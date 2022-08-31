Log in
2022-08-31
118.50 USD   +0.61%
CBOE'S WEEKLY MARKET RECAP : August 15 To August 19
EQ
08/30CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/29Seventh Circuit Affirms Dismissal Of Class Action Suit Against Client CBOE
AQ
CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: August 15 To August 19

08/31/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
DGAP-News: Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: August 15 To August 19

31.08.2022 / 18:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

After four weeks of bullish action, it appears the market may be reaching the height of its rally.

Experts from BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) have been warning the public that the rally experienced in the last month is bound to be met with resistance soon, a premonition they attributed to worsening global economic conditions.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) has, perhaps, begun validating these beliefs, declining 1.16% last week and starting off Monday by gapping down more than 1%. Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS: CBOE) reports that European exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA: IEUR), iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF (BIT: EXS1) and Lyxor CAC 40 ETF (EPA: CAC) have all experienced price drops last week, too.

Cryptocurrency leaders Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have mirrored the equities market, each declining more than 10% last week. Exemplifying the market’s downturn is Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), this week’s chart of the week following a disappointing earnings report.

Finally, Cboe notes upcoming earnings that may lift investors’ eyebrows in the week to follow.

Quick BitesExchange-Traded Funds

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF decreased by 1.16% last week, hinting at a potential top following a strong rally throughout June, July and the first half of August.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) increased by 2.28% last week, following suit with the SPY’s overall movements.

  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: IWM) rose by 2.85% last week, the highest increase among the three exchange-traded funds recorded in this series.

  • The Cboe Volatility Index™ (INDEXCBOE: VIX) decreased by 0.15% last week.

World Markets

  • The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA: IEUR) decreased by 3.69% week-on-week.

  • The iShares FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LSE: ISF) increased by 0.81% week-on-week, showing unusual strength.

  • The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF (BIT: EXS1) decreased by 1.86% week-on-week.

  • The Lyxor CAC 40 ETF (EPA: CAC) decreased by 0.98 % week-on-week.

Chart Of The Week: ZM

Shares of telecommunications company Zoom Video Communications tumbled following an earnings report that surprised Wall Street analysts.

On Aug. 22, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) profit of $1.05, a figure 10% greater than consensus estimates. The positive EPS figure, however, was eclipsed by the company’s revenue miss, which saw it record $1.099 billion instead of the $1.116 billion estimate.

The small deviation — amounting to 1.45% — was enough to drive the company’s stock from $97.44 a share to $84.56 on the next day’s open, a 13% decline overnight.

Since its height in October 2020, the company’s stock has fallen a whopping 86%.

Major Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin decreased by 11.48% last week following weeks of upward momentum. The cryptocurrency remains in a downtrend on the weekly and daily charts.

  • Ethereum decreased by 16.49% last week, completely erasing the week prior’s upward movement.

  • Solana decreased by 18.7% and closed at a price of $36.47 per coin.

Upcoming Earnings Releases

A number of high-end companies report earnings in the following week, including:

  • Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) – EPS estimate: -$2.61

  • Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) – EPS: $0.23

  • Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) – EPS estimate: $0.70

  • Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) – EPS estimate: $0.49

  • Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) – EPS estimate: $1.02

  • Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) – EPS estimate: -$0.01

  • Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY) – EPS estimate: $1.97

  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) – EPS estimate: $2.04

  • Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) – EPS estimate: -$0.72

  • Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) – EPS estimate: $1.64

Click here for more weekly insights by Cboe.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Michele Ormont

mormont@cboe.com

Company Website

https://www.cboe.com/


News Source: News Direct

31.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US12503M1080
EQS News ID: 1432767

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1432767  31.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432767&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
