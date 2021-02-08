Log in
CBLT INC.

(CBLT)
Softrock Minerals Ltd. Announces Sale of Shatford Lake to CBLT Inc.

02/08/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - The Board of Directors of Softrock Minerals (TSXV: SFT) (Softrock) are pleased to announce the sale of 100% of its Shatford Lake asset to CBLT Inc (TSXV: CBLT) whose Management believes Shatford Lake to be highly prospective for lithium.

Pursuant to the Agreement CBLT will make a one-time payment of $25,000 (twenty-five thousand dollars) to Softrock. CBLT will also grant a Net Smelter Return Royalty of 2%, one-half of which can be re-purchased at any time for $1,000,000 (one million dollars). Closing will take place as soon as possible.

We are delighted to have the Shatford Lake property in the hands of an active and experienced battery mineral mining company such as CBLT.

Softrock is also in discussions regarding the sale of its Dagny Lake cobalt property in Ontario.

WE Seek Safe Harbour

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Softrock Minerals Ltd.
Stuart McDowall, President and CFO
At 403 807-9965-30-
email at mcdowall.sb@gmail.com or softrockminerals@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this issue

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73973


© Newsfilecorp 2021
