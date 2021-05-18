Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CBo Territoria
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBOT   FR0010193979

CBO TERRITORIA

(CBOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cbo Territoria : Marie Caze residential district in Saint-Paul, a commercially successful intermediate-rent property development

05/18/2021 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marie Caze residential district in Saint-Paul, a commercially successful intermediate-rent property development

  • Delivery of the Les Damiers 1 prestige residence already 100% sold

  • Delivery in August of the Les Damiers 2 prestige residence currently 90% sold

  • Marie Caze: an outstanding location close to La Reunion's most attractive seaside area

CBo Territoria's offering of products eligible for the Pinel Outre-mer and Girardin income tax incentives now expanded with the launch of two 33- and 35-home developments

CBo Territoria is announcing delivery of its Les Damiers 1 prestige residential development in Marie Caze, a 30-hectare eco-district being developed by the Group on its core land holdings in Plaine Saint-Paul, in western La Réunion.

The now fully sold Les Damiers 1 programme has attracted buyers taking full advantage of the income tax incentives available under the Pinel Outre-mer and Girardin acts.

The 1,100 m2, 3-level residential development has 17 prestige homes with high-quality amenities and finishes. Nestling between the ocean and the mountains, the development offers breathtaking views across La Réunion's western shoreline.

The bioclimatic Les Damiers 1 construction consists of double-exposure apartments with a light and airy terrace and a number of green spaces. The building is protected by automated systems and has an underground car park in the basement level.

Les Damiers 2, the second tranche of the development, is scheduled for delivery in August. It consists of 29 apartments on three levels with 1,882 m2 in total floor area. To date, 90% of these units have been sold.

Marie Caze: potential for 470 homes

Marie Caze is one of 10 residential districts that CBo Territoria is developing in La Réunion.

It lies close to La Plaine Saint-Paul and Savanna and has connections to their various stores and amenities, plus direct access to the island's north-to-south expressway. Marie Caze boasts an excellent location close to the island's most popular areas, with a rich natural environment and magnificent views across the bay.

Saint-Paul, La Réunion's former capital, is now the island's second-largest community. It is known as the “pearl of the west” with its filao tree-shaded stretches of beach, its lagoon and its protected Coral reef. There is a large range of leisure activities, including the Golf du Bassin Bleu course.

Note that CBo Territoria owns 2,950 hectares in land reserves in La Réunion. It is developing 182 hectares, including 18 hectares in commercial and residential developments.

New additions to the offering of products eligible for the Pinel Outre-mer and Girardin income tax incentives

Boosted by the success of the Les Damiers 1 and 2 programme and the long-term Pinel Outre-Mer and Girardin income tax incentives made available by the government, CBo Territoria has launched the marketing of two new residential programmes:

  • Bengali 1, a 2,223 m2 residential development with 33 1- to 3-bedroom homes in the Marie Caze district
  • Kaloupilé, a 2,333 m2 residential development with 35 1- to 3-bedroom homes in the new town of Beauséjour that CBo Territoria is developing in Sainte-Marie, close to the island's capital.

Next financial publication

First-half 2021 revenue: Wednesday, 18 August 2021 (after market close)

About CBo Territoria

CBo Territoria is a leading player in Property Investment, Property Development and Urban Development in La Réunion and Mayotte, France. Its shares are listed on Euronext C (FR0010193979, CBOT), and can be held within PEA PME tax-efficient equity savings plans.

It owns 2,950 hectares of land and intends to become primarily a multi-regional specialist in Commercial Property Investment, with growth funded partly by profits from its Property Development division.

www.cboterritoria.com

Contacts

Investor relations
Caroline Clapier
Chief Financial Officer
direction@cboterritoria.com		 Press relations - Paris
emiffre@capvalue.fr		 Press Relations - La Réunion
Nathalie Cassam Sulliman
ncassam@cboterritoria.com

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lGmbacVnlWnHyZtvlMqYl2Jom5xjm2DHbZOWmGObZZyUamyRxmqSl8WaZm9ql2xm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/69270-prcbot_damiers_vdef_eng.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2021 ActusNews
All news about CBO TERRITORIA
02:05aCBO TERRITORIA  : Marie Caze residential district in Saint-Paul, a commercially ..
AN
03/24CBO TERRITORIA  : Strong increase in full-year results
AN
03/24CBO TERRITORIA  : Annual results
CO
02/1817/02/2021  : 2020 revenue of 103.6 million
PU
02/17CBO TERRITORIA  : 2020 revenue of EUR 103.6 million (down 6.4%), a strong perfor..
AN
01/12CBO TERRITORIA  : 2020 Sales Hold Up Despite Pandemic
MT
01/1212/01/2021  : Commercial activity highly resilient in 2020
PU
2020CBO TERRITORIA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
2019CBO TERRITORIA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018CBO TERRITORIA  : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 85,4 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2021 14,3 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net Debt 2021 168 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,63x
Yield 2021 5,97%
Capitalization 138 M 168 M 168 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart CBO TERRITORIA
Duration : Period :
CBo Territoria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBO TERRITORIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,50 €
Last Close Price 3,85 €
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Wuillai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Caroline Clapier Director-Finance & Administration
Geraldine Neyret Operations Director
Olivier Payet Investment Director
Guy Dupont Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBO TERRITORIA5.48%168
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED14.60%42 760
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.88%35 258
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.47%32 596
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-12.22%26 277
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED9.13%26 043