cBrain A/S : to supply F2 to the Danish Climate Forest Foundation to support afforestation projects

cBrain is to supply F2 as the new digital platform to the Danish Climate Forest Foundation. The new solution for the Danish Climate Forest Foundation is to support grant management, including being able to receive applications based on map data, ensure an efficient case handling process and journaling, together with support of the Foundation's other work.

Since 1990, global deforestation has had a rate equivalent to 800 soccer fields per hour. All over the world, afforestation is therefore a crucial part of the climate action plans, and in Denmark, the Climate Forest Foundation is to contribute to the fulfillment of the ambitious Danish climate goals through the establishment of forests and the extraction of carbon-rich lowland areas.

cBrain has already delivered similar solutions to environmental agencies in Denmark. Here, F2 supports, among other things, grant management in relation to the extraction of lowland soils, protection of vulnerable natural areas, and untouched forest.

cBrain's experience, combined with the new solution being based on F2 standard software, means that the solution can be delivered within a short period of time. This is important as the Climate Forest Foundation wishes for the new solution to be ready for the application round during fall.

Afforestation is a global agenda. At COP26 in Glasgow, 100 countries agreed to stop deforestation by 2030, and significant funds have been allocated across the world for forest restoration.

The agreement with the Danish Climate Forest Foundation is therefore important to cBrain. The agreement means that cBrain expands its library of F2 climate software solutions to also support afforestation, while the agreement at the same time supports cBrain's efforts to become an international supplier of climate software solutions for governments across the world.