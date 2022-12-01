CBL Properties Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that it has achieved Great Place to Work Certification™. This prestigious designation is based on the results of a recently conducted survey of CBL’s current employees regarding their experience working at CBL. An overwhelming 89% of employees said CBL is a great place to work – 32 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experiences,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work®. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that CBL Properties is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“The CBL team has enthusiastically endorsed all the efforts we undertake to create and perpetuate a great culture, so we are thrilled to become Great Place to Work Certified™,” said Stephen D. Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “The camaraderie, sense of belonging, respect, and appreciation for one another and our collective dedication to hard work while meaningfully contributing to the communities we serve is clearly reflected in this recognition.”

According to Great Place to Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified™.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 94 properties totaling 58.5 million square feet across 22 states, including 56 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

CBL_Corp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005725/en/