Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres

CBo TERRITORIA

Société anonyme au capital de 48 242 560,08 euros

Siège social : Cour de l'Usine - La Mare - CS 91005 - 97833 SAINTE MARIE CEDEX

452 038 805 R.C.S. SAINT DENIS

Séance du

Nombre de titres

Prix moyen pondéré

Montant (en euros)

achetés

(en euros)

17/06/2024

5 906

3,5447

20 935,00

18/06/2024

3 750

3,56

13 350,00

19/06/2024

5 500

3,5609

19 584,95

20/06/2024

5 536

3,5482

19 642,84

20/06/2024

250 000

3,50

875 000,00

TOTAL

270 692

3,5040

948 512,78

Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.

