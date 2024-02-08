CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, a 6.7% increase from the previous quarterly dividend rate. The dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.60 per common share, is payable on March 29, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024.

“We are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to returning value to shareholders by announcing a 6.7% increase in the regular cash distribution, which builds on the 50% dividend increase in 2023,” commented Stephen D. Lebovitz, CBL’s Chief Executive Officer. “Strong operating performance in 2023 continued to generate substantial free cash flow, enabling the Company to build on our strong cash position.”

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 94 properties totaling 58.5 million square feet across 22 states, including 56 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

Information included herein contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

CBL_Corp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208010613/en/