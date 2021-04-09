CBM Bancorp : Notice and Proxy Statement 04/09/2021 | 11:27am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields April 9, 2021 Dear Fellow Stockholders: The 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of CBM Bancorp, Inc. will be held at the Main Office of Chesapeake Bank of Maryland, 2001 East Joppa Road, Baltimore, Maryland, on May 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time. The attached Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement describe the formal business to be transacted at the Annual Meeting. The enclosed Notice of the Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement describe the formal business to be transacted. Also enclosed for your review is our 2020 Annual Report to Stockholders, which contains detailed information concerning the activities and operating performance of the Company. It is particularly important that you be represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting regardless of the number of shares you own. The Company will expect any stockholder in attendance at the Annual Meeting to observe applicable health and safety guidance and requirements with respect to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including social distancing and the wearing of masks. Due to the continued health concerns associated with COVID-19 and our limited meeting space, you may determine that it is not advisable for you to attend the Annual Meeting. In that case, you are strongly encouraged to return a completed proxy in the form distributed along with the enclosed Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement. If you expect to attend the Annual Meeting in person, please call Joseph Solomon by 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 11, 2021, to advise us of your plans so that the Company can be adequately prepared to comply with applicable health and safety guidance and requirements. PLEASE VOTE YOUR PROXY BEFORE THE ANNUAL MEETING. PLEASE SIGN AND DATE THE ENCLOSED PROXY CARD AND RETURN IT IN THE ACCOMPANYING POSTAGE-PAID RETURN ENVELOPE AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE. ALTERNATIVELY, YOU CAN VOTE ONLINE AT WWW.VOTEPROXY.COM, OR VOTE BY CALLING 1-800-776-9437. THIS WILL ASSURE THAT YOUR VOTE IS COUNTED. Your support of and interest in our Company are sincerely appreciated. Sincerely, William J. Bocek, Jr. Joseph M. Solomon Chairman President CBM BANCORP, INC. 2001 EAST JOPPA ROAD BALTIMORE, MARYLAND 21234 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 12, 2021 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Annual Meeting of Stockholders of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") will be held at the Main Office of Chesapeake Bank of Maryland, 2001 East Joppa Road, Baltimore, Maryland, on May 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time, for the following purposes: To elect three directors, each to serve a three-year term; To ratify the appointment of Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments thereof. Action may be taken on the foregoing proposals at the Annual Meeting on the date specified above, or on any date or dates to which, by original or later adjournment, the Annual Meeting may be adjourned. Pursuant to the Company's Bylaws, the Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on March 31, 2021, as the record date for determination of the stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournments thereof. Attendees will be strongly encouraged to observe applicable public health and safety guidance and requirements with respect to COVID-19, including wearing masks and socially distancing. YOU ARE REQUESTED TO SIGN, DATE AND RETURN THE ENCLOSED PROXY IN THE ENCLOSED POSTAGE-PAID ENVELOPE. ALTERNATIVELY, YOU CAN VOTE ONLINE OR BY TELEPHONE. YOU SHOULD HAVE THE PROXY CARD AVAILABLE IF USING THE INTERNET OR TELEPHONE VOTING METHODS AS IT CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR LOGGING INTO THE VOTING SYSTEMS AND COMPLETING YOUR PROXY. YOU MAY REVOKE YOUR PROXY BY FILING WITH THE CORPORATE SECRETARY OF THE COMPANY A WRITTEN REVOCATION OR A DULY EXECUTED PROXY BEARING A LATER DATE. HOWEVER, IF YOU ARE A STOCKHOLDER WHOSE SHARES ARE NOT REGISTERED IN YOUR OWN NAME, YOU WILL NEED ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTATION FROM YOUR BROKER TO VOTE IN PERSON AT THE ANNUAL MEETING. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Philip E. Logan Corporate Secretary Baltimore, Maryland April 9, 2021 Important Notice Regarding Internet Availability of Proxy Materials For the Stockholder Meeting to be Held on May 12, 2021 This Notice of Annual Meeting, the Proxy Statement and Proxy Card, and the Annual Report to Stockholders are available at http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/22345 PROXY STATEMENT OF CBM BANCORP, INC. 2001 EAST JOPPA ROAD BALTIMORE, MARYLAND ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS May 12, 2021 GENERAL This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") to be used at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at the Main Office of Chesapeake Bank of Maryland (the "Bank"), 2001 East Joppa Road, Baltimore, Maryland, on May 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time (the "Annual Meeting"). The accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting and this Proxy Statement are being first mailed to stockholders on or about April 9, 2021. At the Annual Meeting, stockholders will consider and vote upon the election of three directors of the Company, each to serve a three-year term, and the ratification of the appointment of Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. Other attendees will be strongly encouraged to observe applicable public health guidance and requirements with respect to COVID-19, including wearing masks and socially distancing. VOTING AND PROXY PROCEDURES Who Can Vote at the Annual Meeting You are only entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting if our records show that you held shares of our Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), as of the close of business on March 31, 2021 (the "Record Date"). If your shares are held by a broker or other intermediary, you can only vote your shares at the Annual Meeting if you have a properly executed proxy from the record holder of your shares (or their designee). As of the Record Date, a total of 3,527,033 shares of Common Stock were outstanding. Except as otherwise noted below, each share of Common Stock has one vote on each matter presented. The presence, in person or by proxy, of at least one-third of the total number of shares of Common Stock outstanding and entitled to vote will be necessary to constitute a quorum at the Annual Meeting. Voting by Proxy The Board of Directors is sending you this Proxy Statement for the purpose of requesting that you allow your shares of Common Stock to be represented at the Annual Meeting by the persons named in the enclosed proxy card. As shown on your proxy card, you may also vote your shares by Internet or telephone voting. All shares of Common Stock represented at the Annual Meeting by properly executed and dated proxies will be voted according to the instructions indicated on the proxy. If you execute a proxy (by any permitted method) without giving voting instructions, your shares will be voted as recommended by the Company's Board of Directors. The Board of Directors recommends a vote "FOR" its nominees for directors, and "FOR" the ratification of the appointment of Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm. If any matters not described in this Proxy Statement are properly presented at the Annual Meeting, the persons named in the proxy will vote your shares as determined by a majority of the Board of Directors. If the Annual Meeting is postponed or adjourned, your shares of Common Stock may be voted by the persons named in the proxy card on the new Annual Meeting date as well, unless you have revoked your proxy. The Company does not know of any other matters to be presented at the Annual Meeting. You may revoke your proxy at any time before the vote is taken at the Annual Meeting. To revoke your proxy you must advise the Company's Corporate Secretary in writing before your Common Stock has been voted at the Annual Meeting, deliver a later-dated proxy (executed in writing, telephonically or via the Internet), or attend the Annual Meeting and vote your shares in person. Attendance at the Annual Meeting will not in itself revoke your proxy. If you hold your Common Stock in "street name," you will receive instructions from your broker, bank or other nominee that you must follow in order to have your shares voted. Your broker, bank or other nominee may allow you to deliver your voting instructions via the telephone or the Internet. Please see the instruction form provided by your broker, bank or other nominee that accompanies this Proxy Statement. In order to vote in person at the Annual Meeting, you will need special documentation from your broker, bank or other nominee. Please note that pursuant to the rules that guide how brokers vote your stock, your brokerage firm or other nominee may not vote your shares with respect to the election of directors (Proposal without specific instructions from you as to how to vote because it is not considered "routine" matter under the applicable rules. Proposal II is a matter we believe will be considered "routine"; even if the broker or other nominee does not receive instructions from you, the broker or other nominee is entitled to vote your shares in connection with Proposal II. Vote Required Business can only be transacted at the Annual Meeting if one-third of the outstanding shares of Common Stock entitled to vote is present, in person or by proxy, at the Annual Meeting. If you execute a valid proxy or attend the Annual Meeting in person, your shares will be counted for purposes of determining whether there is a quorum even if you abstain or withhold your vote or do not vote your shares at the Annual Meeting. Broker non-votes will be counted for purposes of determining the existence of a quorum. A broker non-vote occurs when a broker, bank or other nominee holding shares for a beneficial owner does not have discretionary voting power with respect to the agenda item and has not received voting instructions from the beneficial owner. In voting on the election of directors (Proposal I), you may vote in favor of the nominee or withhold your vote. There is no cumulative voting in the election of directors. Directors must be elected by a plurality of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. This means that the nominee receiving the greatest number of votes will be elected. Votes that are withheld and broker non-votes will have no effect on the outcome of the election. In voting to ratify the appointment of Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm (Proposal II), you may vote in favor of the proposal, against the proposal or abstain from voting. To be approved, this proposal requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. Broker non-votes and abstentions will not be counted as votes cast and will have no effect on the voting on these proposals. Under rules applicable to broker-dealers, the proposal to ratify the independent registered public accounting firm is considered a "discretionary" item upon which brokerage firms may vote in their discretion on behalf of their clients if such clients have not furnished voting instructions. The election of directors is considered "non-discretionary" for which brokerage firms may not vote in their discretion on behalf of clients who do not furnish voting instructions and, thus, there may be broker non-votes at the Annual Meeting. You should use the proxy card provided by the institution that holds your shares to instruct your broker to vote your shares, or else your shares will be considered broker non-votes. 2 Limitation on Voting The Articles of Incorporation provide that in no event will any person who beneficially owns more than 10% of the then-outstanding shares of Common Stock be entitled or permitted to vote any of the shares of Common Stock held in excess of the 10% limit. Participants in the Company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan If you participate in the Company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan (the "ESOP"), you will receive vote authorization materials which will reflect all the shares that you may direct the trustees to vote on your behalf under the ESOP. Under the terms of the ESOP, the ESOP trustees vote all shares held by the ESOP, but each ESOP participant may direct the trustees how to vote the shares of Common Stock allocated to his or her account. The ESOP trustees, subject to the exercise of their fiduciary duties, will vote all unallocated shares of Common Stock held by the ESOP and allocated shares for which no voting instructions are received in the same proportion as shares for which they have received timely voting instructions. The deadline for returning your voting instructions to the ESOP trustees is May 5, 2021. PROPOSAL I - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS The Board of Directors currently consists of seven members divided into three classes, and such classes are to be as nearly equal in number as possible. The directors are elected for staggered three-year terms, or until their successors are elected and qualified. Annually, approximately one-third of the Board is to be elected. It is intended that proxies solicited by the Board of Directors will, unless otherwise specified, be voted for the election of the named nominees for the terms indicated. If any nominee is unable to serve, the shares represented by all valid proxies will be voted for the election of such substitute as the Board of Directors may recommend or the size of the Board may be reduced to eliminate the vacancy. At this time, the Board of Directors knows of no reason why any nominee might be unavailable to serve. 3 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CBM Bancorp Inc. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 15:26:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about CBM BANCORP, INC. 11:27a CBM BANCORP : Notice and Proxy Statement PU 11:25a CBM BANCORP : Annual Report 2020 PU 03/26 CBM BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R.. AQ 02/18 CBM BANCORP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 2020 CBM BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R.. AQ 2020 CBM BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem.. AQ 2020 CBM BANCORP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 2020 CBM BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R.. AQ 2020 CBM BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem.. AQ 2020 CBM BANCORP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8.. AQ