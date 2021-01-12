Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  CBo Territoria    CBOT   FR0010193979

CBO TERRITORIA

(CBOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

12/01/2021 : Commercial activity highly resilient in 2020

01/12/2021 | 02:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Sainte-Marie, 12 January 2021, 11.30am

Commercial activity highly resilient in 2020 with Property Development business levels ending a peak, in line with the development plan

  • Private Residential (units): sales up 6.0%, driven partly by the memorandum of understanding with Action Logement/SHLMR
  • Commercial (m2): strong sales of building plots (+44.3%) and ongoing high level of reservations (20,570 m2)

CBo Territoria achieved firm commercial activity in 2020, despite the Covid-19 crisis. Performance was driven partly by the memorandum of understanding with Action Logement/SHLMR and strong sales of plots in both the Residential and Commercial segments. Property Development business levels ended a peak, following on from growth in 2019 and generating a large amount of cash to help finance the Property Investment division's expansion in the tertiary segment.

2019

2020

2020/2019 change

2021

Residential

Sales

Reservations

Sales

Reservations

Sales

Reservations

Block sales

Number of units

currently

being

negotiated

Property Development:

79

79

177

37

+124.1%

-53.2%

95

newbuild private-sector

homes

Of which block sales

0

36

122

0

n/a

-100.0%

95

Of which single unit sales

79

43

55

37

-30.4%

-14.0%

Property Investment:

184

13

89

15

-51.6%

+15.4%

existing intermediate-rent

homes

Of which block sales

140

0

51

0

-63.6%

n/a

*

Of which single unit sales

44

13

38

15

-13.6%

+15.4%

Property Development:

86

95

104

106

+20.9%

+11.6%

residential building plots

Subtotal - Private-sector

349

187

370

158

+6.0%

-15.5%

residential sales

Property Development:

83

0

0

0

-100.0%

N/A

62

social housing

Total residential

432

187

370

158

-14.4%

-15.5%

* Upcoming sales expected in 2022 under the memorandum of understanding with Action Logement/SHLMR (118 homes)

1/3

Press release

Sainte-Marie, 12 January 2021, 11.30am

Residential

In 2020, the Residential Property Development division sold 177 private-sector homes as opposed to 79 in 2019, supported by the block sale of 122 homes to Action Logement/SHLMR. The number of homes reserved by individuals fell from 43 in 2019 to 37 in 2020: this was due to a reduction in the number of homes available, since the Pinel tax-incentive plan was initially scheduled to end in 2021. That plan has now been extended, giving CBo Territoria opportunities to launch new private-sector residential programmes under the Pinel act.

CBo Territoria is also in talks to sell 95 homes to Action Logement/SHLMR on an off-plan basis, funded by intermediate-rent housing loans (Prêts Locatifs Intermédiaires), through three new contracts to be signed in 2021. In addition, the company is due to sell 118 existing intermediate-rent homes in 2022 under the memorandum of understanding with Action Logement/SHLMR, in accordance with the 5-year holding period required to qualify for the tax incentive.

Completed sales of Residential building plots continued to increase in 2020, rising 20.9% to 104 plots due to high-quality locations and an enhanced offering. The number of homes reserved at end-2020 was 106, up 11.6% year-on-year, suggesting that this business segment, which generates large amounts of cash, will continue to grow in 2021.

As previously announced, CBo Territoria is scaling back its social housing business in line with expected volumes in developed districts. The partnership with SHLMR is continuing, with the aim of signing contracts to sell 62 homes in 2021.

At the same time, in line with its move to refocus its Property Investment division on commercial buildings, CBo Territoria continued to dispose of residential assets in 2020, selling 89 homes of which 51 were acquired by Action Logement/SHLMR under the memorandum of understanding. At 1 January 2021, the company had 51 individual homes for sale.

2019

2020

2020/2019 change

Commercial

Sales

Reservations

Sales

Reservations

Sales

Reservations

m2

Property Development:

18,579

525

645

283

-96.5%

-46.1%

buildings

Property Development:

22,531

43,442

32,516

20,570

+44.3%

-52.6%

building plots

Asset switching

266

555

737

0

+177.1%

-100.0%

Commercial

After an exceptional 2019, including the sale of the largest Leroy Merlin store in La Réunion, the Group's Commercial Property Development division - which represents an opportunistic and non-recurring business for the Group - sold a large number of building plots totalling 32,516 m2 in 2020, due to the success of the ACTIS and Le Portail business parks. At end-2020, the total area of reserved building plots, representing the last serviced plots in these business parks, remained high at 20,570 m2 after reaching a record level at end-2019.

Next financial publication:

Full-year 2020 revenue: Wednesday 17 February 2021, after the stockmarket close.

About CBo Territoria

CBo Territoria is a leading player in Property Investment, Property Development and Urban Development in La Réunion and Mayotte, France. Its shares are listed on Euronext C (FR0010193979, CBOT), and can be held within PEA PME tax-efficient equity savings plans.

It owns 3,000 hectares of land and intends to become primarily a multi-regional specialist in Commercial Property Investment, with growth funded partly by profits from its Property Development division.

www.cboterritoria.com

2/3

Press release

Sainte-Marie, 12 January 2021, 11.30am

CONTACTS

Investor relations

Press relations - Paris

Press Relations - La Réunion

Caroline Clapier

emiffre@capvalue.fr

Driscoll Delalain

Chief Financial Officer

06 92 12 82 86

direction@cboterritoria.com

ddelalain@cboterritoria.com

3/3

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

CBo Territoria SA published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 07:35:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about CBO TERRITORIA
02:36a12/01/2021 : Commercial activity highly resilient in 2020
PU
2020CBO TERRITORIA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
2019CBO TERRITORIA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018CBO TERRITORIA : Half-year results
CO
2018CBO TERRITORIA : half-yearly earnings release
2018CBO TERRITORIA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018CBO TERRITORIA : annual earnings release
2017CBO TERRITORIA : half-yearly earnings release
2017CBO TERRITORIA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
2017CBO TERRITORIA : annual earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 103 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2020 18,6 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net Debt 2020 206 M 251 M 251 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,10x
Yield 2020 6,23%
Capitalization 134 M 162 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,31x
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart CBO TERRITORIA
Duration : Period :
CBo Territoria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBO TERRITORIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,50 €
Last Close Price 3,69 €
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Wuillai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Geraldine Neyret Operations Director
Caroline Clapier Director-Finance & Administration
Guy Dupont Independent Director
Jérôme Isautier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBO TERRITORIA1.10%162
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED8.00%40 052
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.08%34 175
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-2.80%28 488
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.00%28 226
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.93%28 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ