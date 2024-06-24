Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres
CBo TERRITORIA
Société anonyme au capital de 48 242 560,08 euros
Siège social : Cour de l'Usine - La Mare - CS 91005 - 97833 SAINTE MARIE CEDEX
452 038 805 R.C.S. SAINT DENIS
Séance du
Nombre de titres
Prix moyen pondéré
Montant (en euros)
achetés
(en euros)
17/06/2024
5 906
3,5447
20 935,00
18/06/2024
3 750
3,56
13 350,00
19/06/2024
5 500
3,5609
19 584,95
20/06/2024
5 536
3,5482
19 642,84
20/06/2024
250 000
3,50
875 000,00
TOTAL
270 692
3,5040
948 512,78
Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.
