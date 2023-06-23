Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

Discontinuation of the Services from the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

CBL International Limited (the "Company") is furnishing this current report on Form 6-K to report the dismissal of Wei, Wei & Co., LLP ("WWC") effective June 23, 2023. The dismissal of WWC has been considered by the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company. Both the Audit Committee and the Board approved the dismissal.

WWC's reports on the Company's financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles. Furthermore, during the Company's two most recent fiscal years and through June 23, 2023, there have been no disagreements with WWC on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to WWC's satisfaction, would have caused WWC to make reference to the subject matter of any such disagreements in connection with its reports on the Company's financial statements for such periods.

For the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and through June 23, 2023, there were no "reportable events" as that term is described in Item 16F(a)(1)(v) of the Form 20-F.

The Company provided WWC with a copy of the above disclosure and requested that WWC furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether or not it agrees with the above statement. A copy of WWC's letter is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Form 6-K.

Appointment of New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The Company has appointed Moore Stephens as successor auditor of the Company effective June 23, 2023 to audit the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The appointment of Moore Stephens has been considered and approved by both the Audit Committee and the Board.

During the Company's two most recent fiscal years and through June 23, 2023, neither the Company nor anyone acting on the Company's behalf consulted Moore Stephens with respect to any of the matters or reportable events set forth in Item 16F(a)(2)(i) and (ii) of the Form 20-F.

Financial Statements and Exhibits