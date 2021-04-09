CBM Bancorp : Annual Report 2020

To the Shareholders of CBM Bancorp, Inc.:
We are pleased to provide the Annual Report to Shareholders of CBM Bancorp, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiary Chesapeake Bank of Maryland for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on daily life was unique and remarkable and is expected to continue during much of 2021. Safety protocols, lockdowns, and government measures to shore up the economy have touched every aspect of life as well as the way we conduct business.
We are proud of our response to the pandemic and the measures we implemented to keep our employees and customers safe. We assisted many customers in securing Payment Protection Program (PPP) loans, and in certain instances we modified loan terms to provide borrowers temporary payment relief. The way we approached this moment in history says a lot about our Company, our culture, and our team. We are grateful to our employees for their dedication, flexibility, and resilience.
Our results in 2020 reflect the strength of our operating model and balance sheet. The Company ended the 2020 fiscal year with total assets of $234,800,000 representing an increase of 6% from the previous year. While our asset quality metrics remain solid, at December 31, 2020 the Company's net loans totaled $148,600,000 representing a decrease of 6% from the previous year. We are pleased to report that the Company recorded consolidated net income for the fiscal year of $943,000, representing a 4% increase from the previous year. In addition, we gladly report that through March of 2021 we have repurchased and retired a total of 705,000 shares of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock.
While the continuing low interest rate environment remains challenging, we will continue to strive for greater success in 2021 and beyond. Our risk management practices are sound and our regulatory capital ratios continue to exceed industry standards. Our liquidity balances are substantial, your Company is well positioned to participate in future opportunities.
Due to the continued health and travel concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic, as well as our limited meeting space we request that you vote your proxy prior to our annual meeting scheduled for May 12, 2021.
On behalf of the Board of Directors and our employees, thank you for your support during the year and your ongoing trust.
Sincerely,
|
William J. Bocek, Jr.
|
Joseph M. Solomon
|
Chairman of the Board
|
President
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
____________________
FORM 10-K
(Mark One)
-
X ] ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
Or
|
[ ] TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
|
For the transition period from
|
to
|
.
|
|
|
001-38680
|
|
|
(Commission File No.)
CBM BANCORP, INC.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
|
Maryland
|
83-1095537
|
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization)
|
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
|
2001 East Joppa Road, Baltimore, Maryland
|
21234
|
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
|
(Zip Code)
|
410-665-7600
|
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
Title of each class
|
Name of exchange on which registered
|
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. YES [ ] NO [X]
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. YES [ ] NO [X]
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. YES [X] NO [ ]
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). YES [X] NO [ ]
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
|
Large accelerated filer
|
|
Accelerated filer
|
|
Non-accelerated filer
|
|
Smaller reporting company
|
|
|
|
Emerging growth company
|
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued is audit report.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). YES [ ] NO [X ]
The aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting common equity held by non-affiliates, computed by reference to the closing price of the common stock of $12.30 as of June 30, 2020 was $46,724,723.
As of March 23, 2021, the number of shares of common stock outstanding was 3,527,033.
Documents Incorporated by Reference:
Proxy Statement for the Registrant's Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Part III)
|
|
INDEX
|
|
|
Part I
|
Page
|
|
|
Item 1.
|
Business
|
1
|
Item 1A.
|
Risk Factors
|
31
|
Item 1B.
|
Unresolved Staff Comments
|
31
|
Item 2.
|
Properties
|
31
|
Item 3.
|
Legal Proceedings
|
31
|
Item 4.
|
Mine Safety Disclosures
|
31
|
|
Part II
|
|
Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities
|
32
|
Item 6.
|
Selected Financial Data
|
34
|
Item 7.
|
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
|
35
|
Item 7A.
|
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
|
47
|
Item 8.
|
Financial Statements and Supplementary Data
|
47
|
Item 9.
|
Changes In and Disagreements With Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure
|
48
|
Item 9A.
|
Controls and Procedures
|
48
|
Item 9B.
|
Other Information
|
48
|
|
Part III
|
|
Item 10.
|
Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance
|
49
|
Item 11.
|
Executive Compensation
|
49
|
Item 12.
|
Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters
|
49
|
Item 13.
|
Certain Relationships and Related Transactions and Director Independence
|
49
|
Item 14.
|
Principal Accounting Fees and Services
|
49
|
|
Part IV
|
|
Item 15.
|
Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules
|
50
|
Item 16.
|
Form 10-K Summary
|
51
|
Signatures
|
52
Disclaimer
CBM Bancorp Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 15:24:03 UTC.