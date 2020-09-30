CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund : ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

P R E S S R E L E A S E

CBRE CLARION GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND TO HOLD VIRTUAL-ONLY 2020

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Philadelphia - September 30, 2020 - The Board of Trustees of the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: IGR) announced today that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held in a virtual-only format due to continued public health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), and to support the health and well- being of our shareholders and other meeting participants. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

The Annual Meeting will still be held on October 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, as

previously announced. To register to attend the virtual meeting, go to https://viewproxy.com/cbre/broadridgevsm/. Please have the control number located on your proxy card or voting information form available.

Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a bank, brokerage firm or other nominee that desire to attend and vote their shares at the Annual Meeting will need to contact their bank, brokerage firm or other nominee to receive instructions on how to obtain a legal proxy and control number that will allow the shareholder to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund urges you to authorize your proxy to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card or voting instruction form included in any hard copies of the proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

