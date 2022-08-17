CBo Territoria : H1 2022 Revenue

Press release Sainte-Marie, 17 August 2022, 7:45 pm H1 2022 Revenue Growing Property Investment in commercial assets Gross rental income from commercial assets: €10.2 million, up 9.6% vs. H1 2021 Growing rental income from commercial assets over 8% expected for the year

High value-added product mix in Property Development Sainte-Marie, La Réunion - CBo Territoria (ISIN : FR0010193979 - CBOT), a leading real estate player in La Réunion for nearly 20 years, is proud to announce its first-half 2022 revenue for the period ending as at June,30. Consolidated first half 2022 revenue In € millions H1 2022 H1 2021 % Chg. published Restated (*) Gross rental income 11.8 11.1 +6.3% Of which Commercial Properties (excluding share of 10.2 9.3 +9.6% companies accounted for under the equity method) Property Development sales 20.9 23.0 -9.4% Of which Residential Properties 18.3 15.3 +19.5% Revenue from Ancillary activities 0.6 0.7 - Consolidated revenue 33.3 34.8 -4.5% Restated to ensure data consistency following the sale of 40% of the Outdoor division in June 2022 (see details in the Ancillary Activities section at the end of this press release). GROWING PROPERTY INVESTMENT IN COMMERCIAL ASSETS Property Investment in commercial assets During the first half of 2022, gross rental income from CBo Territoria's commercial property assets (1) increased by 8.4% to €11.8 million (including €1.6 million in share of companies accounted for under the equity method) and by 9.6% (excluding those accounted for under the equity method), of which 5.4% was due to the full-year effect of the Le Port retail park completed in April 2021, the impact of indexation and dynamic commercial activity. The occupancy rate of the economic portfolio reached 98%, compared with 96% at the end of June 2021. Carrying on with the growth of the commercial real estate business, CBo Territoria currently has a pipeline of projects worth €52 million up to 2025, including the Combani logistics complex fully rented and to be delivered by the end of September 2022 and the shopping center Ylang Ylang in Mayotte (approximately 6 The economic commercial assets are made up of investment assets (excluding residential and property investment assets) and the share of assets held using the equity method CBo Territoria - H1 2022 Revenue and operations - Page 1/3

700 sq m), which is currently under construction for delivery at the end of 2023 and is being marketed at a steady pace (83% of the surface area to date). Residential assets Gross rental income from residential assets amounted to €1.1 million (compared with €1.3 million at the end of June 2021) following sales completed in 2021 and the block sale of 10 lots in the first half of 2022 (balance of 10 lots at the end of June 2022). Given the commercial property investment strategy, the residential assets are intended to be sold as a block at the end of the tax exemption period (268 homes at the end of June 2022). In accordance with the framework agreement signed in 2019, SHLMR/Action Logement will acquire 118 homes in the last quarter of 2022. PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT: Declining revenue due to the commercial sector and high value-added product mix • Residential Revenue - in € millions H1 2022 H1 2021 % Chg. Property Development - Residential 18.3 15.3 +19.5% of which Private Residential (Intermediate housing 3.5 4.4 -21.4% - Pinel DOM) of which Block sales (Intermediate and Social housing) 5.3 6.3 -17.1% of which Sales of Building plots 9.6 4.6 X2.1 As of 30 June 2022, revenue from residential property development (+19.5%) was driven by the sale of 55 building plots, whose revenue more than doubled compared with H1 2021, to €9.6 million. These building plots overlooking the Indian Ocean, located to the west in Marie Caze (Saint-Paul)as well as Roquefeuil and in the Golf estate in Saint-Gilles,are still highly sought after on the island. At the end of June 2022, the stock of reserved residential building plots amounted to €16.5 million with 97 plots. In terms of new residential property development, the main drivers for the first half of the year were the intermediate housing programmes eligible for the Pinel DOM scheme of Le Bengali in Marie Caze (33 homes to be delivered by the end of 2022), Kaloupilé in the sustainable Beauséjour district (35 homes to be delivered in H1 2023) and Hamélia in Saint-Leu (42 homes to be delivered in 2023). At the end of June 2022, the stock of retail residential reserved units amounted to €13.6 million with 58 lots. Also under construction are the 3 new programmes acquired at the end of 2021 by the SHLMR (Clos des Serins and Foulque in Marie Caze totaling 115 homes and Lobélie in Beauséjour totaling 47 homes) • Commercial Revenue - in € millions H1 2022 H1 2021 % Chg. Promotion Development - Commercial 2.6 7.7 -66.6% Of which Commercial Buildings 2.4 4.2 Of which Sales of commercial plots and miscellaneous 0.2 3.5 After a two-yearperiod of sustained activity, revenue from commercial property development, an opportunistic activity, came to €2.6 million, mainly due to the progress of the off-plansale of the EPSMR offices at La Mare (Sainte-Marie),scheduled for delivery in early 2023. For the record, revenue from commercial property development totalled €31.3 million in 2020 (including €11.8 million from the sale of commercial plots) and €13.3 million in 2021 (including €6.3m from the sale of commercial plots). CBo Territoria - H1 2022 Revenue and operations - Page 2/3