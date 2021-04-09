CBM Bancorp : Annual Report 2020

To the Shareholders of CBM Bancorp, Inc.:

We are pleased to provide the Annual Report to Shareholders of CBM Bancorp, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiary Chesapeake Bank of Maryland for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on daily life was unique and remarkable and is expected to continue during much of 2021. Safety protocols, lockdowns, and government measures to shore up the economy have touched every aspect of life as well as the way we conduct business.

We are proud of our response to the pandemic and the measures we implemented to keep our employees and customers safe. We assisted many customers in securing Payment Protection Program (PPP) loans, and in certain instances we modified loan terms to provide borrowers temporary payment relief. The way we approached this moment in history says a lot about our Company, our culture, and our team. We are grateful to our employees for their dedication, flexibility, and resilience.

Our results in 2020 reflect the strength of our operating model and balance sheet. The Company ended the 2020 fiscal year with total assets of $234,800,000 representing an increase of 6% from the previous year. While our asset quality metrics remain solid, at December 31, 2020 the Company's net loans totaled $148,600,000 representing a decrease of 6% from the previous year. We are pleased to report that the Company recorded consolidated net income for the fiscal year of $943,000, representing a 4% increase from the previous year. In addition, we gladly report that through March of 2021 we have repurchased and retired a total of 705,000 shares of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock.

While the continuing low interest rate environment remains challenging, we will continue to strive for greater success in 2021 and beyond. Our risk management practices are sound and our regulatory capital ratios continue to exceed industry standards. Our liquidity balances are substantial, your Company is well positioned to participate in future opportunities.

Due to the continued health and travel concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic, as well as our limited meeting space we request that you vote your proxy prior to our annual meeting scheduled for May 12, 2021.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and our employees, thank you for your support during the year and your ongoing trust.

Sincerely,