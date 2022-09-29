Advanced search
    CBOT   FR0010193979

CBO TERRITORIA

(CBOT)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:28 2022-09-29 am EDT
3.465 EUR   -0.57%
11:50aCbo Territoria : CBo TERRITORIA: NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2022
AN
09/13Cbo Territoria : CBo TERRITORIA : STRONG GROWTH IN HALF-YEAR RESULTS AND SOLID OUTLOOK
AN
09/13CBo Territoria SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Cbo Territoria : CBo TERRITORIA: NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2022

09/29/2022 | 11:50am EDT
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2022

CBo Territoria is pleased to announce that the half-year financial report as of June 30, 2022, has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority.

The report notably includes:

  • Statement by the person responsible,
  • Half-year activity report,
  • Half-year consolidated financial statements,
  • Statutory Auditors' reports.

The 2022 Half-Yearly Financial Report can be accessed on the company's website at www.cboterritoria.com, under the heading “CBo Territoria / Finance / Financial Documents / Half-Year Reports”.

Find all the financial information of the CBo Territoria Group on the website www.cboterritoria.com or on www.actusnews.com.

About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a leading real estate player in Reunion Island for nearly 20 years, having developed 1,000 land plots, 3,300 housing units, and nearly 190,000 sq.m. of office, retail and activity spaces. The Group has shifted into a multi-regional real estate company specializied in commercial assets (€302.6 million as of June 2022, i.e., 79% of its portfolio). The Group, which operates across the entire property value chain (land and property developer and investment property), is developing thanks to its land reserves but also by acquiring land to be developed. CBo Territoria finances its growth strategy through development activities (either residential or tertiary) and, through the scheduled sale of its residual residential assets to the social and intermediate housing landlord SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a property investment company listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C) that is eligible for the PEA PME scheme.

Since its inception, CBo Territoria has been a responsible and committed company to more sustainable real estate, ranking in the Top 10 of compartment C of the Gaïa-Index for the past six years, a French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and medium-sized companies in terms of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

More information on cboterritoria.com

INVESTORS Contact persons

Caroline Clapier – Chief Financial Officer - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo – Tel: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

PRESS Contact persons

Finance: Agnès Villeret - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Corporate - Paris: Dina Morin - dmorin@capvalue.fr

La Réunion: Catherine Galatoire - cgalatoire@cboterritoria.co


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZycZsZnk5vInm5yk55lm2JsnGmXl2ecaGqYlWJtZ5yda3JnnGxjnMqaZnBnmWhp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
News releases for the provision of documents:
- Terms of availability of the half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/76433-cbot_mad-rfs-2022-communique-de-presse-ang.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
Financials
Sales 2022 84,8 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
Net income 2022 13,4 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net Debt 2022 147 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,94x
Yield 2022 7,17%
Capitalization 125 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart CBO TERRITORIA
Duration : Period :
CBo Territoria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBO TERRITORIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,49 €
Average target price 4,60 €
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Wuillai Director
Caroline Clapier Director-Finance & Administration
Geraldine Neyret Operations Director
Olivier Payet Head-Operations
Guy Dupont Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CBO TERRITORIA-4.78%120
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.03%32 819
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.76%29 281
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.12.09%29 127
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.34%28 207
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.70%21 318