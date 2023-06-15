Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBL   US1248308785

CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.

(CBL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-15 pm EDT
23.50 USD   +1.60%
04:19pCBL Properties Announces Addition of Crunch Fitness and Three New Restaurants at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, Tennessee
BU
09:09aCbl & Associates Properties Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:04aCBL Properties Welcomes Highly Regarded REIT Professional Michael A. Torres to Its Board of Directors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CBL Properties Announces Addition of Crunch Fitness and Three New Restaurants at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, Tennessee

06/15/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced exciting additions to the Hamilton Place complex in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Crunch Fitness will occupy approximately 35,000 square feet on the upper level of the former Sears next to Dave & Busters. In addition, Texas Roadhouse and two popular local restaurants, Taco Mamacita and Community Pie will open on the Hamilton Place campus in the coming year.

“I am thrilled to announce the addition of Crunch Fitness and three new dining options to the Hamilton Place campus,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “Since CBL purchased the former Sears building in 2017, we have introduced a variety of market-exclusive tenants to Chattanooga including Dave & Busters, The Cheesecake Factory, and an Aloft by Marriott Hotel. The addition of Crunch Fitness and these restaurants further diversifies the uses available at Hamilton Place and supports our strategy of redefining our malls through the combination of in-demand retail, restaurants, and non-retail uses.”

Featuring more than one million dollars of new equipment, Crunch Fitness will offer members a variety of cardio equipment, weights, a HIIT zone with 75 feet of turf area, a group exercise room, spin studio, infrared saunas, and a rest and relaxation room with tanning and hydro-massage loungers. This location will also offer Kids Crunch, a childcare area with secure check-in, Playsoft playground, mini movie theater, arts and crafts, staffed by trained childcare staff. Construction on Crunch Fitness is set to begin in August and a planned opening later this year.

Lebovitz added, “The Hamilton Place campus has experienced tremendous growth and tenant demand over the last several years, celebrating several high-profile grand openings, including most recently Nordstrom Rack at The Terrace and the addition of new specialty stores such as Tradehome Shoes, Rose & Remington, and many others as well as J. Crew Factory opening in fall 2023.”

Work is currently underway on Community Pie, which will open in July at the former Old Chicago location, as well as Taco Mamacita in the former Sticky Fingers location, which will open in 2024. Construction on Texas Roadhouse is set to begin later this month with a planned opening date in 2024.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 94 properties totaling 58.5 million square feet across 22 states, including 56 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

CBL_Prop


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.
04:19pCBL Properties Announces Addition of Crunch Fitness and Three New Restaurants at Hamilt..
BU
09:09aCbl & Associates Properties Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD..
AQ
09:04aCBL Properties Welcomes Highly Regarded REIT Professional Michael A. Torres to Its Boar..
BU
05/31CBL Properties Welcomes Benjamin Staples to CBL as Senior Vice President – People..
BU
05/31CBL Properties Appoints Benjamin Staples as Senior Vice President, People & Culture
CI
05/11CBL & Associates Properties Names Katie Reinsmidt Chief Operating Officer
MT
05/11Cbl & Associates Properties Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD..
AQ
05/11CBL Properties Names Katie Reinsmidt COO and Announces Other Key Executive Promotions
BU
05/11CBL Properties Announces Executive Promotions
CI
05/10Cbl & Associates Properties Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 558 M - -
Net income 2023 -64,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 742 M 742 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 434
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 23,13 $
Average target price 36,00 $
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
Managers and Directors
Stephen D. Lebovitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. Lebovitz President
Benjamin W. Jaenicke Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer& Executive VP
David J. Contis Non-Executive Chairman
Karen Walker Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC.0.22%742
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.55%41 188
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-16.30%21 094
W. P. CAREY INC.-10.53%14 956
SEGRO PLC-1.07%11 595
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-3.43%9 790
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer