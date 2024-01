CBo Territoria: sale of residential lots in Beauséjour

CBo Territoria has finalized the sale to SHLMR / Action Logement of 133 residential lots located in Beauséjour, on the island of La Réunion, as a continuation of their protocol for the progressive disposal of residential assets signed in 2019.



This agreement concerns three residences delivered in 2015 and 2016 located in Beauséjour, 'the first benchmark sustainable city in a tropical environment'. Taking these disposals into account, CBo Territoria holds 79 residential lots as at December 31, 2023.



