, NC

Apr-23

3.34

%

30,000

30,000

-

Ambassador Town Center

Lafayette, LA

Jun-23

3.22

%

27,510

(8)

27,510

-

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta (2)

Woodstock, GA

Nov-23

4.90

%

34,829

34,829

-

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta - Phase II (2)

Woodstock, GA

Nov-23

3.00

%

4,568

-

4,568

Parkdale Mall Self Storage (2)

Beaumont, TX

Jul-24

4.25

%

6,318

-

6,318

Coastal Grand (2)

Myrtle Beach, SC

Aug-24

4.09

%

52,572

52,572

-

Coastal Grand Outparcel (2)

Myrtle Beach, SC

Aug-24

4.09

%

2,537

2,537

-

Hamilton Place Self Storage (2)

Chattanooga, TN

Sep-24

2.85

%

3,601

-

3,601

Coastal Grand - Dick's Sporting Goods (2)

Myrtle Beach, SC

Nov-24

5.05

%

3,449

3,449

-

Hamilton Place Aloft Hotel

Chattanooga, TN

Nov-24

2.55

%

6,594

-

6,594

The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass (2)

Simpsonville, KY

Dec-24

4.05

%

34,033

34,033

-

Hammock Landing - Phase I

West Melbourne, FL

Feb-25

Feb-26

2.61

%

19,972

-

19,972

Hammock Landing - Phase II

West Melbourne, FL

Feb-25

Feb-26

2.61

%

7,158

-

7,158

The Pavilion at Port Orange

Port Orange, FL

Feb-25

Feb-26

2.61

%

26,449

-

26,449

Ambassador Town Center Infrastructure Improvements

Lafayette, LA

Mar-25

3.00

%

8,250

8,250

-

Oak Park Mall

Overland Park, KS

Oct-25

3.97

%

131,486

131,486

-

Fremaux Town Center (2)

Slidell, LA

Jun-26

3.70

%

41,575

41,575

-

CoolSprings Galleria (2)

Nashville, TN

May-28

4.84

%

74,012

74,012

-

The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso (2)

El Paso, TX

Oct-28

5.10

%

36,139

36,139

-

SUBTOTAL

744,205

(7)

620,896

123,309

Plus Other Debt:

Park Plaza (9)

Little Rock, AR

Apr-21

5.28

%

76,805

76,805

-

Asheville Mall (9)

Asheville, NC

Sep-21

5.80

%

62,121

62,121

-

SUBTOTAL

138,926

138,926

-

Less Noncontrolling Interests'

Share Of Consolidated Debt:

Hamilton Crossing & Expansion (2)

Chattanooga, TN

8

%

Apr-21

5.99

%

(650

)

(650

)

-

CBL Center

Chattanooga, TN

8

%

Jun-22

5.00

%

(1,278

)

(1,278

)

-

The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg (2)

Gettysburg, PA

50

%

Oct-25

4.80

%

(18,207

)

(18,207

)

-

Hamilton Place (2)

Chattanooga, TN

10

%

Jun-26

4.36

%

(9,787

)

(9,787

)

-

(29,922

)

(7)

(29,922

)

-

Company's Share Of Consolidated, Unconsolidated and Other Debt

$

4,383,049

(7)

$

3,077,453

$

1,305,596

Weighted-average interest rate

6.11

%

5.04

%

8.62

%

Total Debt of Unconsolidated Affiliates:

The Shoppes at Eagle Point

Cookeville, TN

Oct-21

Oct-22

2.86

%

$

34,435

$

-

$

34,435

18

Property

Location

Non-

controlling

Interest %

Original

Maturity

Date

Optional

Extended

Maturity

Date

Interest

Rate

Balance

Balance

Fixed

Variable

The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass - Phase II

Simpsonville, KY

Oct-21

3.61

%

8,752

-

8,752

Springs at Port Orange

Port Orange, FL

Dec-21

2.47

%

36,527

-

36,527

York Town Center (2)

York, PA

Feb-22

4.90

%

29,605

29,605

-

York Town Center - Pier 1 (2)

York, PA

Feb-22

2.86

%

1,143

-

1,143

Eastgate Mall Self Storage (2)

Cincinnati, OH

Dec-22

2.86

%

6,500

-

6,500

West County Center

Des Peres, MO

Dec-22

3.40

%

169,552

169,552

-

Friendly Shopping Center (2)

Greensboro, NC

Apr-23

3.48

%

89,853

89,853

-

Mid Rivers Mall Self Storage (2)

St. Peters, MO

Apr-23

2.87

%

5,939

-

5,939

The Shops at Friendly Center

Greensboro, NC

Apr-23

3.34

%

60,000

60,000

-

Ambassador Town Center

Lafayette, LA

Jun-23

3.22

%

42,323

(8)

42,323

-

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta (2)

Woodstock, GA

Nov-23

4.90

%

69,657

69,657

-

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta - Phase II (2)

Woodstock, GA

Nov-23

3.00

%

4,568

-

4,568

Parkdale Mall Self Storage (2)

Beaumont, TX

Jul-24

4.25

%

6,318

-

6,318

Coastal Grand (2)

Myrtle Beach, SC

Aug-24

4.09

%

105,143

105,143

-

Coastal Grand Outparcel (2)

Myrtle Beach, SC

Aug-24

4.09

%

5,074

5,074

-

Hamilton Place Self Storage (2)

Chattanooga, TN

Sep-24

2.85

%

6,668

-

6,668

Coastal Grand - Dick's Sporting Goods (2)

Myrtle Beach, SC

Nov-24

5.05

%

6,898

6,898

-

Hamilton Place Aloft Hotel

Chattanooga, TN

Nov-24

2.55

%

13,188

-

13,188

The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass (2)

Simpsonville, KY

Dec-24

4.05

%

68,066

68,066

-

Hammock Landing - Phase I

West Melbourne, FL

Feb-25

Feb-26

2.61

%

39,944

-

39,944

Hammock Landing - Phase II

West Melbourne, FL

Feb-25

Feb-26

2.61

%

14,316

-

14,316

The Pavilion at Port Orange

Port Orange, FL

Feb-25

Feb-26

2.61

%

52,898

-

52,898

Ambassador Town Center Infrastructure Improvements

Lafayette, LA

Mar-25

3.00

%

8,250

8,250

-

Oak Park Mall

Overland Park, KS

Oct-25

3.97

%

262,971

262,971

-

Fremaux Town Center (2)

Slidell, LA

Jun-26

3.70

%

63,962

63,962

-

CoolSprings Galleria (2)

Nashville, TN

May-28

4.84

%

148,024

148,024

-

The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso (2)

El Paso, TX

Oct-28

5.10

%

72,277

72,277

-

$

1,432,851

$

1,201,655

$

231,196

Weighted-average interest rate

3.84

%

4.05

%

2.74

%

(1)

The loan is in default. The Company is in discussion with the lender.

(2)

The filing of voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas beginning on November 1, 2020 constituted an event of default with respect to the loan.

(3)

The Company is in discussions with the lenders.

(4)

The Company is in discussions with the lender regarding the ability to exercise the extension option as a result of the Company filing for bankruptcy.

(5)

The administrative agent informed the Company that interest will accrue on all outstanding obligations at the post-default rate, which is equal to the rate that otherwise would be in effect plus 5.0%. The post-default interest rate at March 31, 2021 was 9.50%. In accordance with ASC 852, Reorganizations, which limits the recognition of interest expense during a bankruptcy proceeding to only amounts that will be paid during the bankruptcy proceeding or that are probable of becoming allowed claims, interest has not been accrued on the secured credit facility subsequent to the filing of voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas beginning on November 1, 2020.The outstanding amount of the secured credit facility is included in liabilities subject to compromise in the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2021.

(6)

In accordance with ASC 852, which limits the recognition of interest expense during a bankruptcy proceeding to only amounts that will be paid during the bankruptcy proceeding or that are probable of becoming allowed claims, interest has not been accrued on the senior unsecured notes subsequent to the filing of voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas beginning on November 1, 2020. The outstanding amount of the senior unsecured notes is included in liabilities subject to compromise in the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2021.

(7)

See page 12 for unamortized deferred financing costs.

(8)

The joint venture has an interest rate swap on a notional amount of $42,323, amortizing to $38,866 over the term of the swap, related to Ambassador Town Center to effectively fix the interest rate on that variable-rate loan. Therefore, this amount is currently reflected as having a fixed rate.

(9)

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company deconsolidated the property due to a loss of control when the property was placed into receivership in connection with the foreclosure process.

19

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

As ofMarch 31, 2021

Schedule of Maturities of Mortgage and Other Indebtedness

(Dollars in thousands)

Based on Maturity Dates As Though All Extension Options Available Have Been Exercised:

Year

Consolidated

Debt (1)

CBL's Share of

Unconsolidated

Affiliates' Debt

Other Debt (2)

Noncontrolling

Interests' Share

of Consolidated

Debt

CBL's Share of

Consolidated, Unconsolidated and Other

Debt

% of Total

Weighted

Average

Interest

Rate

2019 (3)

$

61,647

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

61,647

1.41

%

5.41

%

2021

362,970

24,641

138,926

(650

)

525,887

12.00

%

5.35

%

2022

375,269

120,617

-

(1,278

)

494,608

11.28

%

4.55

%

2023

1,564,676

144,802

-

-

1,709,478

39.00

%

7.89

%

2024

345,568

109,104

-

-

454,672

10.37

%

4.45

%

2025

36,415

139,736

-

(18,207

)

157,944

3.61

%

4.02

%

2026

783,295

95,154

-

(9,787

)

868,662

19.82

%

5.39

%

2028

-

110,151

-

-

110,151

2.51

%

4.93

%

Face Amount of Debt

$

3,529,840

$

744,205

$

138,926

$

(29,922

)

$

4,383,049

100.00

%

6.11

%

Based on Original Maturity Dates:

Year

Consolidated

Debt (1)

CBL's Share of

Unconsolidated

Affiliates' Debt

Other Debt (2)

Noncontrolling

Interests' Share

of Consolidated

Debt

CBL's Share of

Consolidated, Unconsolidated and Other

Debt

% of Total

Weighted

Average

Interest

Rate

2019 (2)

$

61,647

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

61,647

1.41

%

5.41

%

2021

362,970

41,858

138,926

(650

)

543,104

12.39

%

5.27

%

2022

375,269

103,400

-

(1,278

)

477,391

10.89

%

4.61

%

2023

1,564,676

144,802

-

-

1,709,478

39.00

%

7.89

%

2024

345,568

109,104

-

-

454,672

10.37

%

4.45

%

2025

36,415

193,315

-

(18,207

)

211,523

4.83

%

3.66

%

2026

783,295

41,575

-

(9,787

)

815,083

18.60

%

5.57

%

2028

-

110,151

-

-

110,151

2.51

%

4.93

%

Face Amount of Debt

$

3,529,840

$

744,205

$

138,926

$

(29,922

)

$

4,383,049

100.00

%

6.11

%

(1)

Includes $2,489,676 included in liabilities subject to compromise in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2021, and as the expected maturity date is subject to the outcome of the Chapter 11 Cases, the original, legal maturity dates are reflected in this table.

(2)

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company deconsolidated Asheville Mall and Park Plaza due to a loss of control when the properties were placed into receivership in connection with the foreclosure process.

(3)

Represents a non-recourse loan that is in default.

20

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

As ofMarch 31, 2021

Mall Portfolio Statistics

Property

Location

Total

Center

SF (1)

Change in Sales Per Square

Foot for the Two

Months Ended 2/28/21 as compared to 2/29/20 (2)

Change in Sales Per Square

Foot for the Three

Months Ended 3/31/21 as compared to 3/31/19 (2)

Mall Occupancy

% of Total

Mall NOI

for the

Three Months Ended

2/28/21

(3)

3/31/21

(4)

3/31/21

3/31/20

3/31/21

(5)

Alamance Crossing

Burlington, NC

904,662

Arbor Place

Atlanta (Douglasville), GA

1,162,064

Brookfield Square

Brookfield, WI

883,691

CherryVale Mall

Rockford, IL

870,655

Coastal Grand

Myrtle Beach, SC

1,038,229

CoolSprings Galleria

Nashville, TN

1,166,284

Cross Creek Mall

Fayetteville, NC

792,054

Dakota Square Mall

Minot, ND

754,705

East Towne Mall

Madison, WI

801,252

Eastland Mall

Bloomington, IL

732,651

Fayette Mall

Lexington, KY

1,158,534

Friendly Center and The Shops at Friendly

Greensboro, NC

1,367,804

Frontier Mall

Cheyenne, WY

523,709

Governor's Square

Clarksville, TN

694,030

Hamilton Place

Chattanooga, TN

1,160,861

Hanes Mall

Winston-Salem, NC

1,435,164

Harford Mall

Bel Air, MD

503,774

Imperial Valley

El Centro, CA

762,735

Jefferson Mall

Louisville, KY

783,643

Kentucky Oaks Mall

Paducah, KY

774,764

Kirkwood Mall

Bismarck, ND

821,138

Laurel Park Place

Livonia, MI

491,215

Layton Hills Mall

Layton, UT

482,120

Mall del Norte

Laredo, TX

1,219,244

Mayfaire Town Center

Wilmington, NC

654,345

Meridian Mall

Lansing, MI

944,176

Mid Rivers Mall

St. Peters, MO

1,035,802

Monroeville Mall

Pittsburgh, PA

985,073

Northgate Mall

Chattanooga, TN

660,790

Northpark Mall

Joplin, MO

896,044

Northwoods Mall

North Charleston, SC

748,273

Oak Park Mall

Overland Park, KS

1,518,420

Old Hickory Mall

Jackson, TN

538,641

Parkdale Mall

Beaumont, TX

1,151,375

Parkway Place

Huntsville, AL

647,808

Pearland Town Center

Pearland, TX

711,791

Post Oak Mall

College Station, TX

788,189

Richland Mall

Waco, TX

693,448

South County Center

St. Louis, MO

1,028,627

Southaven Towne Center

Southaven, MS

607,529

Southpark Mall

Colonial Heights, VA

675,644

St. Clair Square

Fairview Heights, IL

1,067,610

Stroud Mall

Stroudsburg, PA

414,441

Sunrise Mall

Brownsville, TX

796,721

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

Woodstock, GA

405,146

The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso

El Paso, TX

433,046

The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg

Gettysburg, PA

249,937

The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

Simpsonville, KY

428,072

21

Property

Location

Total

Center

SF (1)

Change in Sales Per Square

Foot for the Two

Months Ended 2/28/21 as compared to 2/29/20 (2)

Change in Sales Per Square

Foot for the Three

Months Ended 3/31/21 as compared to 3/31/19 (2)

Mall Occupancy

% of Total

Mall NOI

for the

Three Months Ended

2/28/21

(3)

3/31/21

(4)

3/31/21

3/31/20

3/31/21

(5)

Turtle Creek Mall

Hattiesburg, MS

844,981

Valley View Mall

Roanoke, VA

863,447

Volusia Mall

Daytona Beach, FL

1,054,510

West County Center

Des Peres, MO

1,198,304

West Towne Mall

Madison, WI

829,718

WestGate Mall

Spartanburg, SC

950,781

Westmoreland Mall

Greensburg, PA

976,671

York Galleria

York, PA

756,707

Total Mall Portfolio

46,841,049

(3.0)%

12.5%

83.2

%

88.0

%

95.6

%

Excluded Malls (6)

Property

Location

Total

Center

SF (1)

Change in Sales Per Square

Foot for the Two

Months Ended 2/28/21 as compared to 2/29/20 (2)

Change in Sales Per Square

Foot for the Three

Months Ended 3/31/21 as compared to 3/31/19 (2)

Mall Occupancy

% of Total

Mall NOI

for the

Three Months Ended

2/28/21

3/31/21

3/31/21

3/31/20

3/31/21

(5)

Lender Malls:

Asheville Mall (7)

Asheville, NC

973,371

EastGate Mall

Cincinnati, OH

837,554

Greenbrier Mall

Chesapeake, VA

897,040

Park Plaza (7)

Little Rock, AR

543,037

The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo

Laredo, TX

359,213

Total Excluded Malls

3,610,215

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

4.4

%

(1)

Total Center Square Footage includes square footage of shops, owned and leased adjacent junior anchors and anchor locations and leased freestanding locations immediately adjacent to the center.

(2)

Represents same-center sales per square foot for mall tenants 10,000 square feet or less for stabilized malls.

(3)

Due to the temporary mall and store closures that occurred in 2020, the majority of CBL's tenants did not report sales for the full reporting period. As a result, we are presenting the two months ended February 28, 2021 compared to the two months ended February 29, 2020.

(4)

Due to the temporary mall and store closures that occurred in 2020, the majority of CBL's tenants did not report sales for the full reporting period. As a result, we are presenting the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019.

(5)

Based on total mall NOI of $90,900,803 for the malls listed in the table above for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Additionally, our consolidated unencumbered properties generated approximately 35.6% of total consolidated NOI of $80,259,772 (which excludes NOI related to dispositions or lender properties) for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

(6)

Excluded Malls represent Lender Malls, for which operational metrics are excluded, and are malls which we are working or intend to work with the lender on the terms of the loan secured by the related property, or after attempting a restructure, we have determined that the property no longer meets our criteria for long-term investment.

(7)

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company deconsolidated the property due to a loss of control when the property was placed into receivership in connection with the foreclosure process.

22

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

As ofMarch 31, 2021

New and Renewal Leasing Activity of Same Small Shop Space Less Than 10,000 Square Feet

Property Type

Square

Feet

Prior Gross

Rent PSF

New Initial

Gross Rent

PSF

% Change

Initial

New Average

Gross Rent

PSF (2)

% Change

Average

All Property Types (1)

609,765

$

30.44

$

24.08

(20.9

)%

$

24.64

(19.1

)%

Stabilized Malls

545,441

31.69

24.11

(23.9

)%

24.62

(22.3

)%

New leases

67,504

31.88

22.63

(29.0

)%

23.81

(25.3

)%

Renewal leases

477,937

31.66

24.32

(23.2

)%

24.73

(21.9

)%

Average Annual Base Rents Per Square Foot (3) By Property Type For Small Shop Space Less Than 10,000 Square Feet:

Total Leasing Activity:

Square

Feet

As of March 31,

Quarter:

2021

2020

Operating portfolio:

Same-center stabilized malls

$

30.99

$

31.90

New leases

144,197

Stabilized malls

30.99

31.91

Renewal leases

594,582

Associated centers

13.82

14.26

Development Portfolio:

Community centers

16.64

17.02

New leases

3,300

Office buildings

19.25

19.13

Total leased

742,079

(1)

Average gross rent does not incorporate allowable future increases for recoverable common area expenses.

(2)

Includes stabilized malls, associated centers, community centers and other.

(3)

Average annual base rents per square foot are based on contractual rents in effect as of March 31, 2021, including the impact of any rent concessions. Average base rents for associated centers, community centers and office buildings include all leased space, regardless of size.

23

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

As ofMarch 31, 2021

New and Renewal Leasing Activity of Same Small Shop Space Less Than 10,000 Square Feet

For the Three Months EndedMarch 31, 2021Based on Commencement Date

Number

of

Leases

Square

Feet

Term

(in

years)

Initial

Rent

PSF

Average

Rent

PSF

Expiring

Rent

PSF

Initial Rent

Spread

Average Rent

Spread

Commencement 2021:

New

38

125,563

6.93

$

29.78

$

31.84

$

31.66

$

(1.88

)

(5.9

)%

$

0.18

0.6

%

Renewal

259

893,260

2.06

25.36

25.52

31.22

(5.86

)

(18.8

)%

(5.70

)

(18.3

)%

Commencement 2021 Total

297

1,018,823

2.68

25.90

26.30

31.27

(5.37

)

(17.2

)%

(4.97

)

(15.9

)%

Commencement 2022:

New

1

2,617

9.67

42.36

44.40

42.37

(0.01

)

0.0

%

2.03

4.8

%

Renewal

58

188,773

2.57

38.08

38.36

42.41

(4.33

)

(10.2

)%

(4.05

)

(9.5

)%

Commencement 2022 Total

59

191,390

2.69

38.14

38.44

42.41

(4.27

)

(10.1

)%

(3.97

)

(9.4

)%

Total 2021/2022

356

1,210,213

2.74

$

27.84

$

28.22

$

33.03

$

(5.19

)

(15.7

)%

$

(4.81

)

(14.6

)%

24

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

As ofMarch 31, 2021

Top 25 Tenants Based On Percentage Of Total Annualized Revenues

Tenant

Number of

Stores

Square

Feet

Percentage

of Total

Revenues (1)

1

L Brands, Inc. (2)

117

691,349

4.38

%

2

Foot Locker, Inc.

104

495,173

3.56

%

3

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (3)

133

196,412

3.26

%

4

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

66

405,894

2.69

%

5

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (4)

25

1,462,150

2.33

%

6

Genesco Inc. (5)

97

189,373

1.84

%

7

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

43

917,934

1.66

%

8

Luxottica Group S.P.A. (6)

94

212,897

1.57

%

9

Finish Line, Inc.

39

206,776

1.51

%

10

The Gap, Inc.

49

568,426

1.39

%

11

The Buckle, Inc.

41

212,036

1.36

%

12

Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

9

467,190

1.26

%

13

JC Penney Company, Inc. (7)

46

5,548,339

1.20

%

14

Shoe Show, Inc.

38

479,199

1.14

%

15

Express Fashions

31

254,120

1.14

%

16

Hot Topic, Inc.

29

197,934

0.95

%

17

Abercrombie & Fitch, Co.

97

227,667

0.93

%

18

Barnes & Noble, Inc.

77

96,868

0.92

%

19

Claire's Stores, Inc.

17

521,273

0.91

%

20

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

24

248,947

0.82

%

21

The Children's Place, Inc.

38

166,768

0.82

%

22

Spencer Spirit Holdings, Inc.

50

113,277

0.75

%

23

Focus Brands (8)

71

49,898

0.74

%

24

Chick-fil-A, Inc.

18

520,475

0.69

%

25

The TJX Companies, Inc. (9)

34

56,114

0.69

%

1,387

14,506,489

38.51

%

(1)

Includes the Company's proportionate share of total revenues from unconsolidated affiliates based on the Company's ownership percentage in the respective joint venture and any other applicable terms.

(2)

L Brands, Inc. operates Bath & Body Works, PINK and Victoria's Secret.

(3)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates Kay Jewelers, Marks & Morgan, JB Robinson, Shaw's Jewelers, Osterman's Jewelers, LeRoy's Jewelers, Jared Jewelers, Belden Jewelers, Ultra Diamonds, Rogers Jewelers, Zales, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda.

(4)

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates Dick's Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, and Field & Stream.

(5)

Genesco Inc. operates Journey's, Underground by Journey's, Shi by Journey's, Johnston & Murphy, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, and Clubhouse.

(6)

Luxottica Group S.P.A. operates Lenscrafters, Pearle Vision and Sunglass Hut.

(7)

JC Penney Company, Inc. owns 28 of these stores.

(8)

Focus Brands operates certain Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon, Moe's Southwest Grill and Planet Smoothie locations.

(9)

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post. In Europe, they operate T.K. Maxx, HomeSense. In Canada, they operate Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls.

25

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Capital Expenditures

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

Tenant allowances (1)

$

877

$

7,223

Deferred maintenance: (2)

Parking lot and parking lot lighting

-

254

Roof repairs and replacements

-

151

Other capital expenditures

459

3,090

Total deferred maintenance expenditures

459

3,495

Total capital expenditures

$

1,336

$

10,718

(1)

Tenant allowances, sometimes made to third-generation tenants, are recovered through minimum rents from the tenants over the term of the lease.

(2)

The capital expenditures incurred for maintenance such as parking lot repairs, parking lot lighting and roofs are classified as deferred maintenance expenditures. These expenditures are billed to tenants as common area maintenance expense and the majority is recovered over a five to fifteen-year period.

Deferred Leasing Costs Capitalized

(In thousands)

2021

2020

Quarter ended:

March 31,

$

412

$

773

June 30,

157

September 30,

513

December 31,

455

$

412

$

1,898

26

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

As ofMarch 31, 2021

Properties Under Development at March 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

CBL's Share of

Property

Location

CBL

Ownership

Interest

Total

Project

Square Feet

Total

Cost (1)

Cost to

Date (2)

2021

Cost

Expected

Opening

Date

Initial

Unleveraged

Yield

Outparcel Developments:

Hamilton Place - Aloft Hotel (3)(4)

Chattanooga, TN

50%

89,674

$

12,000

$

10,173

$

1,347

Q2 '21

9.2%

Pearland Town Center - HCA Offices

Pearland, TX

100%

48,416

14,186

7,947

525

Q2 '21

11.8%

138,090

26,186

18,120

1,872

Redevelopments:

Cross Creek Sears Redevelopment - Longhorn's, Rooms To Go (5)

Fayetteville, NC

100%

13,494

5,252

2,259

1,035

Q3 '21

5.3%

Total Properties Under

Development

151,584

$

31,438

$

20,379

$

2,907

(1)

Total Cost is presented net of reimbursements to be received.

(2)

Cost to Date does not reflect reimbursements until they are received.

(3)

Yield is based on expected yield upon stabilization.

(4)

Total cost includes a non-cash allocated value for the Company's land contribution and amounts funded by a construction loan.

(5)

The return reflected represents a pro forma incremental return as Total Cost excludes the cost related to the acquisition of the Sears (Cross Creek Mall) building.

27

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

As ofMarch 31, 2021

CBL Core Portfolio Exposure to Sears and Closed Bon-Ton Locations and Redevelopment Plans

Property

Location

Sears Redevelopment Plans

BonTon Redevelopment Plans

Alamance Crossing

Burlington, NC

Arbor Place

Atlanta (Douglasville), GA

Sears sold to third party developer for redevelopment. Under negotiation with entertainment/fitness.

Brookfield Square

Brookfield, WI

Redeveloped in 2019 with Movie Tavern, Whirlyball, Outback Steakhouse, Uncle Julio's, convention center/hotel.

Owned by third party. Interest from office user/ entertainment.

CherryVale Mall

Rockford, IL

Redeveloped with Tilt in 2020.

Actively leasing.

Coastal Grand

Myrtle Beach, SC

Owned by Sears.

CoolSprings Galleria

Nashville, TN

Redeveloped in 2015.

Cross Creek Mall

Fayetteville, NC

Pad sale to Rooms To Go completed, construction underway. Ground lease to Longhorn. Est. 2021 opening.

Dakota Square Mall

Minot, ND

OFS for sale to sporting goods user (relocation/expansion of existing store).

Ross Dress For Less Opened.

East Towne Mall

Madison, WI

Owned by Sears.

Owned by third party. Under negotiation with non-retail use.

Eastland Mall

Bloomington, IL

Actively leasing.

Under negotiation with educational user.

Fayette Mall

Lexington, KY

Redeveloped in 2016.

Friendly Center and The Shops at Friendly

Greensboro, NC

Owned by Sears. Whole Foods sub-leases 1/3 of the box. Sears still operating in remainder.

Frontier Mall

Cheyenne, WY

Owned by third party. Jax Outdoor Gear purchased location and opened November 2019.

Governor's Square

Clarksville, TN

50/50 joint venture property. Under negotiation/LOIs with tenants.

Hamilton Place

Chattanooga, TN

Redevelopment with Cheesecake Factory (Dec '19), Dick's Sporting Goods and Dave & Busters (March '20). Malone's (opening TBD). Under Construction with Aloft hotel (opening 2021).

Hanes Mall

Winston-Salem, NC

Owned by third party. Novant Health, Inc. purchased Sears and Sear TBA for future medical office.

Harford Mall

Bel Air, MD

Sale third party developer. OFS for future redevelopment into grocer.

Imperial Valley Mall

El Centro, CA

Owned by Seritage. Interest from educational user.

Jefferson Mall

Louisville, KY

Purchased in Jan 2017 sale-leaseback for future redevelopment. Interest from sporting goods.

Kentucky Oaks Mall

Paducah, KY

Owned by Seritage. Redeveloped with Burlington and Ross Dress for Less.

50/50 joint venture asset. HomeGoods and Five Below opened November 2019.

Kirkwood Mall

Bismarck, ND

Leases executed with restaurants. Construction expected to commence in 2021.

Laurel Park Place

Livonia, MI

Dunham's Sports opened November 2019.

Layton Hills Mall

Layton, UT

Mall del Norte

Laredo, TX

Owned by Sears.

Mayfaire Town Center

Wilmington, NC

Meridian Mall

Lansing, MI

High Caliber Karts opened fall 2019. Actively leasing Women's store - interest from grocery user.

Mid Rivers Mall

St. Peters, MO

Owned by Sears.

28

Property

Location

Sears Redevelopment Plans

BonTon Redevelopment Plans

Monroeville Mall

Pittsburgh, PA

Northgate Mall

Chattanooga, TN

Building purchased by third party for non-retail development.

Northpark Mall

Joplin, MO

Building owned by Sears.

Northwoods Mall

North Charleston, SC

Owned by Seritage. Redeveloped with Burlington.

Oak Park Mall

Overland Park, KS

Old Hickory Mall

Jackson, TN

Actively leasing.

Parkdale Mall

Beaumont, TX

Owned by Sears.

Parkway Place

Huntsville, AL

Pearland Town Center

Pearland, TX

Post Oak Mall

College Station, TX

Sears sold to third party developer. Conn's opened. Fitness under negotiation.

Richland Mall

Waco, TX

Dillard's opened Q2 '20.

South County Center

St. Louis, MO

Sears still paying rent under ground lease.

Southaven Towne Center

Southaven, MS

Southpark Mall

Colonial Heights, VA

Under negotiation with supply store.

St. Clair Square

Fairview Heights, IL

Building owned by Sears.

Stroud Mall

Stroudsburg, PA

EFO Furniture Outlet Opened February 2020.

Shoprite opened October 2019.

Sunrise Mall

Brownsville, TX

Sears sold to third party developer. TruFit opened. Executed lease with entertainment user.

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

Woodstock, GA

The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso

El Paso, TX

The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg

Gettysburg, PA

The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo

Laredo, TX

The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

Simpsonville, KY

Turtle Creek Mall

Hattiesburg, MS

Owned by Sears.

Valley View Mall

Roanoke, VA

Owned by Sears. Under negotiation with sporting goods/entertainment.

Volusia Mall

Daytona Beach, FL

Sears sold to third party developer for future redevelopment.

West County Center

Des Peres, MO

West Towne Mall

Madison, WI

Owned by Seritage. Redeveloped with Dave & Busters and Total Wine. Hobby Lobby under construction - opening 2021.

Von Maur opening 2022.

WestGate Mall

Spartanburg, SC

Sears sold to third party developer for redevelopment. Non-retail under negotiation.

Westmoreland Mall

Greensburg, PA

Building owned by Sears. Potential for non-retail.

Stadium Casino opened November 2020.

York Galleria

York, PA

Hollywood Casino under construction. Est. summer 2021 opening.

Owned by third party. Under contract for sale to non-retail use.

29

