Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  CBLT Inc.    CBLT   CA12507V1040

CBLT INC.

(CBLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CBLT Updates on Omni's Progress at Northshore Gold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2020) - As previously announced on August 19, 2020, CBLT Inc. (TSXV: CBLT) ("CBLT") closed the sale of its majority interest in the Northshore Gold Property Joint Venture (the "Property") to Omni Commerce Corp. ("Omni"). CBLT was paid $350,000 in cash and $1,100,000 in common shares of Omni, which shares are subject to a regulatory four month hold and a voluntary escrow agreement providing for staggered releases over the next year. The first release from escrow of 25% of CBLT's holdings will take place on or about December 20, 2020.

To the best of CBLT's knowledge it is one of Omni's largest shareholders, if not the largest shareholder, and will likely remain so even after Omni closes on its previously announced financing.

CBLT has been advised by Omni that Omni's listing application to the Canadian Securities Exchange is proceeding in the normal course.

On September 21, 2020 Omni disclosed the results of a successful grab sample program at the Property. A link to Omni's press release is here https://bit.ly/3iVJG0E , which includes a complete table of results and a map showing from where the samples were taken. It appears samples were taken from the Afric Gold Deposit as well as from other locations on the Property. Despite the strong results, readers are cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the totality of the Property.

"We are pleased with the progress Omni's team is making," said Peter M. Clausi, CBLT's CEO. "Omni's efforts make CBLT more valuable. Our large equity position in Omni gives us passive ongoing exposure to gold and to Omni's development successes like Monday's press release. It also allows us to continue our business plan to create shareholder value by continuing with strategic M&A activity, as with Northshore Gold, and by developing our Canadian mining assets."

CONTACT INFORMATION
Peter M. Clausi
CEO and Director
1 416 890 1232
pclausi@cbltinc.com
@ClausiPeter

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to CBLT and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "should", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, CBLT will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, CBLT assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: closing on the Agreement as described above in a timely manner; SARS-CoV-2; reliance on key personnel; shareholder and regulatory approvals; First Nations; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; effect of market interest on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS-CoV-2 creates risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64513


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CBLT INC.
05:55pCBLT Updates on Omni's Progress at Northshore Gold
NE
09/02CBLT Inc. Provides Exploration and Corporate Updates
NE
08/20CBLT : Omni acquires majority ownership in northshore gold property and provides..
AQ
08/19CBLT Closes on Sale of Northshore Gold
NE
08/12CBLT Announces Closing of Debt Conversion and Update on Northshore
NE
06/29CBLT : Provides details of debt conversion
AQ
06/25CBLT Provides Update on Sale of Northshore Gold
NE
06/23CBLT Provides Details of Debt Conversion
NE
06/16Northshore Gold Title Consolidated 100%
NE
06/01CBLT Sells Northshore Gold for Cash and Equity
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -2,12 M -1,58 M -1,58 M
Net cash 2019 0,40 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,64x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,90 M 2,17 M 2,16 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart CBLT INC.
Duration : Period :
CBLT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peter M. Clausi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Stringer Independent Director
Tom E. McCandless Independent Director
Jessica Daniel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBLT INC.166.67%2
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-20.13%38 612
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION6.85%35 090
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.19.51%22 771
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-11.08%11 924
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.72%9 221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group