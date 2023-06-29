cBrain is pleased to have entered into an agreement with the Danish Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment (STAR). STAR has decided to introduce F2 as a new digital platform, and the new F2 solution at STAR is expected to support well over 500 users.

The agreement is important to cBrain, because it supports cBrain's continued ability to gain market shares on the Danish market.

The continued reach among agencies is particularly important to cBrain. This is because most agencies have a larger number of professional solutions to be supported digitally, representing a large market for cBrain.

F2 offers, fully integrated, a unique technology in the form of a process engine, which makes it possible to support professional solutions directly in the standard software without programming. This gives cBrain a significant competitive advantage because professional solutions can be delivered both faster and with great savings in connection with implementation, as there is no need for many consulting hours to build the solution.

Professional solutions are also a key element in cBrain's growth plan for the period 2023-2025. It applies both in relation to "F2 Climate Software", which constitutes a special type of professional solutions to support the authorities' climate efforts and in relation to "F2 for Partners", where the goal is, among other things, to provide customers and partners with access to develop professional solutions themselves using the process engine.

cBrain has recently announced a new product, F2 Service Builder. F2 Service Builder is directly aimed at agencies and other customers who want to develop professional solutions on top of F2. F2 Service Builder is based on the basic F2 process engine.