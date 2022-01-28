Press release Sainte-Marie, January 28, 2022, 11:00

Change of control in HENDIGO, CBoTerritoria's reference shareholder

· TOLEFI S.A. increased its share in CBo Territoria up to 27.2%

TOLEFI S.A. took over the HENDIGO shares hold by Mr Diricq and Heynderickx, both CBo Territoria's members of the board. As at 31/12/2021 HENDIGO's shares in CBo Territoria amount to 9 090 360 shares.

The purchase price subject to the transaction is set at €4.10 per share. Upon completion of the transaction, TOLEFI S.A.'s stake in CBo will be up to 24.87% of the shares and 25.39% of voting rights.

Together with its other subsidiary named Financière des Mascareignes S.A, owning 2.33% of CBo Territoria shares , TOLEFI S.A. becomes the controlling shareholder of CBo Territoria totaling circa 28 % of voting rights.

CBo Territoria thanks Mr Diricq and Heynderickx for having supported the growth of the company since 2007 and especially since 2013 when they set up HENDIGO with Serge Goblet to become the CBo's reference shareholder.

CBo Territoria looks forward to TOLEFI SA takeover. Indeed TOLEFI has been subscribing the vision and the strategy of the company for many years.

TOELAFI sa holds many companies in the real estate industry such as TOLEFI Promotions, TOLEFI France, TOLEFI Armor, TOLEFI Espana.

Jérôme Goblet, board member of TOLEFI S.A and of CBo T since 2013, will keep on chairing the board of CBo T .

“ I first would like to thank Mr Diricq and Heynderickx for having supported HENDIGO and CBo Territoria all these years. TOLEFI SA signs up for a long term partnership, in line with the strategy of the company and its management. We want to be part of the local economic development, through a strong and responsible growth. We are confident in the high potential and value creation of CBo Territoria.”

Next financial agenda release

2021 revenues: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after market close

About CBo Territoria

Leading property developer and planner in Reunion Island and Mayotte, CBo Territoria is a real estate operator listed on Euronext C (FR0010193979, CBOT), and eligible for the PEA PME (Leveraged Share Savings Plan for the SME).

The Group has been in the Top 10 (compartment C) of the Gaïa Index for 5 years for its ESG approach and relies on best practices for its governance.

Owner of 2950 hectares, the Group aims mostly to become a multi-regional Tertiary Property company, whose development is co-funded by its promotional activity.

www.cboterritoria.com

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS TEAM

Caroline Clapier

Administrative and Financial Manager

direction@cboterritoria.com PARIS MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM

dmorin@capvalue.fr REUNION MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM

Catherine Galatoire

06 92 65 65 79

cgalatoire@cboterritoria.com

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key: lGdrlZdnapqVxpxulp1pbWSUl29jm2aUZmnHxJNxY5zFZ5timmdlZ8WWZnBjnm1n

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:

Inside Information:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/72981-220128-cp_cbot_actionnariat-vang.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2022 ActusNews